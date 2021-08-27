Kansas City 6, Seattle 4

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|6
|8
|6
|3
|9
|
|Merrifield 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.280
|Lopez ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.278
|Perez c
|5
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|.272
|Dozier 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.212
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Alberto dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|O’Hearn rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Dyson rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Rivera 3b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|4
|9
|
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.263
|Haniger rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Seager 3b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.218
|France 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.289
|Toro 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Fraley lf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.216
|Kelenic cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.152
|Raleigh c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|Bauers dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|a-Torrens ph-dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Kansas City
|000
|005
|100_6
|8
|0
|Seattle
|100
|030
|000_4
|9
|1
a-singled for Bauers in the 6th.
E_Toro (5). LOB_Kansas City 6, Seattle 8. 2B_Merrifield (29), Seager (21), Raleigh (7). HR_Perez (35), off Smith; Seager (30), off Keller; Fraley (9), off Payamps. RBIs_Merrifield (66), Perez 4 (86), Lopez (33), Fraley 3 (30), Seager (83). SB_Rivera (2). S_Taylor.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (Alberto, Perez 2); Seattle 5 (Kelenic 2, Crawford 2, Seager). RISP_Kansas City 3 for 5; Seattle 2 for 8.
GIDP_Lopez.
DP_Seattle 1 (Crawford, Toro, France).
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller
|4
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|4
|3
|79
|5.39
|Payamps
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|20
|3.00
|Lovelady, H, 4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|3.60
|E.Santana, W, 1-1
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|34
|4.42
|Barlow, S, 9-15
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.45
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kikuchi
|5
|
|4
|4
|4
|1
|3
|65
|4.33
|Smith, L, 2-2, BS, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|5.46
|Swanson
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.67
|Andriese
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|5.87
|Ramirez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|22
|3.94
Inherited runners-scored_Lovelady 1-0, Smith 3-3. HBP_Kikuchi (Merrifield).
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, John Libka.
T_3:26. A_16,882 (47,929).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments