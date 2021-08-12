Korn Ferry Tour Pinnacle Bank Championship Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Thursday
|At The Club at Indian Creek
|Omaha, Neb.
|Purse: $750,000
|Yardage: 7,581; Par: 71
|First Round
Andrew Novak 35-30_65
Davis Riley 34-31_65
Kevin Lucas 30-35_65
Patrick Flavin 34-32_66
Ben Silverman 35-31_66
Billy Kennerly 34-33_67
Jamie Arnold 34-33_67
Dawie van der Walt 37-30_67
Nicolas Echavarria 35-32_67
Kyle Reifers 35-32_67
Evan Harmeling 31-36_67
Vince India 34-33_67
David Skinns 32-35_67
Stephan Jaeger 32-35_67
Steve Lewton 35-32_67
Daniel Summerhays 33-35_68
Tyson Alexander 36-32_68
Brett Stegmaier 36-32_68
Jared Wolfe 33-35_68
David Kocher 35-33_68
Taylor Pendrith 35-33_68
Curtis Thompson 36-32_68
John VanDerLaan 34-34_68
Blayne Barber 35-33_68
Brady Schnell 33-35_68
Trey Mullinax 34-34_68
Hayden Buckley 34-34_68
José de Jesús Rodríguez 34-34_68
Max McGreevy 32-36_68
Patrick Fishburn 34-34_68
Tom Whitney 33-35_68
Jason Millard 33-35_68
John Oda 34-35_69
Zecheng Dou 35-34_69
Marcelo Rozo 35-34_69
Harry Hall 33-36_69
Tommy Gainey 36-33_69
Dan McCarthy 35-34_69
Wade Binfield 33-36_69
Shad Tuten 35-34_69
Taylor Dickson 34-35_69
Ryan McCormick 35-34_69
Michael Arnaud 35-34_69
Jonathan Hodge 35-34_69
Mark Baldwin 36-33_69
Rick Lamb 34-35_69
Kevin Dougherty 34-35_69
Brandon Crick 33-36_69
Stuart Macdonald 38-31_69
Nick Voke 36-33_69
Thomas Forster 35-34_69
Curtis Luck 37-33_70
Chad Ramey 34-36_70
Paul Barjon 37-33_70
Greyson Sigg 37-33_70
Derek Ernst 35-35_70
Brent Grant 34-36_70
Will Cannon 37-33_70
Andy Pope 37-33_70
Michael Miller 37-33_70
Kevin Yu 36-34_70
Alex Chiarella 36-34_70
Joseph Winslow 34-36_70
Brian Campbell 34-36_70
Ben Kohles 39-31_70
Justin Lower 33-37_70
Paul Haley II 36-34_70
Chris Naegel 35-35_70
Anders Albertson 37-34_71
Brandon Harkins 38-33_71
Augusto Núñez 38-33_71
Justin Hueber 38-33_71
Andre Metzger 34-37_71
Chandler Phillips 36-35_71
J.T. Griffin 36-35_71
Scott Stevens 37-34_71
Drew Weaver 36-35_71
Spencer Levin 34-37_71
Erik Barnes 38-33_71
Nicholas Lindheim 35-36_71
Nicholas Thompson 36-35_71
Roberto Díaz 37-34_71
Jamie Lovemark 37-34_71
Matt Oshrine 35-36_71
Daniel Miernicki 35-36_71
Peyton White 38-33_71
Nick Hardy 34-38_72
John Chin 39-33_72
Max Greyserman 36-36_72
Mickey DeMorat 36-36_72
Dawson Armstrong 36-36_72
Lorens Chan 37-35_72
Trevor Cone 35-37_72
Sahith Theegala 35-37_72
Scott Gutschewski 37-35_72
Jimmy Stanger 37-35_72
Adam Svensson 38-34_72
Whee Kim 34-38_72
Brandon Wu 35-37_72
Austin Smotherman 37-35_72
Callum Tarren 37-35_72
Kevin Roy 36-36_72
Brian Richey 35-37_72
Jeremy Gandon 37-35_72
Joshua Creel 38-35_73
Zach Wright 39-34_73
David Lipsky 36-37_73
Scott Langley 37-36_73
Luke Guthrie 39-34_73
Brett Drewitt 35-38_73
Jonathan Randolph 35-38_73
Martin Piller 33-40_73
Stephen Franken 38-35_73
Theo Humphrey 39-34_73
Chandler Blanchet 37-36_73
Jake Knapp 38-35_73
Luke Kwon 36-37_73
Alex Kang 37-36_73
Kent Bulle 39-34_73
Greg Yates 37-37_74
Brett Coletta 41-33_74
Cyril Bouniol 38-36_74
Tag Ridings 36-38_74
Steven Alker 36-38_74
Peter Uihlein 38-36_74
Bobby Bai 39-35_74
KK Limbhasut 33-41_74
T.J. Vogel 37-37_74
Taylor Moore 39-35_74
Dylan Wu 36-38_74
Chase Johnson 38-36_74
Brad Brunner 40-34_74
Braden Thornberry 37-38_75
Cameron Young 39-36_75
Harrison Endycott 37-38_75
Ryan Ruffels 39-36_75
Jack Maguire 39-36_75
Mark Blakefield 37-38_75
Joey Garber 38-38_76
Lee Hodges 39-37_76
Grant Hirschman 39-37_76
James Nicholas 40-36_76
Eric Cole 41-35_76
Hayden Springer 38-38_76
Taylor Montgomery 40-37_77
Matt Atkins 40-37_77
Brad Hopfinger 39-38_77
Alex Prugh 39-39_78
Chase Wright 43-35_78
Andres Gonzales 42-36_78
Chip McDaniel 37-41_78
Conrad Shindler 39-39_78
Robby Ormand 39-40_79
Josh Hart 40-41_81
Steve LeBrun 40-42_82
