Houston 6, Kansas City 5

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|5
|7
|5
|4
|12
|
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|1
|2
|4
|0
|2
|.280
|Lopez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.278
|Perez dh-c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.272
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Dozier 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|O’Hearn rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.223
|Dyson rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|M.Taylor cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Rivera 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.273
|Gallagher c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.180
|1-Alberto pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Payamps p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|6
|12
|6
|4
|6
|
|Altuve 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Díaz lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.303
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.316
|Alvarez dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.284
|Correa ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.276
|Bregman 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|Tucker rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Meyers cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.316
|Maldonado c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.179
|a-Brantley ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.316
|Castro c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Kansas City
|000
|100
|400
|0_5
|7
|0
|Houston
|001
|101
|110
|1_6
|12
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-singled for Maldonado in the 8th.
1-ran for Gallagher in the 10th.
LOB_Kansas City 5, Houston 11. 2B_Merrifield (28), Gurriel (27), Bregman (15). HR_Perez (34), off McCullers Jr.; Merrifield (9), off Javier; Maldonado (10), off Minor; Alvarez (26), off Minor. RBIs_Perez (82), Merrifield 4 (65), Maldonado (30), Alvarez (86), Bregman (35), Díaz (38), Brantley (43), Meyers (12). CS_Merrifield (3), Dozier (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 0; Houston 4 (Tucker, Alvarez, Altuve, Bregman). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 3; Houston 4 for 12.
Runners moved up_Correa, Altuve, Meyers.
DP_Houston 1 (Maldonado, Correa, Maldonado).
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Minor
|6
|
|6
|3
|3
|1
|3
|94
|5.30
|Tapia, H, 3
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|18
|2.70
|Lovelady, H, 3
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.79
|Staumont, H, 9
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|17
|3.42
|Barlow, BS, 8-14
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|31
|2.49
|Payamps, L, 0-3
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.51
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McCullers Jr.
|6
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|7
|107
|3.32
|Javier, BS, 2-4
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|15
|2.90
|Pressly
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|1.94
|Graveman, W, 5-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.02
Inherited runners-scored_Lovelady 2-0, Barlow 2-1, Javier 3-3.
Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Tony Randazzo.
T_3:45. A_21,052 (41,168).
