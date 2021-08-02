IndyCar Points Leaders

Through Aug. 1
1. Alex Palou, 384.
2. Pato O’Ward, 345.
3. Scott Dixon, 328.
4. Josef Newgarden, 315.
5. Simon Pagenaud, 271.
6. Rinus Veekay, 257.
7. Colton Herta, 260.
8. Marcus Ericsson, 280.
9. Graham Rahal, 256.
10. Takuma Sato, 226.
11. Will Power, 209.
12. Scott McLaughlin, 198.
13. Alexander Rossi, 201.
14. Jack Harvey, 170.
15. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 145.
16. Sebastien Bourdais, 155.
17. Conor Daly, 142.
18. Romain Grosjean, 151.
19. Ed Jones, 125.
20. James Hinchcliffe, 131.
21. Santino Ferrucci, 127.
22. Helio Castroneves, 103.
23. Ed Carpenter, 99.
24. Felix Rosenqvist, 94.
25. Dalton Kellett, 95.
26. Tony Kanaan, 79.
27. Max Chilton, 77.
28. Juan Pablo Montoya, 53.
29. Sage Karam, 53.
30. Jimmie Johnson, 56.
31. Pietro Fittipaldi, 34.
32. JR Hildebrand, 30.
33. Oliver Askew, 24.
34. Marco Andretti, 22.
35. Cody Ware, 11.
36. Stefan Wilson, 10.
36. Simona de Silvestro, 10.
38. Charlie Kimball, 8.
39. Kevin Magnussen, 7.
41. Ryan Norman, 10.
