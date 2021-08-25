Houston 6, Kansas City 5

Kansas City Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 5 7 5 Totals 40 6 12 6 Merrifield 2b 5 1 2 4 Altuve 2b 5 0 0 0 Lopez ss 4 0 0 0 Díaz lf 5 0 1 1 Perez dh-c 4 1 1 1 Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 0 Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 5 1 2 1 Dozier 1b 4 0 2 0 Correa ss 2 1 0 0 O’Hearn rf 3 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 5 1 2 1 Dyson rf 1 0 0 0 Tucker rf 5 0 2 0 M.Taylor cf 4 1 2 0 Meyers cf 5 1 2 1 Rivera 3b 3 1 0 0 Maldonado c 3 1 1 1 Gallagher c 3 1 0 0 Brantley ph 1 0 1 1 Alberto pr 0 0 0 0 Castro c 0 0 0 0 Payamps p 0 0 0 0

Kansas City 000 100 400 0 — 5 Houston 001 101 110 1 — 6

DP_Kansas City 0, Houston 1. LOB_Kansas City 5, Houston 11. 2B_Merrifield (28), Gurriel (27), Bregman (15). HR_Perez (34), Merrifield (9), Maldonado (10), Alvarez (26).

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City Minor 6 6 3 3 1 3 Tapia H,3 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 Lovelady H,3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Staumont H,9 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 Barlow BS,8-14 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 2 Payamps L,0-3 1-3 1 1 0 0 0

Houston McCullers Jr. 6 2-3 5 4 4 4 7 Javier BS,2-4 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2 Pressly 1 1 0 0 0 2 Graveman W,5-0 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_3:45. A_21,052 (41,168).

