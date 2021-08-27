Kansas City 28, Minnesota 25

|Minnesota
|3
|0
|7
|15
|—
|25
|Kansas City
|14
|7
|7
|0
|—
|28
First Quarter
KC_T.Hill 35 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 12:28.
Min_FG Joseph 26, 7:58.
KC_Bell 5 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 3:12.
Second Quarter
KC_Kemp 23 pass from Buechele (Butker kick), :31.
Third Quarter
Min_Rose 32 run (Joseph kick), 9:31.
KC_Gore 56 pass from Buechele (Butker kick), 8:19.
Fourth Quarter
Min_Nickerson 10 interception return, 8:32.
Min_Rose 1 run (Joseph kick), 1:28.
|
|Min
|KC
|First downs
|23
|22
|Total Net Yards
|424
|395
|Rushes-yards
|30-139
|19-67
|Passing
|285
|328
|Punt Returns
|1-0
|1-13
|Kickoff Returns
|3-76
|3-43
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-10
|1-21
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-38-1
|28-42-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-9
|3-20
|Punts
|4-47.75
|5-42.4
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-65
|10-85
|Time of Possession
|32:18
|27:42
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Minnesota, Rose 7-41, Mond 5-40, It.Smith 10-27, Abdullah 6-21, Smith-Marsette 1-8, Cousins 1-2. Kansas City, Gore 6-26, McKinnon 4-23, Thompson 3-11, Hardman 1-8, Burton 1-2, Buechele 4-(minus 3).
PASSING_Minnesota, Mond 16-23-1-196, Cousins 5-7-0-57, Browning 2-8-0-41. Kansas City, Buechele 20-33-1-231, Mahomes 8-9-0-117.
RECEIVING_Minnesota, Osborn 3-68, Smith-Marsette 3-43, Dillon 3-31, Ir.Smith 2-39, Philyor 2-35, Beebe 2-23, Rose 2-20, Abdullah 2-12, Davidson 1-9, It.Smith 1-8, Mitchell 1-7, Dozier 1-(minus 1). Kansas City, Gore 5-80, Kemp 3-41, Fountain 3-26, Thompson 3-14, Kelce 2-35, Robinson 2-30, Gray 2-24, Fortson 2-22, Hill 1-35, Ffrench 1-13, Pringle 1-11, Powell 1-8, Bell 1-5, McKinnon 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Minnesota, Joseph 52.
