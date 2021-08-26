Trending:
Sports News

Korn Ferry Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship Scores

The Associated Press
August 26, 2021 8:38 pm
2 min read
      
Thursday
At Ohio State University Scarlet Course
Columbus, Ohio
Purse: $1 million
Yardage: 7,444; Par: 71
First Round

David Lipsky 33-30_63

Stephan Jaeger 31-32_63

Bo Van Pelt 33-32_65

Harry Hall 34-31_65

Lee Hodges 33-33_66

Rhein Gibson 35-31_66

Brent Grant 36-30_66

Curtis Luck 33-33_66

Roberto Díaz 34-32_66

Callum Tarren 36-30_66

Ryan Armour 33-33_66

Camilo Villegas 33-33_66

Max Greyserman 33-33_66

William McGirt 33-33_66

Adam Svensson 37-30_67

Greyson Sigg 36-31_67

Taylor Montgomery 32-35_67

Justin Lower 33-34_67

Brandon Wu 33-34_67

Shad Tuten 35-32_67

Paul Haley II 35-32_67

Taylor Moore 34-33_67

Bronson Burgoon 34-33_67

Patrick Fishburn 35-32_67

Vince India 34-33_67

Stuart Macdonald 36-31_67

Sahith Theegala 35-32_67

Vincent Whaley 35-33_68

John Huh 36-32_68

Austin Smotherman 36-32_68

Evan Harmeling 33-35_68

Paul Barjon 33-35_68

Scott Harrington 34-34_68

Robert MacIntyre 34-34_68

Jimmy Stanger 36-32_68

Bill Haas 33-35_68

Taylor Pendrith 35-33_68

Joshua Creel 34-34_68

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 33-35_68

Matthias Schwab 34-34_68

Peter Uihlein 35-33_68

Aaron Baddeley 35-33_68

Ben Kohles 35-34_69

Chad Ramey 35-34_69

Ryan McCormick 36-33_69

Cameron Young 31-38_69

Mark Hubbard 36-33_69

Andrew Novak 37-32_69

Ryan Brehm 36-33_69

Brett Drewitt 34-35_69

Robby Shelton 36-33_69

Matt Every 35-34_69

Billy Kennerly 36-33_69

Dylan Wu 34-35_69

Tom Lewis 34-35_69

Lucas Herbert 37-32_69

Scott Gutschewski 32-37_69

Satoshi Kodaira 35-34_69

Rob Oppenheim 35-34_69

Kurt Kitayama 36-33_69

Bo Hoag 34-35_69

Brad Hopfinger 38-31_69

Nick Hardy 34-35_69

Ted Potter, Jr. 35-35_70

Sean O’Hair 32-38_70

David Skinns 36-34_70

Dan McCarthy 36-34_70

David Kocher 37-33_70

Dawie van der Walt 39-31_70

Fabián Gómez 37-33_70

Charlie Saxon 35-35_70

Akshay Bhatia 35-35_70

Alex Smalley 38-32_70

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 36-34_70

Erik Barnes 34-36_70

Wes Roach 36-34_70

Beau Hossler 35-35_70

Seth Reeves 34-36_70

Byeong Hun An 35-35_70

John VanDerLaan 35-35_70

George McNeill 36-34_70

Sebastian Cappelen 34-36_70

Joey Garber 33-37_70

Kevin Dougherty 35-35_70

Curtis Thompson 35-36_71

Danny Lee 37-34_71

Nicholas Lindheim 34-37_71

Chris Baker 36-35_71

Tom Whitney 36-35_71

Aaron Rai 36-35_71

Seung-Yul Noh 36-35_71

Kyle Reifers 36-35_71

David Lingmerth 38-33_71

Max McGreevy 34-37_71

Ricky Barnes 36-35_71

Mark Anderson 38-33_71

Michael Gligic 38-33_71

Tyson Alexander 38-33_71

Tag Ridings 37-34_71

David Hearn 37-35_72

Zecheng Dou 36-36_72

Ben Taylor 37-35_72

J.J. Spaun 36-36_72

Hayden Buckley 37-35_72

Chase Seiffert 37-35_72

Rafael Campos 38-34_72

Will Gordon 36-36_72

Brandon Harkins 37-35_72

Dawson Armstrong 33-39_72

Braden Thornberry 39-33_72

Ollie Schniederjans 36-36_72

John Chin 38-34_72

Tommy Gainey 37-35_72

Trey Mullinax 37-35_72

Joseph Bramlett 37-35_72

Austin Cook 37-35_72

Stephen Franken 38-34_72

Zack Sucher 34-38_72

Jared Wolfe 36-36_72

Ben Martin 35-37_72

George Cunningham 36-36_72

Jim Knous 37-35_72

Sam Saunders 38-34_72

Davis Riley 36-37_73

Kelly Kraft 33-40_73

Scott Brown 38-35_73

Rafa Cabrera Bello 39-34_73

Kris Ventura 39-34_73

Josh Teater 36-37_73

Anders Albertson 35-38_73

Kevin Roy 39-35_74

Justin Suh 37-37_74

Theo Humphrey 39-35_74

Greg Chalmers 38-36_74

Nelson Ledesma 39-36_75

Patrick Rodgers 38-37_75

Dominic Bozzelli 37-38_75

