Kansas City 6, Seattle 4

|Kansas City
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|6
|8
|6
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|Merrifield 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lopez ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Haniger rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Perez c
|5
|1
|1
|4
|Seager 3b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Dozier 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|France 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Toro 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Fraley lf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|Alberto dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kelenic cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|O’Hearn rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Raleigh c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Dyson rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Bauers dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rivera 3b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Torrens ph-dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|005
|100
|—
|6
|Seattle
|100
|030
|000
|—
|4
E_Toro (5). DP_Kansas City 0, Seattle 1. LOB_Kansas City 6, Seattle 8. 2B_Merrifield (29), Seager (21), Raleigh (7). HR_Perez (35), Seager (30), Fraley (9). SB_Rivera (2). S_Taylor (2).
|Kansas City
|Keller
|4
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|4
|3
|Payamps
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Lovelady H,4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|E.Santana W,1-1
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Barlow S,9-15
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Seattle
|Kikuchi
|5
|
|4
|4
|4
|1
|3
|Smith L,2-2 BS,0-1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Swanson
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Andriese
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ramirez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
Kikuchi pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Kikuchi (Merrifield).
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, John Libka.
T_3:26. A_16,882 (47,929).
Comments