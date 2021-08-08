Kansas City 6, St. Louis 5

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|6
|9
|5
|2
|6
|
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.269
|Lopez ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.277
|Perez c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.272
|d-Benintendi ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Gallagher c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.159
|C.Santana 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Dozier rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|Olivares lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Barlow p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Lovelady p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Taylor cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.242
|Alberto 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.260
|Bubic p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Tapia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-O’Hearn ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.239
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Brentz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Dyson lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|5
|6
|9
|
|Carlson rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.256
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.271
|Arenado 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|O’Neill lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.280
|Edman 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.252
|Bader cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.275
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|Knizner c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.190
|Lester p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|J.Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Rondón ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|McFarland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Carpenter ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|1-Nootbaar pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Reyes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Kansas City
|000
|212
|001_6
|9
|0
|St. Louis
|100
|000
|130_5
|9
|2
a-singled for Tapia in the 6th. b-singled for J.Miller in the 7th. c-hit by pitch for McFarland in the 8th. d-struck out for Perez in the 9th.
1-ran for Carpenter in the 8th.
E_O’Neill (8), Goldschmidt (1). LOB_Kansas City 7, St. Louis 11. 2B_Dozier (19), Lester (1). HR_Carlson (12), off Bubic. RBIs_Taylor (40), Alberto (15), Perez (69), O’Hearn (25), Lopez (25), Carlson 2 (46), Goldschmidt 2 (63), Arenado (68). SB_Merrifield (30), Taylor (9), Lopez (9). SF_Perez, Carlson. S_Lopez.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (Bubic, C.Santana 2); St. Louis 7 (O’Neill 2, Lester 2, Edman 3). RISP_Kansas City 4 for 11; St. Louis 4 for 13.
Runners moved up_Knizner, Carlson. GIDP_Knizner, DeJong.
DP_Kansas City 2 (Alberto, Merrifield, C.Santana; Bubic, Perez, C.Santana).
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bubic
|4
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|4
|4
|92
|4.43
|Tapia
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|4.26
|Davis
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|6.47
|Brentz
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|24
|3.33
|Holland, H, 8
|
|1-3
|1
|3
|3
|1
|0
|19
|5.11
|Barlow, W, 4-3
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|2.73
|Lovelady, S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|4.50
|St. Louis
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lester
|5
|1-3
|6
|5
|5
|2
|2
|92
|9.58
|J.Miller
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|4.91
|McFarland
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.27
|Reyes, L, 5-5
|1
|
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|24
|2.31
Inherited runners-scored_Tapia 2-0, Barlow 3-3, J.Miller 1-1. HBP_Bubic 2 (Bader,DeJong), Lester (Olivares), Holland (Carpenter). WP_Tapia, Brentz.
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_3:43. A_31,943 (45,494).
