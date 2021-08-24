On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Knight sets women’s world hockey scoring record in US win

The Associated Press
August 24, 2021 4:58 pm
1 min read
      

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Hilary Knight became the all-time scoring leader in women’s world hockey championship history Tuesday with her 45th goal as the United States beat Russia 6-0.

Knight passed former U.S. star Cammi Granato with a goal at 3:17 of the second period. The 32-year-old split two defenders with a cutback to find an open shooting lane for a 2-0 lead.

The goal also moved Knight into a tie with Granato for the U.S. record of 78 points at worlds, and Brianna Decker became the all-time U.S. assists leader (39) with the pass to Knight.

“It’s really a magical moment, and a dream come true,” Knight said. “I hope the next girl looking up is going to shatter that record, because that’s what it’s all about.”

        Insight by Infor: Federal human capital experts will explore how the workplace structure is evolving in government in this free webinar.

The five-time defending champion Americans took a 1-0 lead midway through the first period when Britta Curl knocked home a rebound of Grace Zumwinkle’s shot.

Lee Stecklein made it 3-0 late in the second period with a shot from the blue line, and the U.S. broke it open in the third with three goals in five minutes. Kelly Pannek ended a power-play drought for a 4-0 lead, Abbey Murphy scored her first goal to force a goalie change, and Jesse Compher capped the scoring.

The U.S. (3-0) has started the tournament with three straight shutouts for the third time (2001, 2009). The U.S. looks to extend a 29-game winning streak on Thursday in a Group A showdown against Canada, which played later Tuesday against Switzerland ahead of Hungary-Japan.

Russia (1-2), which was outshot 55-11 in its sixth straight loss to the U.S., faces Finland on Wednesday.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|23 FedID 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Veteran LeToi Adams makes game-winning basket in double overtime at 40th National Veterans Wheelchair Games