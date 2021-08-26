On Air: Ask the CIO
Sports News

Inter signs forward Correa from Italian rival Lazio

The Associated Press
August 26, 2021 11:00 am
MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan signed forward Joaquín Correa from Serie A rival Lazio on Thursday.

The Argentina forward arrives on a one-year loan but with the obligation to make the transfer permanent.

Correa signed a four-year contract and will be reunited with former coach Simone Inzaghi, who left Lazio for Inter in the offseason.

Lazio said Inter will pay 5 million euros ($6 million) plus up to 1 million euros ($1.2 million) in bonuses for the loan deal and then 25 million euros ($29 million) for the permanent transfer.

Correa scored 30 goals in 117 appearances with Lazio during his three-year spell at the capital club.

At Inter, he will be also be reunited with Argentina teammate Lautaro Martínez.

Inter won its first title since 2010 last season — ending Juventus’ nine-year reign — but shortly afterward coach Antonio Conte left and the club sold two of its top players in Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi.

The Nerazzurri nevertheless started the season in emphatic style, with a 4-0 win over Genoa last weekend. They visit Hellas Verona on Friday.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

