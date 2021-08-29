Jacksonville 34, Dallas 14

|Jacksonville
|7
|10
|7
|10
|—
|34
|Dallas
|0
|7
|0
|7
|—
|14
First Quarter
Jac_P.Cooper 18 pass from T.Lawrence (Lambo kick), 11:32.
Second Quarter
Jac_Shenault 4 pass from T.Lawrence (Lambo kick), 13:32.
Dal_A.Parker 19 pass from Gilbert (Zuerlein kick), 5:00.
Jac_FG Lambo 45, 3:33.
Third Quarter
Jac_Treadwell 11 pass from Luton (Lambo kick), 2:24.
Fourth Quarter
Jac_FG Lambo 34, 7:57.
Jac_Ozigbo 4 run (Lambo kick), 2:49.
Dal_Dixon 8 pass from DiNucci (Zuerlein kick), 1:26.
A_72,205.
___
|
|Jac
|Dal
|First downs
|25
|16
|Total Net Yards
|451
|272
|Rushes-yards
|25-89
|21-76
|Passing
|362
|196
|Punt Returns
|5-38
|1-1
|Kickoff Returns
|1-25
|6-131
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-4
|Comp-Att-Int
|32-40-1
|21-40-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Punts
|3-44.333
|7-50.429
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-45
|6-63
|Time of Possession
|35:46
|24:14
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Jacksonville, Ozigbo 11-68, J.Robinson 3-10, Ogunbowale 2-6, Hyde 1-5, Cottrell 5-2, Luton 3-(minus 2). Dallas, Knox 11-47, Hardy 9-26, Davis 1-3.
PASSING_Jacksonville, Lawrence 11-12-0-139, Luton 16-18-0-137, Beathard 5-10-1-86. Dallas, DiNucci 8-16-0-93, Gilbert 9-16-0-87, Rush 4-8-0-16.
RECEIVING_Jacksonville, Hammond 5-36, Cotton 3-66, Shenault 3-33, O’Shaughnessy 3-27, Cooper 2-24, Davis 2-15, Treadwell 2-14, Ellefson 2-10, Ozigbo 2-10, Ogunbowale 2-8, D.Smith 1-45, Dorsett 1-38, Manhertz 1-15, Cottrell 1-11, T.Jones 1-8, J.Robinson 1-2. Dallas, Eubanks 3-29, Turner 3-26, Fehoko 3-21, Knox 3-7, B.Smith 2-31, Dixon 2-29, A.Parker 2-29, Sprinkle 1-15, Hardy 1-8, Davis 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Dallas, Zuerlein 56.
