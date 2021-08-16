Kansas City 7, Houston 6

|Houston
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|6
|12
|6
|Totals
|34
|7
|12
|7
|Altuve 2b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Lopez ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Correa ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Perez c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Alvarez dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|C.Santana 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Jones ph-dh
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Benintendi lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|O’Hearn dh
|3
|0
|2
|2
|Díaz 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|M.Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McCormick rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Dozier rf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Castro c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Rivera 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Meyers cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Houston
|100
|021
|011
|—
|6
|Kansas City
|021
|001
|12x
|—
|7
DP_Houston 0, Kansas City 1. LOB_Houston 4, Kansas City 9. 2B_Altuve (16), Jones (6), O’Hearn (3), C.Santana (12). HR_Díaz (7), Correa (19), Castro (4), Dozier (9). SB_Merrifield (34), Lopez 3 (13). S_Lopez (8), M.Taylor (1).
|Houston
|Odorizzi
|5
|1-3
|8
|4
|4
|2
|2
|Maton
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Stanek
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|García L,0-1
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Kansas City
|Hernández
|6
|
|8
|4
|4
|0
|1
|Brentz
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Barlow W,5-3
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
Hernández pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Hernández (Meyers), Stanek (O’Hearn).
Umpires_Home, Paul Clemons; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little.
T_3:06. A_10,228 (37,903).
Comments