Japan 86, Belgium 85

The Associated Press
August 4, 2021 6:07 am
FG FT
Japan MIN M-A M-A REB A PF PTS
Y. Miyazawa 28:41 7-14 0-0 3 2 1 21
M. Takada 36:32 8-11 1-3 4 2 3 19
H. Akaho 35:58 5-10 2-2 7 0 3 12
N. Motohashi 12:12 3-5 2-2 1 2 1 10
R. Machida 29:39 2-7 6-6 2 14 2 10
M. Nagaoka 11:19 2-4 0-0 1 0 0 4
S. Hayashi 29:11 3-8 0-0 2 0 2 9
M. Okoye 03:28 0-1 0-0 0 0 0 0
E. Mawuli 04:02 0-3 1-2 1 0 0 1
N. Todo 08:58 0-1 0-0 2 0 1 0
TOTAL 200:00 30-64 12-15 23 20 13 86

Percentages: FG .470 FT .800

3-Point Goals: 14-33 .420 (Y. Miyazawa 7-13, S. Hayashi 3-8, M. Takada 2-4, N. Motohashi 2-3, R. Machida 0-2, H. Akaho 0-1, M. Nagaoka 0-1, M. Okoye 0-1)

Turnovers: 6 (Y. Miyazawa 2, M. Takada 1, N. Motohashi 1, R. Machida 1, M. Nagaoka 1)

Steals: 5 (Y. Miyazawa 3, M. Takada 1, H. Akaho 1)

FG FT
Belgium MIN M-A M-A REB A PF PTS
E. Meesseman 33:27 10-19 5-6 11 6 1 25
J. Allemand 31:31 4-8 2-2 4 8 1 11
A. Delaere 35:55 4-8 0-0 1 4 2 10
J. Raman 30:09 4-7 0-0 7 2 3 8
J. Vanloo 09:23 1-1 0-0 3 2 3 2
K. Linskens 04:42 1-1 0-0 1 0 2 2
K. Mestdagh 33:59 8-17 1-1 7 5 3 24
H. Mestdagh 09:05 1-3 0-0 0 0 0 3
B. Massey 11:42 0-1 0-0 1 2 0 0
H. Nauwelaers 00:07 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0
TOTAL 200:00 33-65 8-9 35 29 15 85

Percentages: FG .510 FT .890

3-Point Goals: 11-23 .480 (K. Mestdagh 7-11, A. Delaere 2-4, J. Allemand 1-3, H. Mestdagh 1-3, E. Meesseman 0-2)

Turnovers: 9 (J. Allemand 4, J. Raman 2, A. Delaere 1, J. Vanloo 1, K. Linskens 1)

Steals: 6 (E. Meesseman 3, J. Allemand 2, A. Delaere 1)

Japan 19 22 20 25 86
Belgium 16 26 26 17 85

