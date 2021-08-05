Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Isaac Bruce Career Stats

The Associated Press
August 5, 2021 6:55 pm
< a min read
      
Reguar Season
Rec Yds Avg TD
2007 Detroit 48 756 15.8 4
2008 Detroit 78 1331 17.1 12
2009 Detroit 67 984 14.7 5
2010 Detroit 77 1120 14.6 12
2011 Detroit 96 1681 17.5 16
2012 Detroit 122 1964 16.1 5
2013 Detroit 84 1492 17.8 12
2014 Detroit 71 1077 15.2 8
2015 Detroit 88 1214 13.8 9
Postseason
Rec Yds Avg TD
2011 Detroit 12 211 17.6 2
2014 Detroit 5 85 17.0 0

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NJ National Guard Airman with the 177th Fighter Wing reunites with his dog