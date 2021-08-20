Trending:
Kansas City 6, Chicago Cubs 2

The Associated Press
August 20, 2021 5:31 pm
1 min read
      
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 6 8 6 3 7
Merrifield 2b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .272
Lopez ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .273
Perez c 3 2 2 2 0 0 .276
d-Dyson ph-rf 1 0 1 1 0 0 .220
C.Santana 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .224
Benintendi lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .256
Taylor cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .238
O’Hearn rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .235
Gallagher c 1 1 1 1 0 0 .195
Rivera 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .260
Keller p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Dozier ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .207
Lovelady p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brentz p 0 0 0 0 1 0
Barlow p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 2 5 2 1 13
Ortega cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .321
Schwindel 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .365
Happ lf 3 0 1 1 1 2 .187
Wisdom 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .253
Duffy ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .267
Heyward rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .199
b-Hermosillo ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .167
Bote 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .202
Au.Romine c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .182
Davies p 1 1 1 0 0 0 .172
Brothers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Chirinos ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .278
Meisinger p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jewell p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Kansas City 000 112 011_6 8 1
Chicago 011 000 000_2 5 0

a-struck out for Keller in the 7th. b-struck out for Heyward in the 7th. c-struck out for Brothers in the 7th. d-singled for Perez in the 8th.

E_C.Santana (5). LOB_Kansas City 5, Chicago 4. 2B_Benintendi (14). HR_Perez 2 (32), off Davies; Rivera (1), off Davies; Benintendi (12), off Davies; Gallagher (1), off Jewell; Wisdom (19), off Keller. RBIs_Perez 2 (80), Rivera (3), Benintendi (40), Dyson (10), Gallagher (2), Wisdom (38), Happ (35). SB_Merrifield (36). S_Davies.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (Rivera, Taylor, Lopez); Chicago 1 (Happ 2, Ortega). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 6; Chicago 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Lopez, Merrifield. GIDP_Bote.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Merrifield, C.Santana).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Keller, W, 8-12 6 4 2 1 1 8 97 5.43
Lovelady, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 4.00
Brentz, H, 13 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.15
Barlow 1 0 0 0 0 2 8 2.59
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Davies, L, 6-10 6 5 4 4 1 5 98 5.04
Brothers 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 4.93
Meisinger 1 2 1 1 1 0 22 13.50
Jewell 1 1 1 1 1 1 20 8.00

HBP_Keller (Duffy).

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_2:55. A_31,835 (41,649).

