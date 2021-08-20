Korn Ferry Tour Boise Open Par Scores

Friday At Hillcrest Country Club Boise, Idaho Purse: $1 million Yardage: 6,880; Par: 71 Second Round

Mark Hubbard 66-66_132 -10

John Huh 66-66_132 -10

Ben Kohles 65-67_132 -10

Patrick Rodgers 66-66_132 -10

Chad Ramey 67-65_132 -10

Hayden Buckley 64-68_132 -10

J.J. Spaun 67-65_132 -10

Lucas Herbert 69-64_133 -9

Trey Mullinax 67-66_133 -9

Scott Gutschewski 67-66_133 -9

Nicholas Lindheim 66-67_133 -9

Ben Taylor 66-67_133 -9

Tom Lewis 68-65_133 -9

Wes Roach 63-70_133 -9

Kelly Kraft 72-61_133 -9

Ted Potter, Jr. 64-70_134 -8

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 69-65_134 -8

Taylor Moore 68-66_134 -8

Dylan Wu 68-66_134 -8

Tom Whitney 67-67_134 -8

Evan Harmeling 66-68_134 -8

Matthias Schwab 65-69_134 -8

Callum Tarren 70-65_135 -7

Erik Barnes 69-66_135 -7

Vincent Whaley 66-69_135 -7

Greyson Sigg 65-70_135 -7

Bo Van Pelt 68-67_135 -7

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 67-68_135 -7

Ryan McCormick 66-69_135 -7

Brandon Wu 65-71_136 -6

Taylor Montgomery 68-68_136 -6

Brad Hopfinger 71-65_136 -6

Kyle Reifers 67-69_136 -6

Aaron Rai 70-66_136 -6

Joseph Bramlett 66-70_136 -6

Roberto Díaz 70-66_136 -6

Austin Cook 67-69_136 -6

Alex Smalley 68-68_136 -6

Kurt Kitayama 71-65_136 -6

Justin Lower 73-64_137 -5

Adam Svensson 72-65_137 -5

Bo Hoag 71-66_137 -5

Stephan Jaeger 69-68_137 -5

Kevin Roy 68-69_137 -5

Chris Baker 72-65_137 -5

Ryan Brehm 67-70_137 -5

Sean O’Hair 69-68_137 -5

Cameron Young 70-67_137 -5

Harry Hall 71-67_138 -4

Austin Smotherman 71-67_138 -4

David Lipsky 73-65_138 -4

Ryan Blaum 72-66_138 -4

Tommy Gainey 66-72_138 -4

Joshua Creel 70-68_138 -4

Scott Harrington 68-70_138 -4

David Hearn 71-67_138 -4

Rob Oppenheim 69-69_138 -4

Davis Riley 66-72_138 -4

Satoshi Kodaira 71-67_138 -4

Andrew Novak 73-65_138 -4

Zack Sucher 70-68_138 -4

Stephen Franken 70-68_138 -4

Danny Lee 71-68_139 -3

Mark Anderson 70-69_139 -3

Vince India 71-68_139 -3

Kris Ventura 71-68_139 -3

Curtis Thompson 71-68_139 -3

Billy Kennerly 68-71_139 -3

David Lingmerth 70-69_139 -3

Justin Suh 68-71_139 -3

Zecheng Dou 70-69_139 -3

Paul Barjon 72-67_139 -3

Peter Uihlein 66-73_139 -3

Paul Haley II 71-68_139 -3

Beau Hossler 71-68_139 -3

Bronson Burgoon 71-68_139 -3

Aaron Baddeley 71-68_139 -3

Seung-Yul Noh 73-66_139 -3

Patrick Fishburn 71-68_139 -3

Curtis Luck 70-69_139 -3

The following players failed to make the cut.

Camilo Villegas 69-71_140 -2

D.J. Trahan 71-69_140 -2

Anders Albertson 69-71_140 -2

Kevin Dougherty 71-69_140 -2

Jim Knous 68-72_140 -2

Tyson Alexander 71-69_140 -2

Xinjun Zhang 70-70_140 -2

Jared Wolfe 67-73_140 -2

Scott Brown 72-68_140 -2

William McGirt 72-68_140 -2

Braden Thornberry 72-69_141 -1

Dawie van der Walt 68-73_141 -1

Michael Gligic 72-69_141 -1

Robert MacIntyre 74-67_141 -1

Rafael Campos 71-70_141 -1

Nick Hardy 71-70_141 -1

Sebastian Cappelen 73-68_141 -1

Sahith Theegala 68-73_141 -1

George Cunningham 70-71_141 -1

Dan McCarthy 70-71_141 -1

Max McGreevy 71-70_141 -1

Chase Seiffert 72-69_141 -1

Brett Drewitt 72-69_141 -1

Dominic Bozzelli 73-68_141 -1

Greg Chalmers 69-72_141 -1

Ben Martin 71-71_142 E

Robby Shelton 70-72_142 E

John Chin 76-66_142 E

George McNeill 70-72_142 E

Shad Tuten 67-75_142 E

Byeong Hun An 71-71_142 E

Jimmy Stanger 71-71_142 E

Will Gordon 74-69_143 +1

Nelson Ledesma 72-71_143 +1

Fabián Gómez 72-71_143 +1

Theo Humphrey 75-68_143 +1

Stuart Macdonald 69-74_143 +1

Brent Grant 71-72_143 +1

Joey Garber 72-71_143 +1

Tag Ridings 73-70_143 +1

David Kocher 72-71_143 +1

John VanDerLaan 68-75_143 +1

Josh Teater 73-70_143 +1

Sam Saunders 73-71_144 +2

Max Greyserman 70-74_144 +2

Charlie Saxon 76-68_144 +2

Akshay Bhatia 73-72_145 +3

Dawson Armstrong 74-72_146 +4

Ricky Barnes 73-73_146 +4

Brandon Harkins 78-72_150 +8

Ollie Schniederjans 77-75_152 +10

