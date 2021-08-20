Trending:
Kansas City 17, Arizona 10

The Associated Press
August 20, 2021 11:05 pm
1 min read
      
Kansas City 3 7 7 0 17
Arizona 0 0 3 7 10

First Quarter

KC_FG Butker 24, 5:15.

Second Quarter

KC_Hardman 17 pass from Henne (Butker kick), :55.

Third Quarter

KC_McKinnon 5 pass from Buechele (Butker kick), 8:29.

Ari_FG Prater 22, 2:00.

Fourth Quarter

Ari_Travis 20 pass from Streveler (Prater kick), 9:13.

___

KC Ari
First downs 28 13
Total Net Yards 458 239
Rushes-yards 33-141 16-80
Passing 317 159
Punt Returns 4-30 0-0
Kickoff Returns 3-77 3-46
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 2-13
Comp-Att-Int 32-44-2 19-28-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 5-30
Punts 2-38.5 5-50.8
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 6-40 2-13
Time of Possession 38:34 21:30

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Kansas City, Gore 8-54, Thompson 8-49, Edwards-Helaire 3-13, Mahomes 2-10, Buechele 3-8, Robinson 1-5, McKinnon 3-4, Darre.Williams 2-2, Gordon 3-(minus 4). Arizona, McCoy 3-20, Benjamin 3-18, Ward 3-17, Moore 1-9, K.Murray 1-8, Streveler 2-4, Edmonds 1-3, Conner 2-1.

PASSING_Kansas City, Buechele 9-11-1-115, Henne 6-8-0-82, Mahomes 10-18-1-78, Gordon 7-7-0-42. Arizona, McCoy 13-18-1-113, Streveler 5-6-0-74, K.Murray 1-4-0-2.

RECEIVING_Kansas City, Pringle 4-63, Hardman 4-39, Fountain 3-54, Gray 3-22, McKinnon 3-21, Robinson 2-10, Thompson 2-7, Ffrench 2-0, Kemp 1-36, Schoen 1-13, Edwards-Helaire 1-10, Dieter 1-8, Kelce 1-8, Darre.Williams 1-8, Burton 1-6, Fortson 1-6, Powell 1-6. Arizona, Dortch 3-44, Moore 3-15, Travis 2-37, Johnson 2-34, Richardson 2-21, Benjamin 2-16, Ward 2-14, Harris 2-3, Wesley 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

