Korn Ferry Tour Pinnacle Bank Championship Scores

The Associated Press
August 12, 2021 9:19 pm
2 min read
      
Thursday
At The Club at Indian Creek
Omaha, Neb.
Purse: $750,000
Yardage: 7,581; Par: 71
First Round

Andrew Novak 35-30_65

Davis Riley 34-31_65

Kevin Lucas 30-35_65

Patrick Flavin 34-32_66

Ben Silverman 35-31_66

Billy Kennerly 34-33_67

Jamie Arnold 34-33_67

Dawie van der Walt 37-30_67

Nicolas Echavarria 35-32_67

Kyle Reifers 35-32_67

Evan Harmeling 31-36_67

Vince India 34-33_67

David Skinns 32-35_67

Stephan Jaeger 32-35_67

Steve Lewton 35-32_67

Daniel Summerhays 33-35_68

Tyson Alexander 36-32_68

Brett Stegmaier 36-32_68

Jared Wolfe 33-35_68

David Kocher 35-33_68

Taylor Pendrith 35-33_68

Curtis Thompson 36-32_68

John VanDerLaan 34-34_68

Blayne Barber 35-33_68

Brady Schnell 33-35_68

Trey Mullinax 34-34_68

Hayden Buckley 34-34_68

José de Jesús Rodríguez 34-34_68

Max McGreevy 32-36_68

Patrick Fishburn 34-34_68

Tom Whitney 33-35_68

Jason Millard 33-35_68

John Oda 34-35_69

Zecheng Dou 35-34_69

Marcelo Rozo 35-34_69

Harry Hall 33-36_69

Tommy Gainey 36-33_69

Dan McCarthy 35-34_69

Wade Binfield 33-36_69

Shad Tuten 35-34_69

Taylor Dickson 34-35_69

Ryan McCormick 35-34_69

Michael Arnaud 35-34_69

Jonathan Hodge 35-34_69

Mark Baldwin 36-33_69

Rick Lamb 34-35_69

Kevin Dougherty 34-35_69

Brandon Crick 33-36_69

Stuart Macdonald 38-31_69

Nick Voke 36-33_69

Thomas Forster 35-34_69

Curtis Luck 37-33_70

Chad Ramey 34-36_70

Paul Barjon 37-33_70

Greyson Sigg 37-33_70

Derek Ernst 35-35_70

Brent Grant 34-36_70

Will Cannon 37-33_70

Andy Pope 37-33_70

Michael Miller 37-33_70

Kevin Yu 36-34_70

Alex Chiarella 36-34_70

Joseph Winslow 34-36_70

Brian Campbell 34-36_70

Ben Kohles 39-31_70

Justin Lower 33-37_70

Paul Haley II 36-34_70

Chris Naegel 35-35_70

Anders Albertson 37-34_71

Brandon Harkins 38-33_71

Augusto Núñez 38-33_71

Justin Hueber 38-33_71

Andre Metzger 34-37_71

Chandler Phillips 36-35_71

J.T. Griffin 36-35_71

Scott Stevens 37-34_71

Drew Weaver 36-35_71

Spencer Levin 34-37_71

Erik Barnes 38-33_71

Nicholas Lindheim 35-36_71

Nicholas Thompson 36-35_71

Roberto Díaz 37-34_71

Jamie Lovemark 37-34_71

Matt Oshrine 35-36_71

Daniel Miernicki 35-36_71

Peyton White 38-33_71

Nick Hardy 34-38_72

John Chin 39-33_72

Max Greyserman 36-36_72

Mickey DeMorat 36-36_72

Dawson Armstrong 36-36_72

Lorens Chan 37-35_72

Trevor Cone 35-37_72

Sahith Theegala 35-37_72

Scott Gutschewski 37-35_72

Jimmy Stanger 37-35_72

Adam Svensson 38-34_72

Whee Kim 34-38_72

Brandon Wu 35-37_72

Austin Smotherman 37-35_72

Callum Tarren 37-35_72

Kevin Roy 36-36_72

Brian Richey 35-37_72

Jeremy Gandon 37-35_72

Joshua Creel 38-35_73

Zach Wright 39-34_73

David Lipsky 36-37_73

Scott Langley 37-36_73

Luke Guthrie 39-34_73

Brett Drewitt 35-38_73

Jonathan Randolph 35-38_73

Martin Piller 33-40_73

Stephen Franken 38-35_73

Theo Humphrey 39-34_73

Chandler Blanchet 37-36_73

Jake Knapp 38-35_73

Luke Kwon 36-37_73

Alex Kang 37-36_73

Kent Bulle 39-34_73

Greg Yates 37-37_74

Brett Coletta 41-33_74

Cyril Bouniol 38-36_74

Tag Ridings 36-38_74

Steven Alker 36-38_74

Peter Uihlein 38-36_74

Bobby Bai 39-35_74

KK Limbhasut 33-41_74

T.J. Vogel 37-37_74

Taylor Moore 39-35_74

Dylan Wu 36-38_74

Chase Johnson 38-36_74

Brad Brunner 40-34_74

Braden Thornberry 37-38_75

Cameron Young 39-36_75

Harrison Endycott 37-38_75

Ryan Ruffels 39-36_75

Jack Maguire 39-36_75

Mark Blakefield 37-38_75

Joey Garber 38-38_76

Lee Hodges 39-37_76

Grant Hirschman 39-37_76

James Nicholas 40-36_76

Eric Cole 41-35_76

Hayden Springer 38-38_76

Taylor Montgomery 40-37_77

Matt Atkins 40-37_77

Brad Hopfinger 39-38_77

Alex Prugh 39-39_78

Chase Wright 43-35_78

Andres Gonzales 42-36_78

Chip McDaniel 37-41_78

Conrad Shindler 39-39_78

Robby Ormand 39-40_79

Josh Hart 40-41_81

Steve LeBrun 40-42_82

