Korn Ferry Tour Boise Open Par Scores

|Friday
|At Hillcrest Country Club
|Boise, Idaho
|Purse: $1 million
|Yardage: 6,880; Par: 71
|Second Round
Mark Hubbard 66-66_132 -10
John Huh 66-66_132 -10
Ben Kohles 65-67_132 -10
Patrick Rodgers 66-66_132 -10
Chad Ramey 67-65_132 -10
Hayden Buckley 64-68_132 -10
J.J. Spaun 67-65_132 -10
Lucas Herbert 69-64_133 -9
Trey Mullinax 67-66_133 -9
Scott Gutschewski 67-66_133 -9
Nicholas Lindheim 66-67_133 -9
Ben Taylor 66-67_133 -9
Tom Lewis 68-65_133 -9
Wes Roach 63-70_133 -9
Kelly Kraft 72-61_133 -9
Ted Potter, Jr. 64-70_134 -8
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 69-65_134 -8
Taylor Moore 68-66_134 -8
Dylan Wu 68-66_134 -8
Tom Whitney 67-67_134 -8
Evan Harmeling 66-68_134 -8
Matthias Schwab 65-69_134 -8
Callum Tarren 70-65_135 -7
Erik Barnes 69-66_135 -7
Vincent Whaley 66-69_135 -7
Greyson Sigg 65-70_135 -7
Bo Van Pelt 68-67_135 -7
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 67-68_135 -7
Ryan McCormick 66-69_135 -7
Brandon Wu 65-71_136 -6
Taylor Montgomery 68-68_136 -6
Brad Hopfinger 71-65_136 -6
Kyle Reifers 67-69_136 -6
Aaron Rai 70-66_136 -6
Joseph Bramlett 66-70_136 -6
Roberto Díaz 70-66_136 -6
Austin Cook 67-69_136 -6
Alex Smalley 68-68_136 -6
Kurt Kitayama 71-65_136 -6
Justin Lower 73-64_137 -5
Adam Svensson 72-65_137 -5
Bo Hoag 71-66_137 -5
Stephan Jaeger 69-68_137 -5
Kevin Roy 68-69_137 -5
Chris Baker 72-65_137 -5
Ryan Brehm 67-70_137 -5
Sean O’Hair 69-68_137 -5
Cameron Young 70-67_137 -5
Harry Hall 71-67_138 -4
Austin Smotherman 71-67_138 -4
David Lipsky 73-65_138 -4
Ryan Blaum 72-66_138 -4
Tommy Gainey 66-72_138 -4
Joshua Creel 70-68_138 -4
Scott Harrington 68-70_138 -4
David Hearn 71-67_138 -4
Rob Oppenheim 69-69_138 -4
Davis Riley 66-72_138 -4
Satoshi Kodaira 71-67_138 -4
Andrew Novak 73-65_138 -4
Zack Sucher 70-68_138 -4
Stephen Franken 70-68_138 -4
Danny Lee 71-68_139 -3
Mark Anderson 70-69_139 -3
Vince India 71-68_139 -3
Kris Ventura 71-68_139 -3
Curtis Thompson 71-68_139 -3
Billy Kennerly 68-71_139 -3
David Lingmerth 70-69_139 -3
Justin Suh 68-71_139 -3
Zecheng Dou 70-69_139 -3
Paul Barjon 72-67_139 -3
Peter Uihlein 66-73_139 -3
Paul Haley II 71-68_139 -3
Beau Hossler 71-68_139 -3
Bronson Burgoon 71-68_139 -3
Aaron Baddeley 71-68_139 -3
Seung-Yul Noh 73-66_139 -3
Patrick Fishburn 71-68_139 -3
Curtis Luck 70-69_139 -3
The following players failed to make the cut.
Camilo Villegas 69-71_140 -2
D.J. Trahan 71-69_140 -2
Anders Albertson 69-71_140 -2
Kevin Dougherty 71-69_140 -2
Jim Knous 68-72_140 -2
Tyson Alexander 71-69_140 -2
Xinjun Zhang 70-70_140 -2
Jared Wolfe 67-73_140 -2
Scott Brown 72-68_140 -2
William McGirt 72-68_140 -2
Braden Thornberry 72-69_141 -1
Dawie van der Walt 68-73_141 -1
Michael Gligic 72-69_141 -1
Robert MacIntyre 74-67_141 -1
Rafael Campos 71-70_141 -1
Nick Hardy 71-70_141 -1
Sebastian Cappelen 73-68_141 -1
Sahith Theegala 68-73_141 -1
George Cunningham 70-71_141 -1
Dan McCarthy 70-71_141 -1
Max McGreevy 71-70_141 -1
Chase Seiffert 72-69_141 -1
Brett Drewitt 72-69_141 -1
Dominic Bozzelli 73-68_141 -1
Greg Chalmers 69-72_141 -1
Ben Martin 71-71_142 E
Robby Shelton 70-72_142 E
John Chin 76-66_142 E
George McNeill 70-72_142 E
Shad Tuten 67-75_142 E
Byeong Hun An 71-71_142 E
Jimmy Stanger 71-71_142 E
Will Gordon 74-69_143 +1
Nelson Ledesma 72-71_143 +1
Fabián Gómez 72-71_143 +1
Theo Humphrey 75-68_143 +1
Stuart Macdonald 69-74_143 +1
Brent Grant 71-72_143 +1
Joey Garber 72-71_143 +1
Tag Ridings 73-70_143 +1
David Kocher 72-71_143 +1
John VanDerLaan 68-75_143 +1
Josh Teater 73-70_143 +1
Sam Saunders 73-71_144 +2
Max Greyserman 70-74_144 +2
Charlie Saxon 76-68_144 +2
Akshay Bhatia 73-72_145 +3
Dawson Armstrong 74-72_146 +4
Ricky Barnes 73-73_146 +4
Brandon Harkins 78-72_150 +8
Ollie Schniederjans 77-75_152 +10
