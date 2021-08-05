On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Kansas City 3, Chicago White Sox 2

The Associated Press
August 5, 2021 11:24 pm
< a min read
      
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 3 6 3 4 8
Merrifield 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .272
C.Santana 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .232
Perez dh 4 1 1 0 0 2 .276
Dozier rf 3 1 0 0 1 3 .192
Rivera 3b 4 0 1 2 0 0 .231
Olivares lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .271
Taylor cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .239
Gallagher c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .154
Lopez ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .278
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 6 2 2 9
Anderson ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .297
Hernandez 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .318
Abreu 1b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .245
Jiménez dh 3 0 1 1 1 2 .136
Vaughn rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .261
Moncada 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .256
Engel cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .244
García lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .242
Zavala c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .211
Kansas City 200 000 100_3 6 0
Chicago 100 000 010_2 6 0

LOB_Kansas City 6, Chicago 6. 2B_Rivera (1), Lopez (12), Jiménez (1). HR_Olivares (4), off López; Abreu (20), off Lynch. RBIs_Rivera 2 (2), Olivares (5), Abreu (82), Jiménez (4). SB_Merrifield (29), Taylor (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 5 (Olivares, Merrifield, C.Santana 2, Lopez); Chicago 5 (Engel 2, Hernandez, Moncada, Vaughn). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 7; Chicago 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Anderson, Vaughn. GIDP_Lopez, Vaughn.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Rivera, Merrifield, C.Santana); Chicago 1 (Anderson, Abreu).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lynch, W, 2-3 5 4 1 1 2 7 95 6.00
Staumont, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.38
Holland, H, 7 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 4.64
Barlow, H, 14 1 2 1 1 0 1 17 2.77
Brentz, S, 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.21
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Keuchel, L, 7-5 6 3 2 2 3 5 95 4.44
López 1 2 1 1 1 0 31 1.80
Tepera 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 3.38
Crochet 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 2.76

Inherited runners-scored_Staumont 2-0. HBP_Lynch (Moncada). PB_Zavala 2(4).

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_2:58. A_23,589 (40,615).

