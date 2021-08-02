On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Kiki Vandeweghe to assume new role as special NBA adviser

The Associated Press
August 2, 2021 1:51 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Kiki VanDeWeghe is taking on a new role with the NBA’s operations department.

The league announced Monday that Vandeweghe, who has served as executive vice president of basketball operations since replacing Rod Thorn six years ago, will become a special adviser to Byron Spruell, president of league operations. VanDeWeghe also was general manager of the New Jersey Nets and Denver Nuggets. He played in the league for 13 years.

“I am proud of our staff and what we accomplished together, including the fundamental improvements to the game and unprecedented business success of our league,” he said in a statement.

VanDeWeghe joined the league office in 2013 as vice president, basketball operations and was promoted to senior vice president of the department the same year. He has been involved in a range of matters, including rules, analytics and game operations.

        Insight by Microsoft and ServiceNow: Experts from the State Department, Defense Logistics Agency and CISA will explore how innovation and security can happen in tandem in this free webinar.

VanDeWeghe also was general manager of the New Jersey Nets and Denver Nuggets. He played for the Nets, Nuggets, Trail Blazers and Knicks during a 13-year career. He also worked as a TV analyst for ESPN and Fox Sports.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Seattle area law enforcement officers train with US Coast Guard