Kane back in training at Tottenham, could play against City

The Associated Press
August 13, 2021 8:53 am
LONDON (AP) — Harry Kane was back training with the Tottenham squad on Friday and could feature in its opening Premier League game against Manchester City, the team with which the England captain has been heavily linked during the off-season.

Kane failed to report for preseason fitness checks at Tottenham last week, angering fans amid his apparent interest in joining City, and has just observed a five-day quarantine at the London club’s training ground.

Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo said he spoke to Kane at training and that “everything is OK.”

“He is preparing himself,” Nuno said. “We still have the session tomorrow to decide (if Kane will play against City). We have to think and we have tomorrow to make the decision.”

Asked whether Kane would be in the right frame of mind to play against City on Sunday, Nuno said: “I don’t have any concerns about trying to convince players to play for Tottenham.

“It’s such a huge club, it’s such a fantastic club. We should be proud of being here.”

