Sports News

Korn Ferry Tour Boise Open Scores

The Associated Press
August 20, 2021 9:40 pm
2 min read
      
Friday
At Hillcrest Country Club
Boise, Idaho
Purse: $1 million
Yardage: 6,880; Par: 71
Second Round

Mark Hubbard 66-66_132

John Huh 66-66_132

Ben Kohles 65-67_132

Patrick Rodgers 66-66_132

Chad Ramey 67-65_132

Hayden Buckley 64-68_132

J.J. Spaun 67-65_132

Lucas Herbert 69-64_133

Trey Mullinax 67-66_133

Scott Gutschewski 67-66_133

Nicholas Lindheim 66-67_133

Ben Taylor 66-67_133

Tom Lewis 68-65_133

Wes Roach 63-70_133

Kelly Kraft 72-61_133

Ted Potter, Jr. 64-70_134

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 69-65_134

Taylor Moore 68-66_134

Dylan Wu 68-66_134

Tom Whitney 67-67_134

Evan Harmeling 66-68_134

Matthias Schwab 65-69_134

Callum Tarren 70-65_135

Erik Barnes 69-66_135

Vincent Whaley 66-69_135

Greyson Sigg 65-70_135

Bo Van Pelt 68-67_135

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 67-68_135

Ryan McCormick 66-69_135

Brandon Wu 65-71_136

Taylor Montgomery 68-68_136

Brad Hopfinger 71-65_136

Kyle Reifers 67-69_136

Aaron Rai 70-66_136

Joseph Bramlett 66-70_136

Roberto Díaz 70-66_136

Austin Cook 67-69_136

Alex Smalley 68-68_136

Kurt Kitayama 71-65_136

Justin Lower 73-64_137

Adam Svensson 72-65_137

Bo Hoag 71-66_137

Stephan Jaeger 69-68_137

Kevin Roy 68-69_137

Chris Baker 72-65_137

Ryan Brehm 67-70_137

Sean O’Hair 69-68_137

Cameron Young 70-67_137

Harry Hall 71-67_138

Austin Smotherman 71-67_138

David Lipsky 73-65_138

Ryan Blaum 72-66_138

Tommy Gainey 66-72_138

Joshua Creel 70-68_138

Scott Harrington 68-70_138

David Hearn 71-67_138

Rob Oppenheim 69-69_138

Davis Riley 66-72_138

Satoshi Kodaira 71-67_138

Andrew Novak 73-65_138

Zack Sucher 70-68_138

Stephen Franken 70-68_138

Danny Lee 71-68_139

Mark Anderson 70-69_139

Vince India 71-68_139

Kris Ventura 71-68_139

Curtis Thompson 71-68_139

Billy Kennerly 68-71_139

David Lingmerth 70-69_139

Justin Suh 68-71_139

Zecheng Dou 70-69_139

Paul Barjon 72-67_139

Peter Uihlein 66-73_139

Paul Haley II 71-68_139

Beau Hossler 71-68_139

Bronson Burgoon 71-68_139

Aaron Baddeley 71-68_139

Seung-Yul Noh 73-66_139

Patrick Fishburn 71-68_139

Curtis Luck 70-69_139

The following players failed to make the cut.

Camilo Villegas 69-71_140

D.J. Trahan 71-69_140

Anders Albertson 69-71_140

Kevin Dougherty 71-69_140

Jim Knous 68-72_140

Tyson Alexander 71-69_140

Xinjun Zhang 70-70_140

Jared Wolfe 67-73_140

Scott Brown 72-68_140

William McGirt 72-68_140

Braden Thornberry 72-69_141

Dawie van der Walt 68-73_141

Michael Gligic 72-69_141

Robert MacIntyre 74-67_141

Rafael Campos 71-70_141

Nick Hardy 71-70_141

Sebastian Cappelen 73-68_141

Sahith Theegala 68-73_141

George Cunningham 70-71_141

Dan McCarthy 70-71_141

Max McGreevy 71-70_141

Chase Seiffert 72-69_141

Brett Drewitt 72-69_141

Dominic Bozzelli 73-68_141

Greg Chalmers 69-72_141

Ben Martin 71-71_142

Robby Shelton 70-72_142

John Chin 76-66_142

George McNeill 70-72_142

Shad Tuten 67-75_142

Byeong Hun An 71-71_142

Jimmy Stanger 71-71_142

Will Gordon 74-69_143

Nelson Ledesma 72-71_143

Fabián Gómez 72-71_143

Theo Humphrey 75-68_143

Stuart Macdonald 69-74_143

Brent Grant 71-72_143

Joey Garber 72-71_143

Tag Ridings 73-70_143

David Kocher 72-71_143

John VanDerLaan 68-75_143

Josh Teater 73-70_143

Sam Saunders 73-71_144

Max Greyserman 70-74_144

Charlie Saxon 76-68_144

Akshay Bhatia 73-72_145

Dawson Armstrong 74-72_146

Ricky Barnes 73-73_146

Brandon Harkins 78-72_150

Ollie Schniederjans 77-75_152

