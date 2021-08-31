Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Kidd assistants: WNBA player, just-retired NBAer with Mavs

The Associated Press
August 31, 2021 7:48 pm
1 min read
      

DALLAS (AP) — WNBA player Kristi Toliver, just-retired NBA player Jared Dudley and one of standout guard Luka Doncic’s former national team coaches were among the eight assistants announced Tuesday for the staff of new Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd.

Darrell Armstrong, God Shammgod and Peter Patton have all been with the Mavericks for multiple seasons. Sean Sweeney previously worked with Kidd in Milwaukee and Brooklyn, and Greg St. Jean spent the past two seasons as a player development coach and advance scout with the Los Angeles Lakers, helping the organization to the 2020 NBA championship alongside Kidd.

Igor Kokoskov was a head coach in the Turkish League last season, but has more than two decades of NBA coaching experience, most recently as an assistant for Sacramento during the 2019-20 season. The Serbia native coaches the Serbian national team after previously coaching the national team of Slovenia, which included Doncic and won the 2017 EuroBasket title.

Toliver is a two-time WNBA champion who spent two seasons (2018-20) coaching with the NBA’s Washington Wizards while also playing for the WNBA’s Washington Mystics. The 12-season WNBA veteran is currently playing for the Los Angeles Sparks, averaging 9.4 points and 2.9 assists in her 19 games.

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn about the ways agencies are seeking to disrupt, dismantle and limit the damage of cyber attacks in this free e-book.

Dudley is making the transition to coaching after playing for seven teams over 14 seasons. He spent the last two seasons of his playing career with the Lakers, and was part of the 2020 NBA title.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|29 NOAA GPU Hackathon 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

The last American soldier to leave Afghanistan, Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue