Korn Ferry Tour Money Leaders

Through Aug. 15

Trn Money 1. Stephan Jaeger 33 $644,053 2. Mito Pereira 32 $586,885 3. Chad Ramey 40 $521,624 4. Taylor Moore 37 $458,516 5. Greyson Sigg 32 $446,403 6. Davis Riley 34 $437,268 7. Taylor Pendrith 35 $419,213 8. Brandon Wu 25 $406,686 9. Jared Wolfe 37 $404,696 10. Will Zalatoris 16 $403,978 11. Lee Hodges 35 $403,227 12. Cameron Young 25 $395,028 13. Adam Svensson 38 $368,091 14. David Lipsky 29 $367,425 15. Max McGreevy 38 $366,234 16. Paul Barjon 33 $357,964 17. Andrew Novak 39 $352,306 18. Dylan Wu 41 $352,250 19. Seth Reeves 37 $350,349 20. Nick Hardy 38 $341,754 21. Curtis Thompson 41 $327,755 22. David Skinns 33 $323,744 23. Brett Drewitt 42 $322,187 24. Ben Kohles 38 $306,790 25. Roberto Díaz 38 $299,983 26. Austin Smotherman 38 $293,637 27. Paul Haley II 34 $291,567 28. Taylor Montgomery 35 $290,617 29. Peter Uihlein 18 $287,119 30. Justin Lower 36 $281,014 31. Dan McCarthy 38 $278,043 32. Hayden Buckley 32 $266,895 33. Erik Barnes 35 $263,135 34. Zecheng Dou 34 $260,262 35. Joshua Creel 37 $259,693 36. David Kocher 41 $256,278 37. Carl Yuan 31 $252,736 38. Vince India 39 $243,770 39. Harry Hall 27 $234,481 40. Ollie Schniederjans 32 $233,748 41. Tyson Alexander 38 $232,156 42. Dawie van der Walt 43 $231,851 43. Brandon Harkins 39 $224,164 44. Tommy Gainey 34 $220,956 45. Callum Tarren 38 $217,359 46. Curtis Luck 30 $216,116 47. Jimmy Stanger 39 $203,766 48. Billy Kennerly 36 $201,217 49. Kevin Roy 43 $195,501 50. Max Greyserman 35 $194,607

