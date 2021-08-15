Trending:
Indianapolis 21, Carolina 18

The Associated Press
August 15, 2021 7:28 pm
Carolina 3 12 0 3 18
Indianapolis 3 7 0 11 21

First Quarter

Car_FG Slye 29, 6:22.

Ind_FG Blankenship 34, 2:54.

Second Quarter

Car_FG Slye 28, 14:57.

Car_FG Slye 41, 8:13.

Car_Tremble 7 pass from Walker, 2:01.

Ind_Wilkins 3 run (Pineiro kick), :45.

Fourth Quarter

Car_FG Slye 32, 9:54.

Ind_LeMay 1 run (Ehlinger run), 7:48.

Ind_FG Pineiro 30, :12.

A_62,961.

___

Car Ind
First downs 12 23
Total Net Yards 313 427
Rushes-yards 22-123 36-117
Passing 190 310
Punt Returns 0-0 3-12
Kickoff Returns 2-58 1-17
Interceptions Ret. 1-3 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 16-31-0 25-36-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-2 3-28
Punts 4-51.25 3-41.667
Fumbles-Lost 3-1 2-2
Penalties-Yards 10-64 8-70
Time of Possession 25:35 36:07

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Carolina, Hubbard 7-80, S.Brown 9-25, Clark 3-10, Grier 3-8. Indianapolis, Ehlinger 8-30, LeMay 6-26, Wilkins 10-25, Jackson 5-17, Mack 4-12, Anderson 2-5, Eason 1-2.

PASSING_Carolina, Walker 10-21-0-161, Grier 6-10-0-31. Indianapolis, Eason 15-21-0-183, Ehlinger 10-15-1-155.

RECEIVING_Carolina, Marshall 3-88, Tremble 3-19, Da.Moore 2-26, Ricci 2-13, Sullivan 2-5, S.Smith 1-26, Bayless 1-7, Hyman 1-6, Hubbard 1-2. Indianapolis, Patmon 5-49, Black 3-67, Strachan 3-57, Vaughns 3-46, Q.Davis 2-29, Anderson 2-17, Granson 2-16, P.Campbell 1-37, Harris 1-6, Wilkins 1-6, Green 1-5, Mack 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Carolina, Slye 63.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

