Sports News

Houston 6, Kansas City 5

The Associated Press
August 25, 2021 6:10 pm
1 min read
      
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 5 7 5 4 12
Merrifield 2b 5 1 2 4 0 2 .280
Lopez ss 4 0 0 0 1 2 .278
Perez dh-c 4 1 1 1 1 1 .272
Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .260
Dozier 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .211
O’Hearn rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .223
Dyson rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .215
M.Taylor cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .244
Rivera 3b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .273
Gallagher c 3 1 0 0 1 1 .180
1-Alberto pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .268
Payamps p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 40 6 12 6 4 6
Altuve 2b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .274
Díaz lf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .303
Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 0 1 2 .316
Alvarez dh 5 1 2 1 0 1 .284
Correa ss 2 1 0 0 3 0 .276
Bregman 3b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .278
Tucker rf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .274
Meyers cf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .316
Maldonado c 3 1 1 1 0 0 .179
a-Brantley ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .316
Castro c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .190
Kansas City 000 100 400 0_5 7 0
Houston 001 101 110 1_6 12 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-singled for Maldonado in the 8th.

1-ran for Gallagher in the 10th.

LOB_Kansas City 5, Houston 11. 2B_Merrifield (28), Gurriel (27), Bregman (15). HR_Perez (34), off McCullers Jr.; Merrifield (9), off Javier; Maldonado (10), off Minor; Alvarez (26), off Minor. RBIs_Perez (82), Merrifield 4 (65), Maldonado (30), Alvarez (86), Bregman (35), Díaz (38), Brantley (43), Meyers (12). CS_Merrifield (3), Dozier (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 0; Houston 4 (Tucker, Alvarez, Altuve, Bregman). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 3; Houston 4 for 12.

Runners moved up_Correa, Altuve, Meyers.

DP_Houston 1 (Maldonado, Correa, Maldonado).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Minor 6 6 3 3 1 3 94 5.30
Tapia, H, 3 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 18 2.70
Lovelady, H, 3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 3.79
Staumont, H, 9 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 17 3.42
Barlow, BS, 8-14 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 2 31 2.49
Payamps, L, 0-3 1-3 1 1 0 0 0 10 2.51
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McCullers Jr. 6 2-3 5 4 4 4 7 107 3.32
Javier, BS, 2-4 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2 15 2.90
Pressly 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 1.94
Graveman, W, 5-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 1.02

Inherited runners-scored_Lovelady 2-0, Barlow 2-1, Javier 3-3.

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_3:45. A_21,052 (41,168).

