Kansas City 6, Chicago Cubs 2

Kansas City Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 6 8 6 Totals 30 2 5 2 Merrifield 2b 5 1 1 0 Ortega cf 4 0 0 0 Lopez ss 5 0 0 0 Schwindel 1b 4 0 0 0 Perez c 3 2 2 2 Happ lf 3 0 1 1 Dyson ph-rf 1 0 1 1 Wisdom 3b 4 1 1 1 C.Santana 1b 3 0 0 0 Duffy ss 3 0 0 0 Benintendi lf 4 1 2 1 Heyward rf 2 0 0 0 Taylor cf 4 0 0 0 Hermosillo ph-rf 2 0 0 0 O’Hearn rf 2 0 0 0 Bote 2b 3 0 1 0 Gallagher c 1 1 1 1 Au.Romine c 3 0 1 0 Rivera 3b 4 1 1 1 Davies p 1 1 1 0 Keller p 2 0 0 0 Brothers p 0 0 0 0 Dozier ph 1 0 0 0 Chirinos ph 1 0 0 0 Lovelady p 0 0 0 0 Meisinger p 0 0 0 0 Brentz p 0 0 0 0 Jewell p 0 0 0 0 Barlow p 0 0 0 0

Kansas City 000 112 011 — 6 Chicago 011 000 000 — 2

E_C.Santana (5). DP_Kansas City 1, Chicago 0. LOB_Kansas City 5, Chicago 4. 2B_Benintendi (14). HR_Perez 2 (32), Rivera (1), Benintendi (12), Gallagher (1), Wisdom (19). SB_Merrifield (36). S_Davies (10).

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City Keller W,8-12 6 4 2 1 1 8 Lovelady H,1 1 1 0 0 0 2 Brentz H,13 1 0 0 0 0 1 Barlow 1 0 0 0 0 2

Chicago Davies L,6-10 6 5 4 4 1 5 Brothers 1 0 0 0 0 1 Meisinger 1 2 1 1 1 0 Jewell 1 1 1 1 1 1

HBP_Keller (Duffy).

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_2:55. A_31,835 (41,649).

