Kansas City 3, Houston 1

|Houston
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|28
|1
|4
|1
|Totals
|31
|3
|9
|3
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|C.Santana 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Benintendi lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dozier rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|McCormick rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|M.Taylor cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Jones dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alberto dh
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Meyers cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Rivera 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lopez ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Houston
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|Kansas City
|000
|102
|00x
|—
|3
DP_Houston 1, Kansas City 2. LOB_Houston 5, Kansas City 6. 2B_McCormick (11), Meyers (2), C.Santana (13), M.Taylor (10), Alberto (15).
|Houston
|Valdez L,8-4
|6
|2-3
|9
|3
|3
|1
|5
|Báez
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|Lynch W,3-3
|7
|
|4
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Staumont H,6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brentz S,2-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
HBP_Valdez (Dozier).
Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Paul Clemons.
T_2:45. A_9,748 (37,903).
Comments