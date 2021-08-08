Trending:
Kansas City 6, St. Louis 5

The Associated Press
August 8, 2021 8:26 pm
1 min read
      
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 6 9 5 2 6
Merrifield 2b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .269
Lopez ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .277
Perez c 2 0 0 1 1 2 .272
d-Benintendi ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .255
Gallagher c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .159
C.Santana 1b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .230
Dozier rf 4 2 2 0 0 0 .198
Olivares lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .232
Barlow p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lovelady p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Taylor cf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .242
Alberto 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .260
Bubic p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Tapia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-O’Hearn ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .239
Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brentz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dyson lf 1 1 0 0 0 0 .226
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 5 9 5 6 9
Carlson rf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .256
Goldschmidt 1b 5 0 2 2 0 2 .271
Arenado 3b 5 0 2 1 0 1 .263
O’Neill lf 2 0 0 0 3 1 .280
Edman 2b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .252
Bader cf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .275
DeJong ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .198
Knizner c 3 1 0 0 1 1 .190
Lester p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .333
J.Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Rondón ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .261
McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Carpenter ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200
1-Nootbaar pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .179
Reyes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Kansas City 000 212 001_6 9 0
St. Louis 100 000 130_5 9 2

a-singled for Tapia in the 6th. b-singled for J.Miller in the 7th. c-hit by pitch for McFarland in the 8th. d-struck out for Perez in the 9th.

1-ran for Carpenter in the 8th.

E_O’Neill (8), Goldschmidt (1). LOB_Kansas City 7, St. Louis 11. 2B_Dozier (19), Lester (1). HR_Carlson (12), off Bubic. RBIs_Taylor (40), Alberto (15), Perez (69), O’Hearn (25), Lopez (25), Carlson 2 (46), Goldschmidt 2 (63), Arenado (68). SB_Merrifield (30), Taylor (9), Lopez (9). SF_Perez, Carlson. S_Lopez.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (Bubic, C.Santana 2); St. Louis 7 (O’Neill 2, Lester 2, Edman 3). RISP_Kansas City 4 for 11; St. Louis 4 for 13.

Runners moved up_Knizner, Carlson. GIDP_Knizner, DeJong.

DP_Kansas City 2 (Alberto, Merrifield, C.Santana; Bubic, Perez, C.Santana).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bubic 4 2-3 4 1 1 4 4 92 4.43
Tapia 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 4.26
Davis 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 6.47
Brentz 1 2 1 1 1 1 24 3.33
Holland, H, 8 1-3 1 3 3 1 0 19 5.11
Barlow, W, 4-3 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 19 2.73
Lovelady, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 4.50
St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lester 5 1-3 6 5 5 2 2 92 9.58
J.Miller 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 17 4.91
McFarland 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.27
Reyes, L, 5-5 1 2 1 0 0 2 24 2.31

Inherited runners-scored_Tapia 2-0, Barlow 3-3, J.Miller 1-1. HBP_Bubic 2 (Bader,DeJong), Lester (Olivares), Holland (Carpenter). WP_Tapia, Brentz.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_3:43. A_31,943 (45,494).

