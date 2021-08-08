Trending:
Kansas City 6, St. Louis 5

The Associated Press
August 8, 2021 8:26 pm
< a min read
      
Kansas City St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 6 9 5 Totals 33 5 9 5
Merrifield 2b 4 1 1 0 Carlson rf 4 1 2 2
Lopez ss 4 0 1 1 Goldschmidt 1b 5 0 2 2
Perez c 2 0 0 1 Arenado 3b 5 0 2 1
Benintendi ph 1 0 0 0 O’Neill lf 2 0 0 0
Gallagher c 0 0 0 0 Edman 2b 4 0 0 0
C.Santana 1b 5 1 1 0 Bader cf 3 1 1 0
Dozier rf 4 2 2 0 DeJong ss 4 0 0 0
Olivares lf 3 0 0 0 Knizner c 3 1 0 0
Barlow p 0 0 0 0 Lester p 2 0 1 0
Lovelady p 0 0 0 0 J.Miller p 0 0 0 0
Taylor cf 4 1 2 1 Rondón ph 1 1 1 0
Alberto 3b 4 0 1 1 McFarland p 0 0 0 0
Bubic p 2 0 0 0 Carpenter ph 0 0 0 0
Tapia p 0 0 0 0 Nootbaar pr 0 1 0 0
O’Hearn ph 1 0 1 1 Reyes p 0 0 0 0
Davis p 0 0 0 0
Brentz p 0 0 0 0
Holland p 0 0 0 0
Dyson lf 1 1 0 0
Kansas City 000 212 001 6
St. Louis 100 000 130 5

E_O’Neill (8), Goldschmidt (1). DP_Kansas City 2, St. Louis 0. LOB_Kansas City 7, St. Louis 11. 2B_Dozier (19), Lester (1). HR_Carlson (12). SB_Merrifield (30), Taylor (9), Lopez (9). SF_Perez (2), Carlson (6). S_Lopez (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Bubic 4 2-3 4 1 1 4 4
Tapia 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Davis 1 0 0 0 0 1
Brentz 1 2 1 1 1 1
Holland H,8 1-3 1 3 3 1 0
Barlow W,4-3 2-3 2 0 0 0 1
Lovelady S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2
St. Louis
Lester 5 1-3 6 5 5 2 2
J.Miller 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
McFarland 1 0 0 0 0 0
Reyes L,5-5 1 2 1 0 0 2

HBP_Bubic 2 (Bader,DeJong), Lester (Olivares), Holland (Carpenter). WP_Tapia, Brentz.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_3:43. A_31,943 (45,494).

