Kansas City 6, Chicago Cubs 2

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 6 8 6 3 7 Merrifield 2b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .272 Lopez ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .273 Perez c 3 2 2 2 0 0 .276 d-Dyson ph-rf 1 0 1 1 0 0 .220 C.Santana 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .224 Benintendi lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .256 Taylor cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .238 O’Hearn rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .235 Gallagher c 1 1 1 1 0 0 .195 Rivera 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .260 Keller p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Dozier ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .207 Lovelady p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Brentz p 0 0 0 0 1 0 — Barlow p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 2 5 2 1 13 Ortega cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .321 Schwindel 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .365 Happ lf 3 0 1 1 1 2 .187 Wisdom 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .253 Duffy ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .267 Heyward rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .199 b-Hermosillo ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .167 Bote 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .202 Au.Romine c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .182 Davies p 1 1 1 0 0 0 .172 Brothers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Chirinos ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .278 Meisinger p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Jewell p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Kansas City 000 112 011_6 8 1 Chicago 011 000 000_2 5 0

a-struck out for Keller in the 7th. b-struck out for Heyward in the 7th. c-struck out for Brothers in the 7th. d-singled for Perez in the 8th.

E_C.Santana (5). LOB_Kansas City 5, Chicago 4. 2B_Benintendi (14). HR_Perez 2 (32), off Davies; Rivera (1), off Davies; Benintendi (12), off Davies; Gallagher (1), off Jewell; Wisdom (19), off Keller. RBIs_Perez 2 (80), Rivera (3), Benintendi (40), Dyson (10), Gallagher (2), Wisdom (38), Happ (35). SB_Merrifield (36). S_Davies.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (Rivera, Taylor, Lopez); Chicago 1 (Happ 2, Ortega). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 6; Chicago 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Lopez, Merrifield. GIDP_Bote.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Merrifield, C.Santana).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keller, W, 8-12 6 4 2 1 1 8 97 5.43 Lovelady, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 4.00 Brentz, H, 13 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.15 Barlow 1 0 0 0 0 2 8 2.59

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Davies, L, 6-10 6 5 4 4 1 5 98 5.04 Brothers 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 4.93 Meisinger 1 2 1 1 1 0 22 13.50 Jewell 1 1 1 1 1 1 20 8.00

HBP_Keller (Duffy).

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_2:55. A_31,835 (41,649).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.