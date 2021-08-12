Korn Ferry Tour Pinnacle Bank Championship Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Thursday
|At The Club at Indian Creek
|Omaha, Neb.
|Purse: $750,000
|Yardage: 7,581; Par: 71
|First Round
Andrew Novak 35-30_65 -6
Davis Riley 34-31_65 -6
Kevin Lucas 30-35_65 -6
Patrick Flavin 34-32_66 -5
Insight by Tanium: DOJ, HHS, GAO and USPTO explore the move to a zero trust framework in this free webinar.
Ben Silverman 35-31_66 -5
Billy Kennerly 34-33_67 -4
Jamie Arnold 34-33_67 -4
Dawie van der Walt 37-30_67 -4
Nicolas Echavarria 35-32_67 -4
Kyle Reifers 35-32_67 -4
Evan Harmeling 31-36_67 -4
Vince India 34-33_67 -4
David Skinns 32-35_67 -4
Stephan Jaeger 32-35_67 -4
Steve Lewton 35-32_67 -4
Daniel Summerhays 33-35_68 -3
Tyson Alexander 36-32_68 -3
Brett Stegmaier 36-32_68 -3
Jared Wolfe 33-35_68 -3
David Kocher 35-33_68 -3
Taylor Pendrith 35-33_68 -3
Curtis Thompson 36-32_68 -3
John VanDerLaan 34-34_68 -3
Blayne Barber 35-33_68 -3
Brady Schnell 33-35_68 -3
Trey Mullinax 34-34_68 -3
Hayden Buckley 34-34_68 -3
José de Jesús Rodríguez 34-34_68 -3
Max McGreevy 32-36_68 -3
Patrick Fishburn 34-34_68 -3
Tom Whitney 33-35_68 -3
Jason Millard 33-35_68 -3
John Oda 34-35_69 -2
Zecheng Dou 35-34_69 -2
Marcelo Rozo 35-34_69 -2
Harry Hall 33-36_69 -2
Tommy Gainey 36-33_69 -2
Dan McCarthy 35-34_69 -2
Wade Binfield 33-36_69 -2
Shad Tuten 35-34_69 -2
Taylor Dickson 34-35_69 -2
Ryan McCormick 35-34_69 -2
Michael Arnaud 35-34_69 -2
Jonathan Hodge 35-34_69 -2
Mark Baldwin 36-33_69 -2
Rick Lamb 34-35_69 -2
Kevin Dougherty 34-35_69 -2
Brandon Crick 33-36_69 -2
Stuart Macdonald 38-31_69 -2
Nick Voke 36-33_69 -2
Thomas Forster 35-34_69 -2
Curtis Luck 37-33_70 -1
Chad Ramey 34-36_70 -1
Paul Barjon 37-33_70 -1
Greyson Sigg 37-33_70 -1
Derek Ernst 35-35_70 -1
Brent Grant 34-36_70 -1
Will Cannon 37-33_70 -1
Andy Pope 37-33_70 -1
Michael Miller 37-33_70 -1
Kevin Yu 36-34_70 -1
Alex Chiarella 36-34_70 -1
Joseph Winslow 34-36_70 -1
Brian Campbell 34-36_70 -1
Ben Kohles 39-31_70 -1
Justin Lower 33-37_70 -1
Paul Haley II 36-34_70 -1
Chris Naegel 35-35_70 -1
Anders Albertson 37-34_71 E
Brandon Harkins 38-33_71 E
Augusto Núñez 38-33_71 E
Justin Hueber 38-33_71 E
Andre Metzger 34-37_71 E
Chandler Phillips 36-35_71 E
J.T. Griffin 36-35_71 E
Scott Stevens 37-34_71 E
Drew Weaver 36-35_71 E
Spencer Levin 34-37_71 E
Erik Barnes 38-33_71 E
Nicholas Lindheim 35-36_71 E
Nicholas Thompson 36-35_71 E
Roberto Díaz 37-34_71 E
Jamie Lovemark 37-34_71 E
Matt Oshrine 35-36_71 E
Daniel Miernicki 35-36_71 E
Peyton White 38-33_71 E
Nick Hardy 34-38_72 +1
John Chin 39-33_72 +1
Max Greyserman 36-36_72 +1
Mickey DeMorat 36-36_72 +1
Dawson Armstrong 36-36_72 +1
Lorens Chan 37-35_72 +1
Trevor Cone 35-37_72 +1
Sahith Theegala 35-37_72 +1
Scott Gutschewski 37-35_72 +1
Jimmy Stanger 37-35_72 +1
Adam Svensson 38-34_72 +1
Whee Kim 34-38_72 +1
Brandon Wu 35-37_72 +1
Austin Smotherman 37-35_72 +1
Callum Tarren 37-35_72 +1
Kevin Roy 36-36_72 +1
Brian Richey 35-37_72 +1
Jeremy Gandon 37-35_72 +1
Joshua Creel 38-35_73 +2
Zach Wright 39-34_73 +2
David Lipsky 36-37_73 +2
Scott Langley 37-36_73 +2
Luke Guthrie 39-34_73 +2
Brett Drewitt 35-38_73 +2
Jonathan Randolph 35-38_73 +2
Martin Piller 33-40_73 +2
Stephen Franken 38-35_73 +2
Theo Humphrey 39-34_73 +2
Chandler Blanchet 37-36_73 +2
Jake Knapp 38-35_73 +2
Luke Kwon 36-37_73 +2
Alex Kang 37-36_73 +2
Kent Bulle 39-34_73 +2
Greg Yates 37-37_74 +3
Brett Coletta 41-33_74 +3
Cyril Bouniol 38-36_74 +3
Tag Ridings 36-38_74 +3
Steven Alker 36-38_74 +3
Peter Uihlein 38-36_74 +3
Bobby Bai 39-35_74 +3
KK Limbhasut 33-41_74 +3
T.J. Vogel 37-37_74 +3
Taylor Moore 39-35_74 +3
Dylan Wu 36-38_74 +3
Chase Johnson 38-36_74 +3
Brad Brunner 40-34_74 +3
Braden Thornberry 37-38_75 +4
Cameron Young 39-36_75 +4
Harrison Endycott 37-38_75 +4
Ryan Ruffels 39-36_75 +4
Jack Maguire 39-36_75 +4
Mark Blakefield 37-38_75 +4
Joey Garber 38-38_76 +5
Lee Hodges 39-37_76 +5
Grant Hirschman 39-37_76 +5
James Nicholas 40-36_76 +5
Eric Cole 41-35_76 +5
Hayden Springer 38-38_76 +5
Taylor Montgomery 40-37_77 +6
Matt Atkins 40-37_77 +6
Brad Hopfinger 39-38_77 +6
Alex Prugh 39-39_78 +7
Chase Wright 43-35_78 +7
Andres Gonzales 42-36_78 +7
Chip McDaniel 37-41_78 +7
Conrad Shindler 39-39_78 +7
Robby Ormand 39-40_79 +8
Josh Hart 40-41_81 +10
Steve LeBrun 40-42_82 +11
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments