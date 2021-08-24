Trending:
Irvin expected to start as Oakland hosts Seattle

The Associated Press
August 24, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Seattle Mariners (68-58, third in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (70-56, second in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 3:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Chris Flexen (10-5, 3.65 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 90 strikeouts) Athletics: Cole Irvin (9-11, 3.57 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 97 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -152, Mariners +132; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Mitch Haniger and the Mariners will take on the Athletics Tuesday.

The Athletics are 35-28 in home games in 2020. Oakland hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .314 this season, led by Starling Marte with a mark of .397.

The Mariners are 31-33 on the road. Seattle hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .297 this season, led by Ty France with a mark of .360.

The Mariners won the last meeting 5-3. Anthony Misiewicz recorded his fourth victory and Mitch Haniger went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Seattle. Lou Trivino registered his sixth loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Athletics with 32 home runs and is batting .278.

Haniger leads the Mariners with 29 home runs and has 73 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 3-7, .219 batting average, 4.61 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Mariners: 7-3, .218 batting average, 4.99 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chris Bassitt: (face), Stephen Piscotty: (wrist).

Mariners: Justus Sheffield: (undisclosed), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Diego Castillo: (shoulder), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

