Kansas City 6, Seattle 4

The Associated Press
August 27, 2021 1:51 am
< a min read
      
Kansas City Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 6 8 6 Totals 35 4 9 4
Merrifield 2b 3 1 1 1 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0
Lopez ss 3 1 1 1 Haniger rf 5 0 0 0
Perez c 5 1 1 4 Seager 3b 5 2 2 1
Dozier 1b 4 0 1 0 France 1b 3 0 0 0
Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0 Toro 2b 4 1 2 0
Taylor cf 3 0 1 0 Fraley lf 3 1 2 3
Alberto dh 4 0 0 0 Kelenic cf 4 0 1 0
O’Hearn rf 3 1 1 0 Raleigh c 4 0 1 0
Dyson rf 1 0 1 0 Bauers dh 1 0 0 0
Rivera 3b 4 2 1 0 Torrens ph-dh 2 0 1 0
Kansas City 000 005 100 6
Seattle 100 030 000 4

E_Toro (5). DP_Kansas City 0, Seattle 1. LOB_Kansas City 6, Seattle 8. 2B_Merrifield (29), Seager (21), Raleigh (7). HR_Perez (35), Seager (30), Fraley (9). SB_Rivera (2). S_Taylor (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Keller 4 1-3 5 2 2 4 3
Payamps 2-3 3 2 2 0 2
Lovelady H,4 1 1 0 0 0 2
E.Santana W,1-1 2 0 0 0 0 2
Barlow S,9-15 1 0 0 0 0 0
Seattle
Kikuchi 5 4 4 4 1 3
Smith L,2-2 BS,0-1 1 2 1 1 0 1
Swanson 1 1 1 0 0 1
Andriese 1 0 0 0 0 2
Ramirez 1 1 0 0 2 2

Kikuchi pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Kikuchi (Merrifield).

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, John Libka.

T_3:26. A_16,882 (47,929).

