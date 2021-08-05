Kansas City 3, Chicago White Sox 2

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|4
|8
|
|Merrifield 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.272
|C.Santana 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Perez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|Dozier rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.192
|Rivera 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.231
|Olivares lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.271
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.239
|Gallagher c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.154
|Lopez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|2
|9
|
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.318
|Abreu 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.245
|Jiménez dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.136
|Vaughn rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Moncada 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Engel cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|García lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Zavala c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Kansas City
|200
|000
|100_3
|6
|0
|Chicago
|100
|000
|010_2
|6
|0
LOB_Kansas City 6, Chicago 6. 2B_Rivera (1), Lopez (12), Jiménez (1). HR_Olivares (4), off López; Abreu (20), off Lynch. RBIs_Rivera 2 (2), Olivares (5), Abreu (82), Jiménez (4). SB_Merrifield (29), Taylor (8).
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 5 (Olivares, Merrifield, C.Santana 2, Lopez); Chicago 5 (Engel 2, Hernandez, Moncada, Vaughn). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 7; Chicago 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Anderson, Vaughn. GIDP_Lopez, Vaughn.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Rivera, Merrifield, C.Santana); Chicago 1 (Anderson, Abreu).
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynch, W, 2-3
|5
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|7
|95
|6.00
|Staumont, H, 5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.38
|Holland, H, 7
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|4.64
|Barlow, H, 14
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|2.77
|Brentz, S, 1-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.21
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keuchel, L, 7-5
|6
|
|3
|2
|2
|3
|5
|95
|4.44
|López
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|31
|1.80
|Tepera
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.38
|Crochet
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|2.76
Inherited runners-scored_Staumont 2-0. HBP_Lynch (Moncada). PB_Zavala 2(4).
Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_2:58. A_23,589 (40,615).
