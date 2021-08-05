Kansas City 3, Chicago White Sox 2

|Kansas City
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|Merrifield 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|C.Santana 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Perez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Abreu 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Dozier rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Jiménez dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Rivera 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Vaughn rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Olivares lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Moncada 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Engel cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gallagher c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|García lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lopez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Zavala c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|200
|000
|100
|—
|3
|Chicago
|100
|000
|010
|—
|2
DP_Kansas City 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Kansas City 6, Chicago 6. 2B_Rivera (1), Lopez (12), Jiménez (1). HR_Olivares (4), Abreu (20). SB_Merrifield (29), Taylor (8).
|Kansas City
|Lynch W,2-3
|5
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|7
|Staumont H,5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holland H,7
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barlow H,14
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Brentz S,1-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chicago
|Keuchel L,7-5
|6
|
|3
|2
|2
|3
|5
|López
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Tepera
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Crochet
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Lynch pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Lynch (Moncada).
Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_2:58. A_23,589 (40,615).
