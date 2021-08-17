On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Kansas City 3, Houston 1

The Associated Press
August 17, 2021 11:12 pm
< a min read
      
Houston Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 28 1 4 1 Totals 31 3 9 3
Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 Merrifield 2b 4 0 1 0
Brantley lf 4 0 0 0 C.Santana 1b 3 0 1 0
Correa ss 3 0 1 1 Perez c 4 0 0 0
Díaz 3b 3 0 0 0 Benintendi lf 4 2 2 0
Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0 Dozier rf 3 1 1 0
McCormick rf 3 0 1 0 M.Taylor cf 4 0 1 1
Jones dh 3 0 0 0 Alberto dh 3 0 1 2
Meyers cf 3 1 2 0 Rivera 3b 3 0 1 0
Maldonado c 2 0 0 0 Lopez ss 3 0 1 0
Houston 001 000 000 1
Kansas City 000 102 00x 3

DP_Houston 1, Kansas City 2. LOB_Houston 5, Kansas City 6. 2B_McCormick (11), Meyers (2), C.Santana (13), M.Taylor (10), Alberto (15).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Valdez L,8-4 6 2-3 9 3 3 1 5
Báez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Kansas City
Lynch W,3-3 7 4 1 1 3 5
Staumont H,6 1 0 0 0 0 1
Brentz S,2-4 1 0 0 0 2 2

HBP_Valdez (Dozier).

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Paul Clemons.

T_2:45. A_9,748 (37,903).

