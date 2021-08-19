Korn Ferry Tour Boise Open Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Thursday
|At Hillcrest Country Club
|Boise, Idaho
|Purse: $1 million
|Yardage: 6,880; Par: 71
|First Round
Wes Roach 32-31_63
Hayden Buckley 33-31_64
Ted Potter, Jr. 33-31_64
Greyson Sigg 34-31_65
Matthias Schwab 34-31_65
Brandon Wu 32-33_65
Ben Kohles 32-33_65
Tommy Gainey 33-33_66
Ben Taylor 33-33_66
Peter Uihlein 35-31_66
Joseph Bramlett 35-31_66
Vincent Whaley 34-32_66
Davis Riley 33-33_66
Ryan McCormick 35-31_66
Evan Harmeling 33-33_66
Mark Hubbard 36-30_66
Patrick Rodgers 35-31_66
John Huh 34-32_66
Nicholas Lindheim 35-31_66
Ryan Brehm 35-32_67
J.J. Spaun 33-34_67
Jared Wolfe 34-33_67
Austin Cook 37-30_67
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 32-35_67
Tom Whitney 34-33_67
Chad Ramey 36-31_67
Trey Mullinax 34-33_67
Scott Gutschewski 35-32_67
Shad Tuten 35-32_67
Kyle Reifers 34-33_67
Scott Harrington 35-33_68
Justin Suh 34-34_68
Dylan Wu 34-34_68
Tom Lewis 36-32_68
Bo Van Pelt 34-34_68
Alex Smalley 35-33_68
John VanDerLaan 36-32_68
Dawie van der Walt 33-35_68
Taylor Montgomery 34-34_68
Taylor Moore 34-34_68
Billy Kennerly 34-34_68
Kevin Roy 34-34_68
Sahith Theegala 36-32_68
Jim Knous 35-33_68
Erik Barnes 33-36_69
Sean O’Hair 36-33_69
Rob Oppenheim 35-34_69
Greg Chalmers 35-34_69
Lucas Herbert 37-32_69
Camilo Villegas 34-35_69
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 36-33_69
Stephan Jaeger 35-34_69
Stuart Macdonald 33-36_69
Anders Albertson 34-35_69
Aaron Rai 36-34_70
Max Greyserman 34-36_70
Joshua Creel 37-33_70
Dan McCarthy 36-34_70
Zecheng Dou 36-34_70
Xinjun Zhang 37-33_70
Roberto Díaz 36-34_70
Cameron Young 35-35_70
Zack Sucher 37-33_70
Stephen Franken 34-36_70
Curtis Luck 36-34_70
Mark Anderson 35-35_70
Callum Tarren 34-36_70
Robby Shelton 37-33_70
David Lingmerth 36-34_70
George Cunningham 37-33_70
George McNeill 37-33_70
Tyson Alexander 35-36_71
Byeong Hun An 37-34_71
David Hearn 37-34_71
Max McGreevy 35-36_71
Paul Haley II 36-35_71
Satoshi Kodaira 36-35_71
Bronson Burgoon 35-36_71
Beau Hossler 37-34_71
Jimmy Stanger 37-34_71
Aaron Baddeley 36-35_71
Kurt Kitayama 35-36_71
Patrick Fishburn 36-35_71
Harry Hall 33-38_71
Danny Lee 36-35_71
Ben Martin 37-34_71
Vince India 36-35_71
Kris Ventura 36-35_71
Austin Smotherman 37-34_71
Bo Hoag 35-36_71
Rafael Campos 37-34_71
Nick Hardy 37-34_71
Curtis Thompson 36-35_71
D.J. Trahan 38-33_71
Brad Hopfinger 36-35_71
Brent Grant 35-36_71
Kevin Dougherty 35-36_71
David Kocher 38-34_72
Paul Barjon 38-34_72
Scott Brown 34-38_72
Chase Seiffert 35-37_72
Brett Drewitt 37-35_72
Kelly Kraft 38-34_72
William McGirt 35-37_72
Braden Thornberry 38-34_72
Michael Gligic 38-34_72
Adam Svensson 39-33_72
Fabián Gómez 37-35_72
Nelson Ledesma 38-34_72
Chris Baker 35-37_72
Joey Garber 36-36_72
Ryan Blaum 35-37_72
Andrew Novak 37-36_73
Rhein Gibson 38-35_73
Josh Teater 37-36_73
Dominic Bozzelli 36-37_73
Seung-Yul Noh 37-36_73
Justin Lower 37-36_73
David Lipsky 36-37_73
Akshay Bhatia 40-33_73
Sebastian Cappelen 38-35_73
Ricky Barnes 37-36_73
Tag Ridings 35-38_73
Sam Saunders 38-35_73
Robert MacIntyre 39-35_74
Will Gordon 37-37_74
Dawson Armstrong 39-35_74
Theo Humphrey 40-35_75
Charlie Saxon 42-34_76
John Chin 35-41_76
Ollie Schniederjans 37-40_77
Brandon Harkins 40-38_78
