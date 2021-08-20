Korn Ferry Tour Boise Open Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Friday
|At Hillcrest Country Club
|Boise, Idaho
|Purse: $1 million
|Yardage: 6,880; Par: 71
|Second Round
Mark Hubbard 66-66_132
John Huh 66-66_132
Ben Kohles 65-67_132
Patrick Rodgers 66-66_132
Insight by CyberArk: Learn about the ways agencies are seeking to disrupt, dismantle and limit the damage of cyber attacks in this free e-book.
Chad Ramey 67-65_132
Hayden Buckley 64-68_132
J.J. Spaun 67-65_132
Lucas Herbert 69-64_133
Trey Mullinax 67-66_133
Scott Gutschewski 67-66_133
Nicholas Lindheim 66-67_133
Ben Taylor 66-67_133
Tom Lewis 68-65_133
Wes Roach 63-70_133
Kelly Kraft 72-61_133
Ted Potter, Jr. 64-70_134
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 69-65_134
Taylor Moore 68-66_134
Dylan Wu 68-66_134
Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
Tom Whitney 67-67_134
Evan Harmeling 66-68_134
Matthias Schwab 65-69_134
Callum Tarren 70-65_135
Erik Barnes 69-66_135
Vincent Whaley 66-69_135
Greyson Sigg 65-70_135
Bo Van Pelt 68-67_135
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 67-68_135
Ryan McCormick 66-69_135
Brandon Wu 65-71_136
Taylor Montgomery 68-68_136
Brad Hopfinger 71-65_136
Kyle Reifers 67-69_136
Aaron Rai 70-66_136
Joseph Bramlett 66-70_136
Roberto Díaz 70-66_136
Austin Cook 67-69_136
Alex Smalley 68-68_136
Kurt Kitayama 71-65_136
Justin Lower 73-64_137
Adam Svensson 72-65_137
Bo Hoag 71-66_137
Stephan Jaeger 69-68_137
Kevin Roy 68-69_137
Chris Baker 72-65_137
Ryan Brehm 67-70_137
Sean O’Hair 69-68_137
Cameron Young 70-67_137
Harry Hall 71-67_138
Austin Smotherman 71-67_138
David Lipsky 73-65_138
Ryan Blaum 72-66_138
Tommy Gainey 66-72_138
Joshua Creel 70-68_138
Scott Harrington 68-70_138
David Hearn 71-67_138
Rob Oppenheim 69-69_138
Davis Riley 66-72_138
Satoshi Kodaira 71-67_138
Andrew Novak 73-65_138
Zack Sucher 70-68_138
Stephen Franken 70-68_138
Danny Lee 71-68_139
Mark Anderson 70-69_139
Vince India 71-68_139
Kris Ventura 71-68_139
Curtis Thompson 71-68_139
Billy Kennerly 68-71_139
David Lingmerth 70-69_139
Justin Suh 68-71_139
Zecheng Dou 70-69_139
Paul Barjon 72-67_139
Peter Uihlein 66-73_139
Paul Haley II 71-68_139
Beau Hossler 71-68_139
Bronson Burgoon 71-68_139
Aaron Baddeley 71-68_139
Seung-Yul Noh 73-66_139
Patrick Fishburn 71-68_139
Curtis Luck 70-69_139
The following players failed to make the cut.
Camilo Villegas 69-71_140
D.J. Trahan 71-69_140
Anders Albertson 69-71_140
Kevin Dougherty 71-69_140
Jim Knous 68-72_140
Tyson Alexander 71-69_140
Xinjun Zhang 70-70_140
Jared Wolfe 67-73_140
Scott Brown 72-68_140
William McGirt 72-68_140
Braden Thornberry 72-69_141
Dawie van der Walt 68-73_141
Michael Gligic 72-69_141
Robert MacIntyre 74-67_141
Rafael Campos 71-70_141
Nick Hardy 71-70_141
Sebastian Cappelen 73-68_141
Sahith Theegala 68-73_141
George Cunningham 70-71_141
Dan McCarthy 70-71_141
Max McGreevy 71-70_141
Chase Seiffert 72-69_141
Brett Drewitt 72-69_141
Dominic Bozzelli 73-68_141
Greg Chalmers 69-72_141
Ben Martin 71-71_142
Robby Shelton 70-72_142
John Chin 76-66_142
George McNeill 70-72_142
Shad Tuten 67-75_142
Byeong Hun An 71-71_142
Jimmy Stanger 71-71_142
Will Gordon 74-69_143
Nelson Ledesma 72-71_143
Fabián Gómez 72-71_143
Theo Humphrey 75-68_143
Stuart Macdonald 69-74_143
Brent Grant 71-72_143
Joey Garber 72-71_143
Tag Ridings 73-70_143
David Kocher 72-71_143
John VanDerLaan 68-75_143
Josh Teater 73-70_143
Sam Saunders 73-71_144
Max Greyserman 70-74_144
Charlie Saxon 76-68_144
Akshay Bhatia 73-72_145
Dawson Armstrong 74-72_146
Ricky Barnes 73-73_146
Brandon Harkins 78-72_150
Ollie Schniederjans 77-75_152
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments