Korn Ferry Tour Boise Open Scores

The Associated Press
August 19, 2021 9:25 pm
2 min read
      
Thursday
At Hillcrest Country Club
Boise, Idaho
Purse: $1 million
Yardage: 6,880; Par: 71
First Round

Wes Roach 32-31_63

Hayden Buckley 33-31_64

Ted Potter, Jr. 33-31_64

Greyson Sigg 34-31_65

Matthias Schwab 34-31_65

Brandon Wu 32-33_65

Ben Kohles 32-33_65

Tommy Gainey 33-33_66

Ben Taylor 33-33_66

Peter Uihlein 35-31_66

Joseph Bramlett 35-31_66

Vincent Whaley 34-32_66

Davis Riley 33-33_66

Ryan McCormick 35-31_66

Evan Harmeling 33-33_66

Mark Hubbard 36-30_66

Patrick Rodgers 35-31_66

John Huh 34-32_66

Nicholas Lindheim 35-31_66

Ryan Brehm 35-32_67

J.J. Spaun 33-34_67

Jared Wolfe 34-33_67

Austin Cook 37-30_67

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 32-35_67

Tom Whitney 34-33_67

Chad Ramey 36-31_67

Trey Mullinax 34-33_67

Scott Gutschewski 35-32_67

Shad Tuten 35-32_67

Kyle Reifers 34-33_67

Scott Harrington 35-33_68

Justin Suh 34-34_68

Dylan Wu 34-34_68

Tom Lewis 36-32_68

Bo Van Pelt 34-34_68

Alex Smalley 35-33_68

John VanDerLaan 36-32_68

Dawie van der Walt 33-35_68

Taylor Montgomery 34-34_68

Taylor Moore 34-34_68

Billy Kennerly 34-34_68

Kevin Roy 34-34_68

Sahith Theegala 36-32_68

Jim Knous 35-33_68

Erik Barnes 33-36_69

Sean O’Hair 36-33_69

Rob Oppenheim 35-34_69

Greg Chalmers 35-34_69

Lucas Herbert 37-32_69

Camilo Villegas 34-35_69

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 36-33_69

Stephan Jaeger 35-34_69

Stuart Macdonald 33-36_69

Anders Albertson 34-35_69

Aaron Rai 36-34_70

Max Greyserman 34-36_70

Joshua Creel 37-33_70

Dan McCarthy 36-34_70

Zecheng Dou 36-34_70

Xinjun Zhang 37-33_70

Roberto Díaz 36-34_70

Cameron Young 35-35_70

Zack Sucher 37-33_70

Stephen Franken 34-36_70

Curtis Luck 36-34_70

Mark Anderson 35-35_70

Callum Tarren 34-36_70

Robby Shelton 37-33_70

David Lingmerth 36-34_70

George Cunningham 37-33_70

George McNeill 37-33_70

Tyson Alexander 35-36_71

Byeong Hun An 37-34_71

David Hearn 37-34_71

Max McGreevy 35-36_71

Paul Haley II 36-35_71

Satoshi Kodaira 36-35_71

Bronson Burgoon 35-36_71

Beau Hossler 37-34_71

Jimmy Stanger 37-34_71

Aaron Baddeley 36-35_71

Kurt Kitayama 35-36_71

Patrick Fishburn 36-35_71

Harry Hall 33-38_71

Danny Lee 36-35_71

Ben Martin 37-34_71

Vince India 36-35_71

Kris Ventura 36-35_71

Austin Smotherman 37-34_71

Bo Hoag 35-36_71

Rafael Campos 37-34_71

Nick Hardy 37-34_71

Curtis Thompson 36-35_71

D.J. Trahan 38-33_71

Brad Hopfinger 36-35_71

Brent Grant 35-36_71

Kevin Dougherty 35-36_71

David Kocher 38-34_72

Paul Barjon 38-34_72

Scott Brown 34-38_72

Chase Seiffert 35-37_72

Brett Drewitt 37-35_72

Kelly Kraft 38-34_72

William McGirt 35-37_72

Braden Thornberry 38-34_72

Michael Gligic 38-34_72

Adam Svensson 39-33_72

Fabián Gómez 37-35_72

Nelson Ledesma 38-34_72

Chris Baker 35-37_72

Joey Garber 36-36_72

Ryan Blaum 35-37_72

Andrew Novak 37-36_73

Rhein Gibson 38-35_73

Josh Teater 37-36_73

Dominic Bozzelli 36-37_73

Seung-Yul Noh 37-36_73

Justin Lower 37-36_73

David Lipsky 36-37_73

Akshay Bhatia 40-33_73

Sebastian Cappelen 38-35_73

Ricky Barnes 37-36_73

Tag Ridings 35-38_73

Sam Saunders 38-35_73

Robert MacIntyre 39-35_74

Will Gordon 37-37_74

Dawson Armstrong 39-35_74

Theo Humphrey 40-35_75

Charlie Saxon 42-34_76

John Chin 35-41_76

Ollie Schniederjans 37-40_77

Brandon Harkins 40-38_78

