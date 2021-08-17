Kansas City 3, Houston 1

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 1 4 1 5 8 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .271 Brantley lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .328 Correa ss 3 0 1 1 1 0 .271 Díaz 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .300 Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .312 McCormick rf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .255 Jones dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .210 Meyers cf 3 1 2 0 0 1 .292 Maldonado c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .178

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 3 9 3 1 5 Merrifield 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .276 C.Santana 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .225 Perez c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .275 Benintendi lf 4 2 2 0 0 1 .252 Dozier rf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .206 M.Taylor cf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .244 Alberto dh 3 0 1 2 0 0 .267 Rivera 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .261 Lopez ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .271

Houston 001 000 000_1 4 0 Kansas City 000 102 00x_3 9 0

LOB_Houston 5, Kansas City 6. 2B_McCormick (11), Meyers (2), C.Santana (13), M.Taylor (10), Alberto (15). RBIs_Correa (64), M.Taylor (42), Alberto 2 (19).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (Jones, McCormick); Kansas City 4 (Benintendi, Alberto, C.Santana, Rivera). RISP_Houston 1 for 5; Kansas City 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Altuve, Merrifield, M.Taylor. GIDP_Maldonado, Gurriel, M.Taylor.

DP_Houston 1 (Díaz, Altuve, Gurriel); Kansas City 2 (Merrifield, C.Santana; Lopez, Merrifield, C.Santana).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Valdez, L, 8-4 6 2-3 9 3 3 1 5 99 3.16 Báez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 12 0.00

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lynch, W, 3-3 7 4 1 1 3 5 98 5.12 Staumont, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.47 Brentz, S, 2-4 1 0 0 0 2 2 20 3.21

Inherited runners-scored_Báez 1-0. HBP_Valdez (Dozier). PB_Maldonado (3).

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Paul Clemons.

T_2:45. A_9,748 (37,903).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.