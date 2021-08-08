Kansas City 6, St. Louis 5

|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|6
|9
|5
|
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|5
|
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Carlson rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Lopez ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|
|Perez c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Arenado 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Benintendi ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Neill lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gallagher c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Edman 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Santana 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bader cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Dozier rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Olivares lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Knizner c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Barlow p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lester p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lovelady p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taylor cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Rondón ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Alberto 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|McFarland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bubic p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Carpenter ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tapia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nootbaar pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|O’Hearn ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Reyes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Brentz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dyson lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|000
|212
|001
|—
|6
|St. Louis
|100
|000
|130
|—
|5
E_O’Neill (8), Goldschmidt (1). DP_Kansas City 2, St. Louis 0. LOB_Kansas City 7, St. Louis 11. 2B_Dozier (19), Lester (1). HR_Carlson (12). SB_Merrifield (30), Taylor (9), Lopez (9). SF_Perez (2), Carlson (6). S_Lopez (6).
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bubic
|4
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|4
|4
|Tapia
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Davis
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brentz
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Holland H,8
|
|1-3
|1
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Barlow W,4-3
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lovelady S,1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lester
|5
|1-3
|6
|5
|5
|2
|2
|J.Miller
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|McFarland
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Reyes L,5-5
|1
|
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Bubic 2 (Bader,DeJong), Lester (Olivares), Holland (Carpenter). WP_Tapia, Brentz.
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_3:43. A_31,943 (45,494).
