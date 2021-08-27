Korn Ferry Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Friday
|At Ohio State University Scarlet Course
|Columbus, Ohio
|Purse: $1 million
|Yardage: 7,444; Par: 71
|Second Round
David Lipsky 63-69_132 -10
Stephan Jaeger 63-69_132 -10
Curtis Luck 66-67_133 -9
Satoshi Kodaira 69-64_133 -9
Patrick Fishburn 67-66_133 -9
Bo Van Pelt 65-68_133 -9
Vincent Whaley 68-65_133 -9
Taylor Montgomery 67-66_133 -9
Rhein Gibson 66-67_133 -9
Paul Haley II 67-67_134 -8
Joshua Creel 68-66_134 -8
Roberto Díaz 66-68_134 -8
Callum Tarren 66-68_134 -8
Aaron Rai 71-63_134 -8
Brett Drewitt 69-65_134 -8
Vince India 67-68_135 -7
Adam Svensson 67-68_135 -7
Cameron Young 69-66_135 -7
Joseph Bramlett 72-64_136 -6
Taylor Moore 67-69_136 -6
Scott Gutschewski 69-67_136 -6
Bronson Burgoon 67-69_136 -6
Peter Uihlein 68-68_136 -6
Camilo Villegas 66-70_136 -6
Brandon Wu 67-69_136 -6
Paul Barjon 68-68_136 -6
Alex Smalley 70-67_137 -5
Dylan Wu 69-68_137 -5
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 68-69_137 -5
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 70-67_137 -5
Aaron Baddeley 68-69_137 -5
Ryan Armour 66-71_137 -5
Max Greyserman 66-71_137 -5
Stuart Macdonald 67-70_137 -5
Ben Kohles 69-68_137 -5
John Huh 68-69_137 -5
Ryan McCormick 69-68_137 -5
Evan Harmeling 68-69_137 -5
Lee Hodges 66-71_137 -5
David Lingmerth 71-66_137 -5
Bill Haas 68-69_137 -5
Billy Kennerly 69-69_138 -4
Bo Hoag 69-69_138 -4
Sebastian Cappelen 70-68_138 -4
Sahith Theegala 67-71_138 -4
Justin Lower 67-71_138 -4
Dawson Armstrong 72-66_138 -4
Dawie van der Walt 70-68_138 -4
Shad Tuten 67-71_138 -4
Brent Grant 66-72_138 -4
Taylor Pendrith 68-71_139 -3
Matthias Schwab 68-71_139 -3
Lucas Herbert 69-70_139 -3
Michael Gligic 71-68_139 -3
Joey Garber 70-69_139 -3
Tag Ridings 71-68_139 -3
Chris Baker 71-68_139 -3
Chad Ramey 69-70_139 -3
Greyson Sigg 67-72_139 -3
Austin Smotherman 68-71_139 -3
Andrew Novak 69-70_139 -3
Chase Seiffert 72-67_139 -3
Rafael Campos 72-67_139 -3
Charlie Saxon 70-69_139 -3
Robby Shelton 69-70_139 -3
The following players failed to make the cut.
Tom Lewis 69-71_140 -2
Trey Mullinax 72-68_140 -2
Kurt Kitayama 69-71_140 -2
Beau Hossler 70-70_140 -2
Nick Hardy 69-71_140 -2
Jim Knous 72-68_140 -2
Sam Saunders 72-68_140 -2
William McGirt 66-74_140 -2
Danny Lee 71-69_140 -2
Nicholas Lindheim 71-69_140 -2
Tom Whitney 71-69_140 -2
Seung-Yul Noh 71-69_140 -2
Kyle Reifers 71-69_140 -2
Ryan Brehm 69-71_140 -2
Mark Hubbard 69-71_140 -2
Scott Harrington 68-72_140 -2
David Skinns 70-70_140 -2
Fabián Gómez 70-70_140 -2
Robert MacIntyre 68-72_140 -2
Stephen Franken 72-69_141 -1
Erik Barnes 70-71_141 -1
Wes Roach 70-71_141 -1
Brad Hopfinger 69-72_141 -1
Kris Ventura 73-68_141 -1
Ben Martin 72-69_141 -1
Dominic Bozzelli 75-66_141 -1
Zecheng Dou 72-69_141 -1
Sean O’Hair 70-71_141 -1
Davis Riley 73-68_141 -1
J.J. Spaun 72-69_141 -1
Ollie Schniederjans 72-69_141 -1
Patrick Rodgers 75-67_142 E
Rob Oppenheim 69-73_142 E
Mark Anderson 71-71_142 E
Harry Hall 65-77_142 E
Jared Wolfe 72-70_142 E
Seth Reeves 70-72_142 E
George Cunningham 72-70_142 E
Greg Chalmers 74-68_142 E
David Hearn 72-70_142 E
Dan McCarthy 70-72_142 E
David Kocher 70-72_142 E
Braden Thornberry 72-70_142 E
Rafa Cabrera Bello 73-69_142 E
Akshay Bhatia 70-72_142 E
Theo Humphrey 74-69_143 +1
Josh Teater 73-70_143 +1
George McNeill 70-73_143 +1
Kevin Dougherty 70-73_143 +1
Kevin Roy 74-69_143 +1
Ted Potter, Jr. 70-73_143 +1
Hayden Buckley 72-71_143 +1
Max McGreevy 71-72_143 +1
Will Gordon 72-71_143 +1
Tommy Gainey 72-72_144 +2
Austin Cook 72-72_144 +2
Zack Sucher 72-72_144 +2
Anders Albertson 73-71_144 +2
Kelly Kraft 73-71_144 +2
Jimmy Stanger 68-76_144 +2
Justin Suh 74-71_145 +3
Tyson Alexander 71-74_145 +3
Byeong Hun An 70-75_145 +3
Curtis Thompson 71-74_145 +3
Scott Brown 73-72_145 +3
Nelson Ledesma 75-70_145 +3
Ben Taylor 72-74_146 +4
Brandon Harkins 72-74_146 +4
Ricky Barnes 71-75_146 +4
John Chin 72-74_146 +4
John VanDerLaan 70-78_148 +6
