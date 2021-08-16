Kansas City 7, Houston 6

Houston Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 6 12 6 Totals 34 7 12 7 Altuve 2b 5 1 3 0 Merrifield 2b 5 1 3 1 Brantley lf 4 0 1 1 Lopez ss 3 2 1 0 Correa ss 4 1 2 1 Perez c 4 1 1 2 Alvarez dh 3 0 1 1 C.Santana 1b 4 0 2 1 Jones ph-dh 1 1 1 0 Benintendi lf 4 1 1 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 O’Hearn dh 3 0 2 2 Díaz 3b 4 1 2 2 M.Taylor cf 3 0 0 0 McCormick rf 4 0 1 0 Dozier rf 4 2 1 1 Castro c 4 1 1 1 Rivera 3b 4 0 1 0 Meyers cf 3 1 0 0

Houston 100 021 011 — 6 Kansas City 021 001 12x — 7

DP_Houston 0, Kansas City 1. LOB_Houston 4, Kansas City 9. 2B_Altuve (16), Jones (6), O’Hearn (3), C.Santana (12). HR_Díaz (7), Correa (19), Castro (4), Dozier (9). SB_Merrifield (34), Lopez 3 (13). S_Lopez (8), M.Taylor (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston Odorizzi 5 1-3 8 4 4 2 2 Maton 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Stanek 1 1 1 1 1 2 García L,0-1 1 3 2 2 0 2

Kansas City Hernández 6 8 4 4 0 1 Brentz 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 Barlow W,5-3 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 0

Hernández pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Hernández (Meyers), Stanek (O’Hearn).

Umpires_Home, Paul Clemons; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little.

T_3:06. A_10,228 (37,903).

