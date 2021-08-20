Kansas City 17, Arizona 10

|Kansas City
|3
|7
|7
|0
|—
|17
|Arizona
|0
|0
|3
|7
|—
|10
First Quarter
KC_FG Butker 24, 5:15.
Second Quarter
KC_Hardman 17 pass from Henne (Butker kick), :55.
Third Quarter
KC_McKinnon 5 pass from Buechele (Butker kick), 8:29.
Ari_FG Prater 22, 2:00.
Fourth Quarter
Ari_Travis 20 pass from Streveler (Prater kick), 9:13.
|
|KC
|Ari
|First downs
|28
|13
|Total Net Yards
|458
|239
|Rushes-yards
|33-141
|16-80
|Passing
|317
|159
|Punt Returns
|4-30
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|3-77
|3-46
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|2-13
|Comp-Att-Int
|32-44-2
|19-28-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|5-30
|Punts
|2-38.5
|5-50.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-40
|2-13
|Time of Possession
|38:34
|21:30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Kansas City, Gore 8-54, Thompson 8-49, Edwards-Helaire 3-13, Mahomes 2-10, Buechele 3-8, Robinson 1-5, McKinnon 3-4, Darre.Williams 2-2, Gordon 3-(minus 4). Arizona, McCoy 3-20, Benjamin 3-18, Ward 3-17, Moore 1-9, K.Murray 1-8, Streveler 2-4, Edmonds 1-3, Conner 2-1.
PASSING_Kansas City, Buechele 9-11-1-115, Henne 6-8-0-82, Mahomes 10-18-1-78, Gordon 7-7-0-42. Arizona, McCoy 13-18-1-113, Streveler 5-6-0-74, K.Murray 1-4-0-2.
RECEIVING_Kansas City, Pringle 4-63, Hardman 4-39, Fountain 3-54, Gray 3-22, McKinnon 3-21, Robinson 2-10, Thompson 2-7, Ffrench 2-0, Kemp 1-36, Schoen 1-13, Edwards-Helaire 1-10, Dieter 1-8, Kelce 1-8, Darre.Williams 1-8, Burton 1-6, Fortson 1-6, Powell 1-6. Arizona, Dortch 3-44, Moore 3-15, Travis 2-37, Johnson 2-34, Richardson 2-21, Benjamin 2-16, Ward 2-14, Harris 2-3, Wesley 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
