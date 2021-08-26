Korn Ferry Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Thursday
|At Ohio State University Scarlet Course
|Columbus, Ohio
|Purse: $1 million
|Yardage: 7,444; Par: 71
|First Round
David Lipsky 33-30_63
Stephan Jaeger 31-32_63
Bo Van Pelt 33-32_65
Harry Hall 34-31_65
Lee Hodges 33-33_66
Rhein Gibson 35-31_66
Brent Grant 36-30_66
Curtis Luck 33-33_66
Roberto Díaz 34-32_66
Callum Tarren 36-30_66
Ryan Armour 33-33_66
Camilo Villegas 33-33_66
Max Greyserman 33-33_66
William McGirt 33-33_66
Adam Svensson 37-30_67
Greyson Sigg 36-31_67
Taylor Montgomery 32-35_67
Justin Lower 33-34_67
Brandon Wu 33-34_67
Shad Tuten 35-32_67
Paul Haley II 35-32_67
Taylor Moore 34-33_67
Bronson Burgoon 34-33_67
Patrick Fishburn 35-32_67
Vince India 34-33_67
Stuart Macdonald 36-31_67
Sahith Theegala 35-32_67
Vincent Whaley 35-33_68
John Huh 36-32_68
Austin Smotherman 36-32_68
Evan Harmeling 33-35_68
Paul Barjon 33-35_68
Scott Harrington 34-34_68
Robert MacIntyre 34-34_68
Jimmy Stanger 36-32_68
Bill Haas 33-35_68
Taylor Pendrith 35-33_68
Joshua Creel 34-34_68
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 33-35_68
Matthias Schwab 34-34_68
Peter Uihlein 35-33_68
Aaron Baddeley 35-33_68
Ben Kohles 35-34_69
Chad Ramey 35-34_69
Ryan McCormick 36-33_69
Cameron Young 31-38_69
Mark Hubbard 36-33_69
Andrew Novak 37-32_69
Ryan Brehm 36-33_69
Brett Drewitt 34-35_69
Robby Shelton 36-33_69
Matt Every 35-34_69
Billy Kennerly 36-33_69
Dylan Wu 34-35_69
Tom Lewis 34-35_69
Lucas Herbert 37-32_69
Scott Gutschewski 32-37_69
Satoshi Kodaira 35-34_69
Rob Oppenheim 35-34_69
Kurt Kitayama 36-33_69
Bo Hoag 34-35_69
Brad Hopfinger 38-31_69
Nick Hardy 34-35_69
Ted Potter, Jr. 35-35_70
Sean O’Hair 32-38_70
David Skinns 36-34_70
Dan McCarthy 36-34_70
David Kocher 37-33_70
Dawie van der Walt 39-31_70
Fabián Gómez 37-33_70
Charlie Saxon 35-35_70
Akshay Bhatia 35-35_70
Alex Smalley 38-32_70
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 36-34_70
Erik Barnes 34-36_70
Wes Roach 36-34_70
Beau Hossler 35-35_70
Seth Reeves 34-36_70
Byeong Hun An 35-35_70
John VanDerLaan 35-35_70
George McNeill 36-34_70
Sebastian Cappelen 34-36_70
Joey Garber 33-37_70
Kevin Dougherty 35-35_70
Curtis Thompson 35-36_71
Danny Lee 37-34_71
Nicholas Lindheim 34-37_71
Chris Baker 36-35_71
Tom Whitney 36-35_71
Aaron Rai 36-35_71
Seung-Yul Noh 36-35_71
Kyle Reifers 36-35_71
David Lingmerth 38-33_71
Max McGreevy 34-37_71
Ricky Barnes 36-35_71
Mark Anderson 38-33_71
Michael Gligic 38-33_71
Tyson Alexander 38-33_71
Tag Ridings 37-34_71
David Hearn 37-35_72
Zecheng Dou 36-36_72
Ben Taylor 37-35_72
J.J. Spaun 36-36_72
Hayden Buckley 37-35_72
Chase Seiffert 37-35_72
Rafael Campos 38-34_72
Will Gordon 36-36_72
Brandon Harkins 37-35_72
Dawson Armstrong 33-39_72
Braden Thornberry 39-33_72
Ollie Schniederjans 36-36_72
John Chin 38-34_72
Tommy Gainey 37-35_72
Trey Mullinax 37-35_72
Joseph Bramlett 37-35_72
Austin Cook 37-35_72
Stephen Franken 38-34_72
Zack Sucher 34-38_72
Jared Wolfe 36-36_72
Ben Martin 35-37_72
George Cunningham 36-36_72
Jim Knous 37-35_72
Sam Saunders 38-34_72
Davis Riley 36-37_73
Kelly Kraft 33-40_73
Scott Brown 38-35_73
Rafa Cabrera Bello 39-34_73
Kris Ventura 39-34_73
Josh Teater 36-37_73
Anders Albertson 35-38_73
Kevin Roy 39-35_74
Justin Suh 37-37_74
Theo Humphrey 39-35_74
Greg Chalmers 38-36_74
Nelson Ledesma 39-36_75
Patrick Rodgers 38-37_75
Dominic Bozzelli 37-38_75
Comments