Japan 86, Belgium 85
Belgium (85)
J. Vanloo 1-1 0-0 2, K. Linskens 1-1 0-0 2, J. Raman 4-7 0-0 8, E. Meesseman 10-19 5-6 25, J. Allemand 4-8 2-2 11, A. Delaere 4-8 0-0 10, K. Mestdagh 8-17 1-1 24, H. Mestdagh 1-3 0-0 3, B. Massey 0-1 0-0 0, H. Nauwelaers 0-0 0-0 0, TOTAL 33-65 8-9 85
Japan (86)
M. Takada 8-11 1-3 19, N. Motohashi 3-5 2-2 10, Y. Miyazawa 7-14 0-0 21, H. Akaho 5-10 2-2 12, M. Nagaoka 2-4 0-0 4, S. Hayashi 3-8 0-0 9, R. Machida 2-7 6-6 10, E. Mawuli 0-3 1-2 1, N. Todo 0-1 0-0 0, M. Okoye 0-1 0-0 0, TOTAL 30-64 12-15 86
|Belgium
|16
|26
|26
|17
|—
|85
|Japan
|19
|22
|20
|25
|—
|86
Halftime_Japan 41, Belgium 42. 3-Point Goals_Japan 14-33 (Y. Miyazawa 7-13, S. Hayashi 3-8, M. Takada 2-4, N. Motohashi 2-3, R. Machida 0-2, M. Nagaoka 0-1, H. Akaho 0-1, M. Okoye 0-1), Belgium 11-23 (K. Mestdagh 7-11, A. Delaere 2-4, H. Mestdagh 1-3, J. Allemand 1-3, E. Meesseman 0-2). Rebounds_Japan 23 (H. Akaho 7), Belgium 35 (E. Meesseman 11). Assists_Japan 20 (R. Machida 14), Belgium 29 (J. Allemand 8). Total fouls_Japan 13, Belgium 15.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments