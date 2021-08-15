Indianapolis 21, Carolina 18

|Carolina
|3
|12
|0
|3
|—
|18
|Indianapolis
|3
|7
|0
|11
|—
|21
First Quarter
Car_FG Slye 29, 6:22.
Ind_FG Blankenship 34, 2:54.
Second Quarter
Car_FG Slye 28, 14:57.
Car_FG Slye 41, 8:13.
Car_Tremble 7 pass from Walker, 2:01.
Ind_Wilkins 3 run (Pineiro kick), :45.
Fourth Quarter
Car_FG Slye 32, 9:54.
Ind_LeMay 1 run (Ehlinger run), 7:48.
Ind_FG Pineiro 30, :12.
A_62,961.
|Car
|Ind
|First downs
|12
|23
|Total Net Yards
|313
|427
|Rushes-yards
|22-123
|36-117
|Passing
|190
|310
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|3-12
|Kickoff Returns
|2-58
|1-17
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-3
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|16-31-0
|25-36-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-2
|3-28
|Punts
|4-51.25
|3-41.667
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-1
|2-2
|Penalties-Yards
|10-64
|8-70
|Time of Possession
|25:35
|36:07
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Carolina, Hubbard 7-80, S.Brown 9-25, Clark 3-10, Grier 3-8. Indianapolis, Ehlinger 8-30, LeMay 6-26, Wilkins 10-25, Jackson 5-17, Mack 4-12, Anderson 2-5, Eason 1-2.
PASSING_Carolina, Walker 10-21-0-161, Grier 6-10-0-31. Indianapolis, Eason 15-21-0-183, Ehlinger 10-15-1-155.
RECEIVING_Carolina, Marshall 3-88, Tremble 3-19, Da.Moore 2-26, Ricci 2-13, Sullivan 2-5, S.Smith 1-26, Bayless 1-7, Hyman 1-6, Hubbard 1-2. Indianapolis, Patmon 5-49, Black 3-67, Strachan 3-57, Vaughns 3-46, Q.Davis 2-29, Anderson 2-17, Granson 2-16, P.Campbell 1-37, Harris 1-6, Wilkins 1-6, Green 1-5, Mack 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Carolina, Slye 63.
