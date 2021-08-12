Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Houston plays Colorado after 3 straight home draws

The Associated Press
August 12, 2021 3:05 am
< a min read
      

Colorado Rapids (8-4-4) vs. Houston Dynamo (3-6-9)

Houston; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston +154, Colorado +168, Draw +236; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Houston faces Colorado after playing to a draw in three home games in a row.

        Insight by Hitachi Vantara Federal: USAID, GAO and ITIC explain how to future-proof and create a nimble IT modernization plan in this free webinar.

The Dynamo went 4-10-9 overall and 3-3-4 at home in the 2020 season. Houston averaged 1.3 goals on 4.8 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The Rapids finished 8-6-4 overall a season ago while going 5-5-1 on the road. Colorado averaged 1.8 goals on five shots on goal per game last season.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season. Colorado won the last meeting 3-1.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Houston: Ethan Bartlow (injured), Nico Lemoine (injured), Tyler Pasher (injured), Darwin Ceren.

Colorado: Younes Namli.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|7 Advanced Sniper & Instructor...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Airmen begin African Lion humanitarian efforts