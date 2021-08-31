Trending:
Indiana 74, Los Angeles 72

The Associated Press
August 31, 2021 9:07 pm
LOS ANGELES (72)

N.Ogwumike 7-12 3-3 17, Sykes 2-8 0-2 6, Zahui B 0-3 1-4 1, Cooper 4-7 1-1 9, Wheeler 3-11 3-3 10, Coffey 5-7 0-0 13, Cox 6-7 2-2 14, Guirantes 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 28-59 10-15 72.

INDIANA (74)

Cannon 0-2 0-0 0, T.Mitchell 4-11 2-4 12, McCowan 3-6 9-11 15, Allen 3-8 2-2 8, K.Mitchell 9-15 3-3 25, Breland 0-3 4-4 4, Lavender 3-5 0-0 6, Vivians 2-9 0-0 4, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 20-24 74.

Los Angeles 13 17 26 16 72
Indiana 16 19 18 21 74

3-Point Goals_Los Angeles 6-17 (Coffey 3-4, Sykes 2-3, Wheeler 1-4, Zahui B 0-2, Cooper 0-3), Indiana 6-17 (K.Mitchell 4-7, T.Mitchell 2-5, Allen 0-2, Vivians 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Los Angeles 20 (Sykes 5), Indiana 39 (McCowan 19). Assists_Los Angeles 21 (Wheeler 7), Indiana 11 (Allen, Breland, K.Mitchell, Vivians 2). Total Fouls_Los Angeles 17, Indiana 14.

