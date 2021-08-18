Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Irvin scheduled to start for Athletics at White Sox

The Associated Press
August 18, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Oakland Athletics (68-52, second in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (70-50, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Cole Irvin (8-11, 3.53 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 96 strikeouts) White Sox: Lance Lynn (10-3, 2.26 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 137 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -189, Athletics +161; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

        Insight by Tanium: DOJ, HHS, GAO and USPTO explore the move to a zero trust framework in this free webinar.

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Oakland will square off on Wednesday.

The White Sox are 41-22 in home games in 2020. Chicago has slugged .420 this season. Eloy Jimenez leads the team with a mark of .662.

The Athletics are 34-27 on the road. Oakland has a collective .236 this season, led by Starling Marte with an average of .316.

The White Sox won the last meeting 9-0. Reynaldo Lopez secured his second victory and Jake Lamb went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Chicago. Chris Bassitt took his fourth loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 47 extra base hits and is batting .255.

Matt Olson leads the Athletics with 79 RBIs and is batting .281.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 6-4, .272 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Athletics: 6-4, .284 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (shoulder), Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Billy Hamilton: (oblique), Leury Garcia: (concussion), Adam Engel: (shoulder), Yasmani Grandal: (calf).

Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chris Bassitt: (face), Chad Pinder: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|16 World Festival
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USAID Disaster Assistance Response Team on the ground in Haiti