Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Indiana 83, Dallas 81

The Associated Press
August 20, 2021 10:20 pm
< a min read
      

INDIANA (83)

Cannon 7-9 2-2 16, Vivians 3-14 5-6 11, McCowan 3-4 5-6 11, K.Mitchell 5-17 0-0 14, Robinson 6-11 6-7 18, Allen 5-8 0-0 13, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-64 18-21 83.

DALLAS (81)

Gray 1-5 0-0 3, Thornton 1-5 2-2 4, Alarie 1-1 0-0 2, Jefferson 4-5 0-0 9, Ogunbowale 5-15 2-3 14, Harrison 7-11 8-9 22, Collier 1-1 0-0 2, Harris 3-3 0-0 7, Mabrey 5-14 4-4 18. Totals 28-60 16-18 81.

Indiana 17 28 20 18 83
Dallas 26 22 22 11 81

3-Point Goals_Indiana 7-20 (K.Mitchell 4-7, Allen 3-4, Vivians 0-6), Dallas 9-22 (Mabrey 4-10, Ogunbowale 2-6, Gray 1-2, Thornton 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 28 (McCowan, Vivians 6), Dallas 30 (Harrison 7). Assists_Indiana 20 (Allen, Robinson 5), Dallas 18 (Ogunbowale 6). Total Fouls_Indiana 18, Dallas 19. A_2,017 (7,000)

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn about the ways agencies are seeking to disrupt, dismantle and limit the damage of cyber attacks in this free e-book.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|16 FDR Training
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Professor Janet McLeavey, the first female faculty member of the Coast Guard Academy, retires