Sports News

Korn Ferry Tour Pinnacle Bank Championship Scores

The Associated Press
August 15, 2021 8:35 pm
2 min read
      
Sunday
At The Club at Indian Creek
Omaha, Neb.
Purse: $750,000
Yardage: 7,581; Par: 71
Final Round

David Skinns, $135,000 67-67-69-67_270

Zecheng Dou, $56,250 69-66-69-67_271

Jared Wolfe, $56,250 68-67-71-65_271

Patrick Fishburn, $29,375 68-72-64-68_272

Stephan Jaeger, $29,375 67-69-65-71_272

Chad Ramey, $29,375 70-68-65-69_272

Blayne Barber, $23,063 68-67-68-70_273

Curtis Thompson, $23,063 68-67-68-70_273

Kevin Dougherty, $19,163 69-67-68-70_274

Harry Hall, $19,163 69-71-70-64_274

Dawie van der Walt, $19,163 67-70-68-69_274

Brandon Crick, $15,938 69-69-66-71_275

Kevin Yu, $15,938 70-68-67-70_275

Brett Stegmaier, $14,250 68-70-67-71_276

Paul Haley II, $11,625 70-66-70-71_277

Vince India, $11,625 67-67-71-72_277

Jamie Lovemark, $11,625 71-67-68-71_277

Matt Oshrine, $11,625 71-66-70-70_277

Davis Riley, $11,625 65-71-71-70_277

Ben Silverman, $11,625 66-70-69-72_277

Jamie Arnold, $7,920 67-73-66-72_278

Wade Binfield, $7,920 69-66-67-76_278

Nicholas Lindheim, $7,920 71-68-71-68_278

Dan McCarthy, $7,920 69-70-69-70_278

Taylor Pendrith, $7,920 68-69-69-72_278

Hayden Buckley, $5,710 68-72-68-71_279

Alex Chiarella, $5,710 70-70-67-72_279

Ryan McCormick, $5,710 69-69-72-69_279

Michael Miller, $5,710 70-69-68-72_279

Austin Smotherman, $5,710 72-64-68-75_279

Nicholas Thompson, $5,710 71-66-68-74_279

Anders Albertson, $4,838 71-66-74-69_280

Billy Kennerly, $4,838 67-68-72-73_280

Kevin Roy, $4,838 72-68-69-71_280

Taylor Dickson, $4,069 69-68-69-75_281

Nicolas Echavarria, $4,069 67-70-74-70_281

Steve Lewton, $4,069 67-69-70-75_281

Jason Millard, $4,069 68-72-71-70_281

José de Jesús Rodríguez, $4,069 68-71-70-72_281

Marcelo Rozo, $4,069 69-71-66-75_281

Greyson Sigg, $4,069 70-70-68-73_281

John VanDerLaan, $4,069 68-69-69-75_281

Erik Barnes, $3,469 71-68-66-77_282

Patrick Flavin, $3,469 66-71-72-73_282

Stuart Macdonald, $3,469 69-67-71-75_282

John Oda, $3,469 69-68-69-76_282

Kyle Reifers, $3,469 67-72-71-72_282

Daniel Summerhays, $3,469 68-70-70-74_282

Curtis Luck, $3,211 70-68-75-70_283

Tyson Alexander, $3,211 68-70-72-73_283

Tommy Gainey, $3,211 69-70-71-73_283

J.T. Griffin, $3,211 71-66-72-74_283

Scott Gutschewski, $3,211 72-67-70-74_283

Max McGreevy, $3,211 68-72-72-71_283

Chandler Phillips, $3,211 71-69-71-72_283

David Kocher, $3,128 68-71-73-72_284

Rick Lamb, $3,128 69-71-73-71_284

Brandon Harkins, $3,083 71-69-68-77_285

Jonathan Hodge, $3,083 69-70-70-76_285

Andrew Novak, $3,083 65-69-73-78_285

Shad Tuten, $3,083 69-70-75-71_285

Brady Schnell, $3,045 68-69-71-78_286

John Chin, $3,023 72-68-78-70_288

Brett Drewitt, $3,023 73-67-74-74_288

Kevin Lucas, $3,000 65-72-75-77_289

