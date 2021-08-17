On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

Kansas City 3, Houston 1

The Associated Press
August 17, 2021 11:12 pm
< a min read
      
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 1 4 1 5 8
Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .271
Brantley lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .328
Correa ss 3 0 1 1 1 0 .271
Díaz 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .300
Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .312
McCormick rf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .255
Jones dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .210
Meyers cf 3 1 2 0 0 1 .292
Maldonado c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .178
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 3 9 3 1 5
Merrifield 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .276
C.Santana 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .225
Perez c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .275
Benintendi lf 4 2 2 0 0 1 .252
Dozier rf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .206
M.Taylor cf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .244
Alberto dh 3 0 1 2 0 0 .267
Rivera 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .261
Lopez ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .271
Houston 001 000 000_1 4 0
Kansas City 000 102 00x_3 9 0

LOB_Houston 5, Kansas City 6. 2B_McCormick (11), Meyers (2), C.Santana (13), M.Taylor (10), Alberto (15). RBIs_Correa (64), M.Taylor (42), Alberto 2 (19).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (Jones, McCormick); Kansas City 4 (Benintendi, Alberto, C.Santana, Rivera). RISP_Houston 1 for 5; Kansas City 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Altuve, Merrifield, M.Taylor. GIDP_Maldonado, Gurriel, M.Taylor.

DP_Houston 1 (Díaz, Altuve, Gurriel); Kansas City 2 (Merrifield, C.Santana; Lopez, Merrifield, C.Santana).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Valdez, L, 8-4 6 2-3 9 3 3 1 5 99 3.16
Báez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 12 0.00
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lynch, W, 3-3 7 4 1 1 3 5 98 5.12
Staumont, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.47
Brentz, S, 2-4 1 0 0 0 2 2 20 3.21

Inherited runners-scored_Báez 1-0. HBP_Valdez (Dozier). PB_Maldonado (3).

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Paul Clemons.

T_2:45. A_9,748 (37,903).

