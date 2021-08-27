Trending:
Kansas City 28, Minnesota 25

The Associated Press
August 27, 2021 11:19 pm
1 min read
      
Minnesota 3 0 7 15 25
Kansas City 14 7 7 0 28

First Quarter

KC_T.Hill 35 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 12:28.

Min_FG Joseph 26, 7:58.

KC_Bell 5 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 3:12.

Second Quarter

KC_Kemp 23 pass from Buechele (Butker kick), :31.

Third Quarter

Min_Rose 32 run (Joseph kick), 9:31.

KC_Gore 56 pass from Buechele (Butker kick), 8:19.

Fourth Quarter

Min_Nickerson 10 interception return, 8:32.

Min_Rose 1 run (Joseph kick), 1:28.

___

Min KC
First downs 23 22
Total Net Yards 424 395
Rushes-yards 30-139 19-67
Passing 285 328
Punt Returns 1-0 1-13
Kickoff Returns 3-76 3-43
Interceptions Ret. 1-10 1-21
Comp-Att-Int 23-38-1 28-42-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-9 3-20
Punts 4-47.75 5-42.4
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-0
Penalties-Yards 8-65 10-85
Time of Possession 32:18 27:42

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Minnesota, Rose 7-41, Mond 5-40, It.Smith 10-27, Abdullah 6-21, Smith-Marsette 1-8, Cousins 1-2. Kansas City, Gore 6-26, McKinnon 4-23, Thompson 3-11, Hardman 1-8, Burton 1-2, Buechele 4-(minus 3).

PASSING_Minnesota, Mond 16-23-1-196, Cousins 5-7-0-57, Browning 2-8-0-41. Kansas City, Buechele 20-33-1-231, Mahomes 8-9-0-117.

RECEIVING_Minnesota, Osborn 3-68, Smith-Marsette 3-43, Dillon 3-31, Ir.Smith 2-39, Philyor 2-35, Beebe 2-23, Rose 2-20, Abdullah 2-12, Davidson 1-9, It.Smith 1-8, Mitchell 1-7, Dozier 1-(minus 1). Kansas City, Gore 5-80, Kemp 3-41, Fountain 3-26, Thompson 3-14, Kelce 2-35, Robinson 2-30, Gray 2-24, Fortson 2-22, Hill 1-35, Ffrench 1-13, Pringle 1-11, Powell 1-8, Bell 1-5, McKinnon 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Minnesota, Joseph 52.

