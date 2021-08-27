Trending:
Indianapolis 27, Detroit 17

The Associated Press
August 27, 2021 10:11 pm
< a min read
      
Indianapolis 3 6 0 18 27
Detroit 7 7 3 0 17

First Quarter

Ind_FG Blankenship 31, 12:08.

Det_Cephus 15 pass from Boyle (Gonzalez kick), 4:24.

Second Quarter

Ind_FG Blankenship 36, 8:37.

Det_Igwebuike 1 run (Gonzalez kick), 1:52.

Ind_FG Blankenship 43, :11.

Third Quarter

Det_FG Gonzalez 28, 10:18.

Fourth Quarter

Ind_D.Jackson 3 pass from Hundley (D.Jackson run), 12:28.

Ind_FG Blankenship 42, 10:05.

Ind_D.Jackson 42 run (Blankenship kick), 2:00.

___

Ind Det
First downs 16 15
Total Net Yards 351 263
Rushes-yards 30-165 30-112
Passing 186 151
Punt Returns 2-5 2-9
Kickoff Returns 2-40 4-114
Interceptions Ret. 1-2 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 19-29-1 20-30-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-3 3-19
Punts 2-52.5 3-50.333
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 8-50 6-45
Time of Possession 30:45 29:15

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Indianapolis, Jackson 10-81, LeMay 11-44, Hundley 6-30, Ehlinger 1-14, Wilkins 1-1, Tevi 1-(minus 5). Detroit, Jefferson 11-43, Igwebuike 7-25, Mills 4-21, Blough 4-14, Reynolds 4-9.

        Read more: Sports News

PASSING_Indianapolis, Eason 10-14-0-74, Ehlinger 3-3-0-63, Hundley 6-12-1-52. Detroit, Blough 13-21-1-117, Boyle 7-9-0-53.

RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Strachan 5-61, Granson 3-23, Patmon 2-64, Black 2-14, Vaughns 2-8, Dulin 2-7, Thomas 1-6, Jackson 1-3, LeMay 1-3. Detroit, Mills 4-46, Cephus 3-35, Allison 2-25, Fells 2-20, St. Brown 2-4, Wright 1-11, Reynolds 1-10, Perriman 1-6, Jefferson 1-5, Bolden 1-4, Mack 1-3, Cabinda 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

