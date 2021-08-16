On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Korn Ferry Tour Money Leaders

The Associated Press
August 16, 2021
< a min read
      

Through Aug. 15

Trn Money
1. Stephan Jaeger 33 $644,053
2. Mito Pereira 32 $586,885
3. Chad Ramey 40 $521,624
4. Taylor Moore 37 $458,516
5. Greyson Sigg 32 $446,403
6. Davis Riley 34 $437,268
7. Taylor Pendrith 35 $419,213
8. Brandon Wu 25 $406,686
9. Jared Wolfe 37 $404,696
10. Will Zalatoris 16 $403,978
11. Lee Hodges 35 $403,227
12. Cameron Young 25 $395,028
13. Adam Svensson 38 $368,091
14. David Lipsky 29 $367,425
15. Max McGreevy 38 $366,234
16. Paul Barjon 33 $357,964
17. Andrew Novak 39 $352,306
18. Dylan Wu 41 $352,250
19. Seth Reeves 37 $350,349
20. Nick Hardy 38 $341,754
21. Curtis Thompson 41 $327,755
22. David Skinns 33 $323,744
23. Brett Drewitt 42 $322,187
24. Ben Kohles 38 $306,790
25. Roberto Díaz 38 $299,983
26. Austin Smotherman 38 $293,637
27. Paul Haley II 34 $291,567
28. Taylor Montgomery 35 $290,617
29. Peter Uihlein 18 $287,119
30. Justin Lower 36 $281,014
31. Dan McCarthy 38 $278,043
32. Hayden Buckley 32 $266,895
33. Erik Barnes 35 $263,135
34. Zecheng Dou 34 $260,262
35. Joshua Creel 37 $259,693
36. David Kocher 41 $256,278
37. Carl Yuan 31 $252,736
38. Vince India 39 $243,770
39. Harry Hall 27 $234,481
40. Ollie Schniederjans 32 $233,748
41. Tyson Alexander 38 $232,156
42. Dawie van der Walt 43 $231,851
43. Brandon Harkins 39 $224,164
44. Tommy Gainey 34 $220,956
45. Callum Tarren 38 $217,359
46. Curtis Luck 30 $216,116
47. Jimmy Stanger 39 $203,766
48. Billy Kennerly 36 $201,217
49. Kevin Roy 43 $195,501
50. Max Greyserman 35 $194,607

