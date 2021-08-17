Kansas City 3, Houston 1

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|1
|4
|1
|5
|8
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.328
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.271
|Díaz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.300
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.312
|McCormick rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.255
|Jones dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.210
|Meyers cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.178
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|9
|3
|1
|5
|
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|C.Santana 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.225
|Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Benintendi lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Dozier rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|M.Taylor cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.244
|Alberto dh
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.267
|Rivera 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Lopez ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Houston
|001
|000
|000_1
|4
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|102
|00x_3
|9
|0
LOB_Houston 5, Kansas City 6. 2B_McCormick (11), Meyers (2), C.Santana (13), M.Taylor (10), Alberto (15). RBIs_Correa (64), M.Taylor (42), Alberto 2 (19).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (Jones, McCormick); Kansas City 4 (Benintendi, Alberto, C.Santana, Rivera). RISP_Houston 1 for 5; Kansas City 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Altuve, Merrifield, M.Taylor. GIDP_Maldonado, Gurriel, M.Taylor.
DP_Houston 1 (Díaz, Altuve, Gurriel); Kansas City 2 (Merrifield, C.Santana; Lopez, Merrifield, C.Santana).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Valdez, L, 8-4
|6
|2-3
|9
|3
|3
|1
|5
|99
|3.16
|Báez
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.00
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynch, W, 3-3
|7
|
|4
|1
|1
|3
|5
|98
|5.12
|Staumont, H, 6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.47
|Brentz, S, 2-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|20
|3.21
Inherited runners-scored_Báez 1-0. HBP_Valdez (Dozier). PB_Maldonado (3).
Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Paul Clemons.
T_2:45. A_9,748 (37,903).
