Kansas City 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Kansas City Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 3 6 3 Totals 32 2 6 2 Merrifield 2b 3 0 0 0 Anderson ss 4 0 0 0 C.Santana 1b 4 0 1 0 Hernandez 2b 4 1 2 0 Perez dh 4 1 1 0 Abreu 1b 4 1 2 1 Dozier rf 3 1 0 0 Jiménez dh 3 0 1 1 Rivera 3b 4 0 1 2 Vaughn rf 3 0 0 0 Olivares lf 4 1 1 1 Moncada 3b 3 0 0 0 Taylor cf 3 0 1 0 Engel cf 4 0 0 0 Gallagher c 3 0 0 0 García lf 4 0 1 0 Lopez ss 4 0 1 0 Zavala c 3 0 0 0

Kansas City 200 000 100 — 3 Chicago 100 000 010 — 2

DP_Kansas City 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Kansas City 6, Chicago 6. 2B_Rivera (1), Lopez (12), Jiménez (1). HR_Olivares (4), Abreu (20). SB_Merrifield (29), Taylor (8).

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City Lynch W,2-3 5 4 1 1 2 7 Staumont H,5 1 0 0 0 0 0 Holland H,7 1 0 0 0 0 0 Barlow H,14 1 2 1 1 0 1 Brentz S,1-3 1 0 0 0 0 1

Chicago Keuchel L,7-5 6 3 2 2 3 5 López 1 2 1 1 1 0 Tepera 1 0 0 0 0 2 Crochet 1 1 0 0 0 1

Lynch pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Lynch (Moncada).

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_2:58. A_23,589 (40,615).

