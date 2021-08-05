Isaac Bruce Career Stats

|Reguar Season
|
|Rec
|Yds
|Avg
|TD
|2007 Detroit
|48
|756
|15.8
|4
|2008 Detroit
|78
|1331
|17.1
|12
|2009 Detroit
|67
|984
|14.7
|5
|2010 Detroit
|77
|1120
|14.6
|12
|2011 Detroit
|96
|1681
|17.5
|16
|2012 Detroit
|122
|1964
|16.1
|5
|2013 Detroit
|84
|1492
|17.8
|12
|2014 Detroit
|71
|1077
|15.2
|8
|2015 Detroit
|88
|1214
|13.8
|9
|Postseason
|
|Rec
|Yds
|Avg
|TD
|2011 Detroit
|12
|211
|17.6
|2
|2014 Detroit
|5
|85
|17.0
|0
