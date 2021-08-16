Kansas City 7, Houston 6

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 6 12 6 0 2 Altuve 2b 5 1 3 0 0 0 .274 Brantley lf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .332 Correa ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .270 Alvarez dh 3 0 1 1 0 0 .289 a-Jones ph-dh 1 1 1 0 0 0 .218 Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .315 Díaz 3b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .305 McCormick rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .254 Castro c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .197 Meyers cf 3 1 0 0 0 0 .238

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 7 12 7 3 7 Merrifield 2b 5 1 3 1 0 0 .276 Lopez ss 3 2 1 0 1 0 .270 Perez c 4 1 1 2 1 1 .277 C.Santana 1b 4 0 2 1 1 1 .224 Benintendi lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .249 O’Hearn dh 3 0 2 2 0 0 .240 M.Taylor cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .244 Dozier rf 4 2 1 1 0 1 .205 Rivera 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .256

Houston 100 021 011_6 12 0 Kansas City 021 001 12x_7 12 0

a-doubled for Alvarez in the 8th.

LOB_Houston 4, Kansas City 9. 2B_Altuve (16), Jones (6), O’Hearn (3), C.Santana (12). HR_Díaz (7), off Hernández; Correa (19), off Hernández; Castro (4), off Barlow; Dozier (9), off Odorizzi. RBIs_Alvarez (77), Díaz 2 (34), Brantley (40), Correa (63), Castro (11), O’Hearn 2 (28), Merrifield (57), Dozier (33), C.Santana (57), Perez 2 (77). SB_Merrifield (34), Lopez 3 (13). S_Lopez, M.Taylor.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 1 (Brantley, Díaz); Kansas City 3 (Lopez, Dozier, M.Taylor). RISP_Houston 3 for 9; Kansas City 4 for 12.

Runners moved up_Benintendi, M.Taylor. GIDP_Alvarez.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Lopez, C.Santana).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Odorizzi 5 1-3 8 4 4 2 2 89 4.74 Maton 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.26 Stanek 1 1 1 1 1 2 29 3.73 García, L, 0-1 1 3 2 2 0 2 15 4.50

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hernández 6 8 4 4 0 1 72 4.33 Brentz 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 18 3.27 Barlow, W, 5-3 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 14 2.68

Inherited runners-scored_Brentz 1-0, Barlow 1-1. HBP_Hernández (Meyers), Stanek (O’Hearn).

Umpires_Home, Paul Clemons; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little.

T_3:06. A_10,228 (37,903).

