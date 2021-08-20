Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Kansas City 6, Chicago Cubs 2

The Associated Press
August 20, 2021 5:31 pm
< a min read
      
Kansas City Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 6 8 6 Totals 30 2 5 2
Merrifield 2b 5 1 1 0 Ortega cf 4 0 0 0
Lopez ss 5 0 0 0 Schwindel 1b 4 0 0 0
Perez c 3 2 2 2 Happ lf 3 0 1 1
Dyson ph-rf 1 0 1 1 Wisdom 3b 4 1 1 1
C.Santana 1b 3 0 0 0 Duffy ss 3 0 0 0
Benintendi lf 4 1 2 1 Heyward rf 2 0 0 0
Taylor cf 4 0 0 0 Hermosillo ph-rf 2 0 0 0
O’Hearn rf 2 0 0 0 Bote 2b 3 0 1 0
Gallagher c 1 1 1 1 Au.Romine c 3 0 1 0
Rivera 3b 4 1 1 1 Davies p 1 1 1 0
Keller p 2 0 0 0 Brothers p 0 0 0 0
Dozier ph 1 0 0 0 Chirinos ph 1 0 0 0
Lovelady p 0 0 0 0 Meisinger p 0 0 0 0
Brentz p 0 0 0 0 Jewell p 0 0 0 0
Barlow p 0 0 0 0
Kansas City 000 112 011 6
Chicago 011 000 000 2

E_C.Santana (5). DP_Kansas City 1, Chicago 0. LOB_Kansas City 5, Chicago 4. 2B_Benintendi (14). HR_Perez 2 (32), Rivera (1), Benintendi (12), Gallagher (1), Wisdom (19). SB_Merrifield (36). S_Davies (10).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Keller W,8-12 6 4 2 1 1 8
Lovelady H,1 1 1 0 0 0 2
Brentz H,13 1 0 0 0 0 1
Barlow 1 0 0 0 0 2
Chicago
Davies L,6-10 6 5 4 4 1 5
Brothers 1 0 0 0 0 1
Meisinger 1 2 1 1 1 0
Jewell 1 1 1 1 1 1

HBP_Keller (Duffy).

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Vic Carapazza.

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn about the ways agencies are seeking to disrupt, dismantle and limit the damage of cyber attacks in this free e-book.

T_2:55. A_31,835 (41,649).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|16 FDR Training
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Professor Janet McLeavey, the first female faculty member of the Coast Guard Academy, retires