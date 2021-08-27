Kansas City 6, Seattle 4

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 6 8 6 3 9 Merrifield 2b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .280 Lopez ss 3 1 1 1 2 0 .278 Perez c 5 1 1 4 0 0 .272 Dozier 1b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .212 Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .258 Taylor cf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .245 Alberto dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .263 O’Hearn rf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .224 Dyson rf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .221 Rivera 3b 4 2 1 0 0 1 .271

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 4 9 4 4 9 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 1 2 .263 Haniger rf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Seager 3b 5 2 2 1 0 0 .218 France 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .289 Toro 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .267 Fraley lf 3 1 2 3 1 1 .216 Kelenic cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .152 Raleigh c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .182 Bauers dh 1 0 0 0 1 0 .222 a-Torrens ph-dh 2 0 1 0 0 0 .217

Kansas City 000 005 100_6 8 0 Seattle 100 030 000_4 9 1

a-singled for Bauers in the 6th.

E_Toro (5). LOB_Kansas City 6, Seattle 8. 2B_Merrifield (29), Seager (21), Raleigh (7). HR_Perez (35), off Smith; Seager (30), off Keller; Fraley (9), off Payamps. RBIs_Merrifield (66), Perez 4 (86), Lopez (33), Fraley 3 (30), Seager (83). SB_Rivera (2). S_Taylor.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (Alberto, Perez 2); Seattle 5 (Kelenic 2, Crawford 2, Seager). RISP_Kansas City 3 for 5; Seattle 2 for 8.

GIDP_Lopez.

DP_Seattle 1 (Crawford, Toro, France).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keller 4 1-3 5 2 2 4 3 79 5.39 Payamps 2-3 3 2 2 0 2 20 3.00 Lovelady, H, 4 1 1 0 0 0 2 13 3.60 E.Santana, W, 1-1 2 0 0 0 0 2 34 4.42 Barlow, S, 9-15 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 2.45

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kikuchi 5 4 4 4 1 3 65 4.33 Smith, L, 2-2, BS, 0-1 1 2 1 1 0 1 19 5.46 Swanson 1 1 1 0 0 1 17 2.67 Andriese 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 5.87 Ramirez 1 1 0 0 2 2 22 3.94

Inherited runners-scored_Lovelady 1-0, Smith 3-3. HBP_Kikuchi (Merrifield).

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, John Libka.

T_3:26. A_16,882 (47,929).

