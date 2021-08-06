Trending:
Kim expected to start as St. Louis hosts Kansas City

The Associated Press
August 6, 2021 3:05 am
Kansas City Royals (47-60, fourth in the AL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (53-55, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Mike Minor (8-9, 5.31 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 121 strikeouts) Cardinals: Kwang Hyun Kim (6-6, 3.31 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -157, Royals +137; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Salvador Perez and the Royals will take on the Cardinals Friday.

The Cardinals are 30-24 on their home turf. St. Louis has hit 117 home runs as a team this season. Nolan Arenado leads them with 21, averaging one every 19.1 at-bats.

The Royals are 19-35 on the road. Kansas City hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .301 this season, led by Nicky Lopez with a mark of .353.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arenado leads the Cardinals with 66 RBIs and is batting .264.

Salvador Perez leads the Royals with 45 extra base hits and 68 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .250 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Royals: 5-5, .206 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Daniel Ponce de Leon: (shoulder), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Dakota Hudson: (elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (oblique), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

Royals: Kyle Zimmer: (neck/trap), Daniel Tillo: (undisclosed), Brady Singer: (shoulder), Brad Keller: (back), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Ronald Bolanos: (flexor), Andrew Benintendi: (shoulder), Adalberto Mondesi: (oblique).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

