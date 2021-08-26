Korn Ferry Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Thursday
|At Ohio State University Scarlet Course
|Columbus, Ohio
|Purse: $1 million
|Yardage: 7,444; Par: 71
|First Round
David Lipsky 33-30_63 -8
Stephan Jaeger 31-32_63 -8
Bo Van Pelt 33-32_65 -6
Harry Hall 34-31_65 -6
Lee Hodges 33-33_66 -5
Rhein Gibson 35-31_66 -5
Brent Grant 36-30_66 -5
Curtis Luck 33-33_66 -5
Roberto Díaz 34-32_66 -5
Callum Tarren 36-30_66 -5
Ryan Armour 33-33_66 -5
Camilo Villegas 33-33_66 -5
Max Greyserman 33-33_66 -5
William McGirt 33-33_66 -5
Adam Svensson 37-30_67 -4
Greyson Sigg 36-31_67 -4
Taylor Montgomery 32-35_67 -4
Justin Lower 33-34_67 -4
Brandon Wu 33-34_67 -4
Shad Tuten 35-32_67 -4
Paul Haley II 35-32_67 -4
Taylor Moore 34-33_67 -4
Bronson Burgoon 34-33_67 -4
Patrick Fishburn 35-32_67 -4
Vince India 34-33_67 -4
Stuart Macdonald 36-31_67 -4
Sahith Theegala 35-32_67 -4
Vincent Whaley 35-33_68 -3
John Huh 36-32_68 -3
Austin Smotherman 36-32_68 -3
Evan Harmeling 33-35_68 -3
Paul Barjon 33-35_68 -3
Scott Harrington 34-34_68 -3
Robert MacIntyre 34-34_68 -3
Jimmy Stanger 36-32_68 -3
Bill Haas 33-35_68 -3
Taylor Pendrith 35-33_68 -3
Joshua Creel 34-34_68 -3
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 33-35_68 -3
Matthias Schwab 34-34_68 -3
Peter Uihlein 35-33_68 -3
Aaron Baddeley 35-33_68 -3
Ben Kohles 35-34_69 -2
Chad Ramey 35-34_69 -2
Ryan McCormick 36-33_69 -2
Cameron Young 31-38_69 -2
Mark Hubbard 36-33_69 -2
Andrew Novak 37-32_69 -2
Ryan Brehm 36-33_69 -2
Brett Drewitt 34-35_69 -2
Robby Shelton 36-33_69 -2
Matt Every 35-34_69 -2
Billy Kennerly 36-33_69 -2
Dylan Wu 34-35_69 -2
Tom Lewis 34-35_69 -2
Lucas Herbert 37-32_69 -2
Scott Gutschewski 32-37_69 -2
Satoshi Kodaira 35-34_69 -2
Rob Oppenheim 35-34_69 -2
Kurt Kitayama 36-33_69 -2
Bo Hoag 34-35_69 -2
Brad Hopfinger 38-31_69 -2
Nick Hardy 34-35_69 -2
Ted Potter, Jr. 35-35_70 -1
Sean O’Hair 32-38_70 -1
David Skinns 36-34_70 -1
Dan McCarthy 36-34_70 -1
David Kocher 37-33_70 -1
Dawie van der Walt 39-31_70 -1
Fabián Gómez 37-33_70 -1
Charlie Saxon 35-35_70 -1
Akshay Bhatia 35-35_70 -1
Alex Smalley 38-32_70 -1
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 36-34_70 -1
Erik Barnes 34-36_70 -1
Wes Roach 36-34_70 -1
Beau Hossler 35-35_70 -1
Seth Reeves 34-36_70 -1
Byeong Hun An 35-35_70 -1
John VanDerLaan 35-35_70 -1
George McNeill 36-34_70 -1
Sebastian Cappelen 34-36_70 -1
Joey Garber 33-37_70 -1
Kevin Dougherty 35-35_70 -1
Curtis Thompson 35-36_71 E
Danny Lee 37-34_71 E
Nicholas Lindheim 34-37_71 E
Chris Baker 36-35_71 E
Tom Whitney 36-35_71 E
Aaron Rai 36-35_71 E
Seung-Yul Noh 36-35_71 E
Kyle Reifers 36-35_71 E
David Lingmerth 38-33_71 E
Max McGreevy 34-37_71 E
Ricky Barnes 36-35_71 E
Mark Anderson 38-33_71 E
Michael Gligic 38-33_71 E
Tyson Alexander 38-33_71 E
Tag Ridings 37-34_71 E
David Hearn 37-35_72 +1
Zecheng Dou 36-36_72 +1
Ben Taylor 37-35_72 +1
J.J. Spaun 36-36_72 +1
Hayden Buckley 37-35_72 +1
Chase Seiffert 37-35_72 +1
Rafael Campos 38-34_72 +1
Will Gordon 36-36_72 +1
Brandon Harkins 37-35_72 +1
Dawson Armstrong 33-39_72 +1
Braden Thornberry 39-33_72 +1
Ollie Schniederjans 36-36_72 +1
John Chin 38-34_72 +1
Tommy Gainey 37-35_72 +1
Trey Mullinax 37-35_72 +1
Joseph Bramlett 37-35_72 +1
Austin Cook 37-35_72 +1
Stephen Franken 38-34_72 +1
Zack Sucher 34-38_72 +1
Jared Wolfe 36-36_72 +1
Ben Martin 35-37_72 +1
George Cunningham 36-36_72 +1
Jim Knous 37-35_72 +1
Sam Saunders 38-34_72 +1
Davis Riley 36-37_73 +2
Kelly Kraft 33-40_73 +2
Scott Brown 38-35_73 +2
Rafa Cabrera Bello 39-34_73 +2
Kris Ventura 39-34_73 +2
Josh Teater 36-37_73 +2
Anders Albertson 35-38_73 +2
Kevin Roy 39-35_74 +3
Justin Suh 37-37_74 +3
Theo Humphrey 39-35_74 +3
Greg Chalmers 38-36_74 +3
Nelson Ledesma 39-36_75 +4
Patrick Rodgers 38-37_75 +4
Dominic Bozzelli 37-38_75 +4
