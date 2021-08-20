Kansas City 6, Chicago Cubs 2

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|6
|8
|6
|3
|7
|
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Lopez ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Perez c
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.276
|d-Dyson ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.220
|C.Santana 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.224
|Benintendi lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.256
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|O’Hearn rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|Gallagher c
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.195
|Rivera 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.260
|Keller p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Dozier ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Lovelady p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Brentz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|—
|Barlow p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|2
|1
|13
|
|Ortega cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.321
|Schwindel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.365
|Happ lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.187
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.253
|Duffy ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Heyward rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.199
|b-Hermosillo ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|Bote 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Au.Romine c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|Davies p
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.172
|Brothers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Chirinos ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Meisinger p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jewell p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Kansas City
|000
|112
|011_6
|8
|1
|Chicago
|011
|000
|000_2
|5
|0
a-struck out for Keller in the 7th. b-struck out for Heyward in the 7th. c-struck out for Brothers in the 7th. d-singled for Perez in the 8th.
E_C.Santana (5). LOB_Kansas City 5, Chicago 4. 2B_Benintendi (14). HR_Perez 2 (32), off Davies; Rivera (1), off Davies; Benintendi (12), off Davies; Gallagher (1), off Jewell; Wisdom (19), off Keller. RBIs_Perez 2 (80), Rivera (3), Benintendi (40), Dyson (10), Gallagher (2), Wisdom (38), Happ (35). SB_Merrifield (36). S_Davies.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (Rivera, Taylor, Lopez); Chicago 1 (Happ 2, Ortega). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 6; Chicago 1 for 3.
Runners moved up_Lopez, Merrifield. GIDP_Bote.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Merrifield, C.Santana).
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, W, 8-12
|6
|
|4
|2
|1
|1
|8
|97
|5.43
|Lovelady, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|4.00
|Brentz, H, 13
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.15
|Barlow
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|2.59
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davies, L, 6-10
|6
|
|5
|4
|4
|1
|5
|98
|5.04
|Brothers
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.93
|Meisinger
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|22
|13.50
|Jewell
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|20
|8.00
HBP_Keller (Duffy).
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_2:55. A_31,835 (41,649).
