Kansas City 6, Chicago Cubs 2

|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|6
|8
|6
|
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|2
|
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ortega cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lopez ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schwindel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Perez c
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|Happ lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Dyson ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|C.Santana 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Duffy ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Benintendi lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Heyward rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hermosillo ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Hearn rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bote 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gallagher c
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Au.Romine c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rivera 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Davies p
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Keller p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brothers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dozier ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chirinos ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lovelady p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Meisinger p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brentz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jewell p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barlow p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|000
|112
|011
|—
|6
|Chicago
|011
|000
|000
|—
|2
E_C.Santana (5). DP_Kansas City 1, Chicago 0. LOB_Kansas City 5, Chicago 4. 2B_Benintendi (14). HR_Perez 2 (32), Rivera (1), Benintendi (12), Gallagher (1), Wisdom (19). SB_Merrifield (36). S_Davies (10).
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Keller W,8-12
|6
|
|4
|2
|1
|1
|8
|Lovelady H,1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Brentz H,13
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Barlow
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Davies L,6-10
|6
|
|5
|4
|4
|1
|5
|Brothers
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Meisinger
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Jewell
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
HBP_Keller (Duffy).
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_2:55. A_31,835 (41,649).
