Kamara, Reyna each score 2 goals to help DC United beat Crew

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ola Kamara and Yordy Reyna each scored twice and D.C. United beat the Columbus Crew 4-2 on Wednesday night.

Reyna dispossessed Aboubacar Keita in the attacking half, Kamara took the ball and beat goalkeeper Eloy Room to make it 1-0 in the 19th minute. Reyna headed home a cross by Andy Najar in the 40th, and Kamara converted from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time to give D.C. United (7-7-3) a 3-0 lead at halftime.

Kevin Molino scored in the 65th minute and Lucas Zelarayán added a goal in the 71st to pull Columbus (6-5-6) to 3-2, but Reyna slipped a left-footer between a pair of defenders and inside the post to cap the scoring in the 74th minute.

D.C. goalkeeper Bill Hamid left in the 17th minute because of a lower-leg injury. He was replaced by Jon Kempin in the 17th minute.

NASHVILLE 0, REVOLUTION 0, TIE

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Joe Willis made six saves for his MLS-leading eighth shutout of the season and Nashville tied New England.

Nashville (6-1-10) extended its unbeaten streak to nine matches — including four wins. New England (11-3-4) had a four-game winning streak snapped.

New England goalkeeper Matt Turner returned from the Gold Cup to make two saves for his fourth shutout of the season.

UNION 3, TORONTO FC 0

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Jakob Glesnes, Daniel Gazdag and Sergio Santos scored in the first half and Philadelphia Union cruised past Toronto.

Philadelphia (7-4-7) won for just the second time in its last eight matches — snapping a three-game winless streak. Union goalkeeper Andre Blake denied Yeferson Soteldo’s penalty-kick attempt in the 53rd.

Toronto (3-9-5) is 2-1-3 under interim coach Javier Perez. He took over July 4 after Chris Armas was fired in the wake of a six-game losing streak.

AUSTIN FC 3, DYNAMO 2

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Tomás Pochettino and Cecilio Domínguez each scored to help expansion Austin FC beat 10-man Houston.

Austin (4-8-4) entered with just 10 goals this season — going scoreless in 10 of its opening 15 matches. Houston (3-5-9) has won just one of its last 14 matches against MLS expansion teams dating to 2012.

Austin took a 1-0 lead in the seventh minute when Pochettino’s shot went off the post and deflected off Houston defender Zarek Valentin for an own goal. Pochettino gave Austin a 2-1 lead in the 45th, and Domínguez made it 3-1 in the 56th.

Tyler Pasher and Fafà Picault scored for the Dynamo. Houston’s Darwin Cerén received a straight red card in the 20th minute for a hard foul on Sebastian Berhalter.

NEW YORK CITY FC 0, FIRE 0, TIE

CHICAGO (AP) — Gabriel Slonina became the youngest goalkeeper to start an MLS game and finished with four saves to help Chicago tie New York City FC.

At 17 years, 81 days, Slonina broke the record set by David Monsalve (18 years, 220 days) in 2007 with Toronto FC.

New York City (8-5-3) played a man down after Keaton Parks was shown his second yellow card in the 73rd minute. Chicago (3-9-5) has lost only two of its last eight games after losing seven of its previous eight matches.

FC CINCINNATI 0, RED BULLS

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Kenneth Vermeer made three saves for his fifth shutout of the season and FC Cincinnati tied New York.

Cincinnati (3-7-6) has lost only two of its last nine matches — with four clean sheets. New York (5-7-4) had its winless streak extended to five matches.

New York goalkeeper Carlos Miguel Coronel made two saves for his fifth shutout.

ATLANTA UNITED 2, MONTREAL 2, TIE

MONTREAL (AP) — Mason Toye and Rudy Camacho scored and Montreal overcame two red cards to tie Atlanta United.

Montreal (6-6-5) ended a three-game losing streak in front of the first general-admission crowd at Stade Saputo since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Josef Martinez and Marcelino Moreno scored for Atlanta (2-6-9).

INTER MIAMI 1, ORLANDO CITY 1. TIE

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Kieran Gibbs scored his first MLS goal and Inter Miami rallied to tie Orlando City.

Gibbs flicked in a header off an entry by Victor Ulloa to tie it in the 66th minute. The 31-year-old played 14 seasons in the English Premier League before signing with Inter Miami (3-8-4) in March.

Antônio Carlos gave Orlando City (8-4-5) the lead in first-half stoppage time when he headed home a cross by Luís Carlos Almeida da Cunha.

