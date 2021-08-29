On Air: Federal News Network program
Jacksonville 34, Dallas 14

The Associated Press
August 29, 2021 4:12 pm
1 min read
      
Jacksonville 7 10 7 10 34
Dallas 0 7 0 7 14

First Quarter

Jac_P.Cooper 18 pass from T.Lawrence (Lambo kick), 11:32.

Second Quarter

Jac_Shenault 4 pass from T.Lawrence (Lambo kick), 13:32.

Dal_A.Parker 19 pass from Gilbert (Zuerlein kick), 5:00.

Jac_FG Lambo 45, 3:33.

Third Quarter

Jac_Treadwell 11 pass from Luton (Lambo kick), 2:24.

Fourth Quarter

Jac_FG Lambo 34, 7:57.

Jac_Ozigbo 4 run (Lambo kick), 2:49.

Dal_Dixon 8 pass from DiNucci (Zuerlein kick), 1:26.

A_72,205.

___

Jac Dal
First downs 25 16
Total Net Yards 451 272
Rushes-yards 25-89 21-76
Passing 362 196
Punt Returns 5-38 1-1
Kickoff Returns 1-25 6-131
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-4
Comp-Att-Int 32-40-1 21-40-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 0-0
Punts 3-44.333 7-50.429
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 7-45 6-63
Time of Possession 35:46 24:14

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Jacksonville, Ozigbo 11-68, J.Robinson 3-10, Ogunbowale 2-6, Hyde 1-5, Cottrell 5-2, Luton 3-(minus 2). Dallas, Knox 11-47, Hardy 9-26, Davis 1-3.

PASSING_Jacksonville, Lawrence 11-12-0-139, Luton 16-18-0-137, Beathard 5-10-1-86. Dallas, DiNucci 8-16-0-93, Gilbert 9-16-0-87, Rush 4-8-0-16.

RECEIVING_Jacksonville, Hammond 5-36, Cotton 3-66, Shenault 3-33, O’Shaughnessy 3-27, Cooper 2-24, Davis 2-15, Treadwell 2-14, Ellefson 2-10, Ozigbo 2-10, Ogunbowale 2-8, D.Smith 1-45, Dorsett 1-38, Manhertz 1-15, Cottrell 1-11, T.Jones 1-8, J.Robinson 1-2. Dallas, Eubanks 3-29, Turner 3-26, Fehoko 3-21, Knox 3-7, B.Smith 2-31, Dixon 2-29, A.Parker 2-29, Sprinkle 1-15, Hardy 1-8, Davis 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Dallas, Zuerlein 56.

