Houston 6, Kansas City 5

The Associated Press
August 25, 2021 6:10 pm
Kansas City Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 5 7 5 Totals 40 6 12 6
Merrifield 2b 5 1 2 4 Altuve 2b 5 0 0 0
Lopez ss 4 0 0 0 Díaz lf 5 0 1 1
Perez dh-c 4 1 1 1 Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 0
Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 5 1 2 1
Dozier 1b 4 0 2 0 Correa ss 2 1 0 0
O’Hearn rf 3 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 5 1 2 1
Dyson rf 1 0 0 0 Tucker rf 5 0 2 0
M.Taylor cf 4 1 2 0 Meyers cf 5 1 2 1
Rivera 3b 3 1 0 0 Maldonado c 3 1 1 1
Gallagher c 3 1 0 0 Brantley ph 1 0 1 1
Alberto pr 0 0 0 0 Castro c 0 0 0 0
Payamps p 0 0 0 0
Kansas City 000 100 400 0 5
Houston 001 101 110 1 6

DP_Kansas City 0, Houston 1. LOB_Kansas City 5, Houston 11. 2B_Merrifield (28), Gurriel (27), Bregman (15). HR_Perez (34), Merrifield (9), Maldonado (10), Alvarez (26).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Minor 6 6 3 3 1 3
Tapia H,3 2-3 2 1 1 1 0
Lovelady H,3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Staumont H,9 2-3 1 1 1 1 1
Barlow BS,8-14 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 2
Payamps L,0-3 1-3 1 1 0 0 0
Houston
McCullers Jr. 6 2-3 5 4 4 4 7
Javier BS,2-4 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2
Pressly 1 1 0 0 0 2
Graveman W,5-0 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_3:45. A_21,052 (41,168).

