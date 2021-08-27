Indianapolis 27, Detroit 17

|Indianapolis
|3
|6
|0
|18
|—
|27
|Detroit
|7
|7
|3
|0
|—
|17
First Quarter
Ind_FG Blankenship 31, 12:08.
Det_Cephus 15 pass from Boyle (Gonzalez kick), 4:24.
Second Quarter
Ind_FG Blankenship 36, 8:37.
Det_Igwebuike 1 run (Gonzalez kick), 1:52.
Ind_FG Blankenship 43, :11.
Third Quarter
Det_FG Gonzalez 28, 10:18.
Fourth Quarter
Ind_D.Jackson 3 pass from Hundley (D.Jackson run), 12:28.
Ind_FG Blankenship 42, 10:05.
Ind_D.Jackson 42 run (Blankenship kick), 2:00.
|Ind
|Det
|First downs
|16
|15
|Total Net Yards
|351
|263
|Rushes-yards
|30-165
|30-112
|Passing
|186
|151
|Punt Returns
|2-5
|2-9
|Kickoff Returns
|2-40
|4-114
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-2
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-29-1
|20-30-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-3
|3-19
|Punts
|2-52.5
|3-50.333
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|8-50
|6-45
|Time of Possession
|30:45
|29:15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Indianapolis, Jackson 10-81, LeMay 11-44, Hundley 6-30, Ehlinger 1-14, Wilkins 1-1, Tevi 1-(minus 5). Detroit, Jefferson 11-43, Igwebuike 7-25, Mills 4-21, Blough 4-14, Reynolds 4-9.
PASSING_Indianapolis, Eason 10-14-0-74, Ehlinger 3-3-0-63, Hundley 6-12-1-52. Detroit, Blough 13-21-1-117, Boyle 7-9-0-53.
RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Strachan 5-61, Granson 3-23, Patmon 2-64, Black 2-14, Vaughns 2-8, Dulin 2-7, Thomas 1-6, Jackson 1-3, LeMay 1-3. Detroit, Mills 4-46, Cephus 3-35, Allison 2-25, Fells 2-20, St. Brown 2-4, Wright 1-11, Reynolds 1-10, Perriman 1-6, Jefferson 1-5, Bolden 1-4, Mack 1-3, Cabinda 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
