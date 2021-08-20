Indiana 83, Dallas 81

INDIANA (83)
Cannon 7-9 2-2 16, Vivians 3-14 5-6 11, McCowan 3-4 5-6 11, K.Mitchell 5-17 0-0 14, Robinson 6-11 6-7 18, Allen 5-8 0-0 13, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-64 18-21 83.
DALLAS (81)
Gray 1-5 0-0 3, Thornton 1-5 2-2 4, Alarie 1-1 0-0 2, Jefferson 4-5 0-0 9, Ogunbowale 5-15 2-3 14, Harrison 7-11 8-9 22, Collier 1-1 0-0 2, Harris 3-3 0-0 7, Mabrey 5-14 4-4 18. Totals 28-60 16-18 81.
|Indiana
|17
|28
|20
|18
|—
|83
|Dallas
|26
|22
|22
|11
|—
|81
3-Point Goals_Indiana 7-20 (K.Mitchell 4-7, Allen 3-4, Vivians 0-6), Dallas 9-22 (Mabrey 4-10, Ogunbowale 2-6, Gray 1-2, Thornton 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 28 (McCowan, Vivians 6), Dallas 30 (Harrison 7). Assists_Indiana 20 (Allen, Robinson 5), Dallas 18 (Ogunbowale 6). Total Fouls_Indiana 18, Dallas 19. A_2,017 (7,000)
