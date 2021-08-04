On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Japan 86, Belgium 85

The Associated Press
August 4, 2021 6:07 am
< a min read
      

Japan 86, Belgium 85

Belgium (85)

J. Vanloo 1-1 0-0 2, K. Linskens 1-1 0-0 2, J. Raman 4-7 0-0 8, E. Meesseman 10-19 5-6 25, J. Allemand 4-8 2-2 11, A. Delaere 4-8 0-0 10, K. Mestdagh 8-17 1-1 24, H. Mestdagh 1-3 0-0 3, B. Massey 0-1 0-0 0, H. Nauwelaers 0-0 0-0 0, TOTAL 33-65 8-9 85

Japan (86)

M. Takada 8-11 1-3 19, N. Motohashi 3-5 2-2 10, Y. Miyazawa 7-14 0-0 21, H. Akaho 5-10 2-2 12, M. Nagaoka 2-4 0-0 4, S. Hayashi 3-8 0-0 9, R. Machida 2-7 6-6 10, E. Mawuli 0-3 1-2 1, N. Todo 0-1 0-0 0, M. Okoye 0-1 0-0 0, TOTAL 30-64 12-15 86

Belgium 16 26 26 17 85
Japan 19 22 20 25 86

Halftime_Japan 41, Belgium 42. 3-Point Goals_Japan 14-33 (Y. Miyazawa 7-13, S. Hayashi 3-8, M. Takada 2-4, N. Motohashi 2-3, R. Machida 0-2, M. Nagaoka 0-1, H. Akaho 0-1, M. Okoye 0-1), Belgium 11-23 (K. Mestdagh 7-11, A. Delaere 2-4, H. Mestdagh 1-3, J. Allemand 1-3, E. Meesseman 0-2). Rebounds_Japan 23 (H. Akaho 7), Belgium 35 (E. Meesseman 11). Assists_Japan 20 (R. Machida 14), Belgium 29 (J. Allemand 8). Total fouls_Japan 13, Belgium 15.

        Insight by Zoom: Experts from NASA and the Pacific Northwest National Lab will explore how the culture change brought on by the pandemic will continue in the hybrid workforce in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US and Australian soldiers perform HALO jumps