Houston 6, Kansas City 5

|Kansas City
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|5
|7
|5
|Totals
|40
|6
|12
|6
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|1
|2
|4
|Altuve 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Lopez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Perez dh-c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Dozier 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Correa ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|O’Hearn rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Dyson rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tucker rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|M.Taylor cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Meyers cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Rivera 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Maldonado c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Gallagher c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Brantley ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Alberto pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Castro c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Payamps p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|100
|400
|0
|—
|5
|Houston
|001
|101
|110
|1
|—
|6
DP_Kansas City 0, Houston 1. LOB_Kansas City 5, Houston 11. 2B_Merrifield (28), Gurriel (27), Bregman (15). HR_Perez (34), Merrifield (9), Maldonado (10), Alvarez (26).
|Kansas City
|Minor
|6
|
|6
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Tapia H,3
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Lovelady H,3
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Staumont H,9
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Barlow BS,8-14
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Payamps L,0-3
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Houston
|McCullers Jr.
|6
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|7
|Javier BS,2-4
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Pressly
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Graveman W,5-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Tony Randazzo.
T_3:45. A_21,052 (41,168).
