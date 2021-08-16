Kansas City 7, Houston 6

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|6
|12
|6
|0
|2
|
|Altuve 2b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.332
|Correa ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.270
|Alvarez dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.289
|a-Jones ph-dh
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.315
|Díaz 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.305
|McCormick rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Castro c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.197
|Meyers cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|7
|12
|7
|3
|7
|
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.276
|Lopez ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.270
|Perez c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.277
|C.Santana 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.224
|Benintendi lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|O’Hearn dh
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.240
|M.Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Dozier rf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.205
|Rivera 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Houston
|100
|021
|011_6
|12
|0
|Kansas City
|021
|001
|12x_7
|12
|0
a-doubled for Alvarez in the 8th.
LOB_Houston 4, Kansas City 9. 2B_Altuve (16), Jones (6), O’Hearn (3), C.Santana (12). HR_Díaz (7), off Hernández; Correa (19), off Hernández; Castro (4), off Barlow; Dozier (9), off Odorizzi. RBIs_Alvarez (77), Díaz 2 (34), Brantley (40), Correa (63), Castro (11), O’Hearn 2 (28), Merrifield (57), Dozier (33), C.Santana (57), Perez 2 (77). SB_Merrifield (34), Lopez 3 (13). S_Lopez, M.Taylor.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 1 (Brantley, Díaz); Kansas City 3 (Lopez, Dozier, M.Taylor). RISP_Houston 3 for 9; Kansas City 4 for 12.
Runners moved up_Benintendi, M.Taylor. GIDP_Alvarez.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Lopez, C.Santana).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Odorizzi
|5
|1-3
|8
|4
|4
|2
|2
|89
|4.74
|Maton
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.26
|Stanek
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|29
|3.73
|García, L, 0-1
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|15
|4.50
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hernández
|6
|
|8
|4
|4
|0
|1
|72
|4.33
|Brentz
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|3.27
|Barlow, W, 5-3
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|2.68
Inherited runners-scored_Brentz 1-0, Barlow 1-1. HBP_Hernández (Meyers), Stanek (O’Hearn).
Umpires_Home, Paul Clemons; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little.
T_3:06. A_10,228 (37,903).
