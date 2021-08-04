Japan 86, Belgium 85
|FG
|FT
|Japan
|MIN
|M-A
|M-A
|REB
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Y. Miyazawa
|28:41
|7-14
|0-0
|3
|2
|1
|21
|M. Takada
|36:32
|8-11
|1-3
|4
|2
|3
|19
|H. Akaho
|35:58
|5-10
|2-2
|7
|0
|3
|12
|N. Motohashi
|12:12
|3-5
|2-2
|1
|2
|1
|10
|R. Machida
|29:39
|2-7
|6-6
|2
|14
|2
|10
|M. Nagaoka
|11:19
|2-4
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|S. Hayashi
|29:11
|3-8
|0-0
|2
|0
|2
|9
|M. Okoye
|03:28
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Mawuli
|04:02
|0-3
|1-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|N. Todo
|08:58
|0-1
|0-0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|TOTAL
|200:00
|30-64
|12-15
|23
|20
|13
|86
Percentages: FG .470 FT .800
3-Point Goals: 14-33 .420 (Y. Miyazawa 7-13, S. Hayashi 3-8, M. Takada 2-4, N. Motohashi 2-3, R. Machida 0-2, H. Akaho 0-1, M. Nagaoka 0-1, M. Okoye 0-1)
Turnovers: 6 (Y. Miyazawa 2, M. Takada 1, N. Motohashi 1, R. Machida 1, M. Nagaoka 1)
Steals: 5 (Y. Miyazawa 3, M. Takada 1, H. Akaho 1)
|FG
|FT
|Belgium
|MIN
|M-A
|M-A
|REB
|A
|PF
|PTS
|E. Meesseman
|33:27
|10-19
|5-6
|11
|6
|1
|25
|J. Allemand
|31:31
|4-8
|2-2
|4
|8
|1
|11
|A. Delaere
|35:55
|4-8
|0-0
|1
|4
|2
|10
|J. Raman
|30:09
|4-7
|0-0
|7
|2
|3
|8
|J. Vanloo
|09:23
|1-1
|0-0
|3
|2
|3
|2
|K. Linskens
|04:42
|1-1
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|K. Mestdagh
|33:59
|8-17
|1-1
|7
|5
|3
|24
|H. Mestdagh
|09:05
|1-3
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|B. Massey
|11:42
|0-1
|0-0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|H. Nauwelaers
|00:07
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTAL
|200:00
|33-65
|8-9
|35
|29
|15
|85
Percentages: FG .510 FT .890
3-Point Goals: 11-23 .480 (K. Mestdagh 7-11, A. Delaere 2-4, J. Allemand 1-3, H. Mestdagh 1-3, E. Meesseman 0-2)
Turnovers: 9 (J. Allemand 4, J. Raman 2, A. Delaere 1, J. Vanloo 1, K. Linskens 1)
Steals: 6 (E. Meesseman 3, J. Allemand 2, A. Delaere 1)
|Japan
|19
|22
|20
|25
|—
|86
|Belgium
|16
|26
|26
|17
|—
|85
