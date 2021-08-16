Korn Ferry Tour Money Leaders

Through Aug. 15
|1.
|Stephan Jaeger
|33
|$644,053
|2.
|Mito Pereira
|32
|$586,885
|3.
|Chad Ramey
|40
|$521,624
|4.
|Taylor Moore
|37
|$458,516
|5.
|Greyson Sigg
|32
|$446,403
|6.
|Davis Riley
|34
|$437,268
|7.
|Taylor Pendrith
|35
|$419,213
|8.
|Brandon Wu
|25
|$406,686
|9.
|Jared Wolfe
|37
|$404,696
|10.
|Will Zalatoris
|16
|$403,978
|11.
|Lee Hodges
|35
|$403,227
|12.
|Cameron Young
|25
|$395,028
|13.
|Adam Svensson
|38
|$368,091
|14.
|David Lipsky
|29
|$367,425
|15.
|Max McGreevy
|38
|$366,234
|16.
|Paul Barjon
|33
|$357,964
|17.
|Andrew Novak
|39
|$352,306
|18.
|Dylan Wu
|41
|$352,250
|19.
|Seth Reeves
|37
|$350,349
|20.
|Nick Hardy
|38
|$341,754
|21.
|Curtis Thompson
|41
|$327,755
|22.
|David Skinns
|33
|$323,744
|23.
|Brett Drewitt
|42
|$322,187
|24.
|Ben Kohles
|38
|$306,790
|25.
|Roberto Díaz
|38
|$299,983
|26.
|Austin Smotherman
|38
|$293,637
|27.
|Paul Haley II
|34
|$291,567
|28.
|Taylor Montgomery
|35
|$290,617
|29.
|Peter Uihlein
|18
|$287,119
|30.
|Justin Lower
|36
|$281,014
|31.
|Dan McCarthy
|38
|$278,043
|32.
|Hayden Buckley
|32
|$266,895
|33.
|Erik Barnes
|35
|$263,135
|34.
|Zecheng Dou
|34
|$260,262
|35.
|Joshua Creel
|37
|$259,693
|36.
|David Kocher
|41
|$256,278
|37.
|Carl Yuan
|31
|$252,736
|38.
|Vince India
|39
|$243,770
|39.
|Harry Hall
|27
|$234,481
|40.
|Ollie Schniederjans
|32
|$233,748
|41.
|Tyson Alexander
|38
|$232,156
|42.
|Dawie van der Walt
|43
|$231,851
|43.
|Brandon Harkins
|39
|$224,164
|44.
|Tommy Gainey
|34
|$220,956
|45.
|Callum Tarren
|38
|$217,359
|46.
|Curtis Luck
|30
|$216,116
|47.
|Jimmy Stanger
|39
|$203,766
|48.
|Billy Kennerly
|36
|$201,217
|49.
|Kevin Roy
|43
|$195,501
|50.
|Max Greyserman
|35
|$194,607
