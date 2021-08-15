Korn Ferry Tour Pinnacle Bank Championship Scores

|Sunday
|At The Club at Indian Creek
|Omaha, Neb.
|Purse: $750,000
|Yardage: 7,581; Par: 71
|Final Round
David Skinns, $135,000 67-67-69-67_270
Zecheng Dou, $56,250 69-66-69-67_271
Jared Wolfe, $56,250 68-67-71-65_271
Patrick Fishburn, $29,375 68-72-64-68_272
Stephan Jaeger, $29,375 67-69-65-71_272
Chad Ramey, $29,375 70-68-65-69_272
Blayne Barber, $23,063 68-67-68-70_273
Curtis Thompson, $23,063 68-67-68-70_273
Kevin Dougherty, $19,163 69-67-68-70_274
Harry Hall, $19,163 69-71-70-64_274
Dawie van der Walt, $19,163 67-70-68-69_274
Brandon Crick, $15,938 69-69-66-71_275
Kevin Yu, $15,938 70-68-67-70_275
Brett Stegmaier, $14,250 68-70-67-71_276
Paul Haley II, $11,625 70-66-70-71_277
Vince India, $11,625 67-67-71-72_277
Jamie Lovemark, $11,625 71-67-68-71_277
Matt Oshrine, $11,625 71-66-70-70_277
Davis Riley, $11,625 65-71-71-70_277
Ben Silverman, $11,625 66-70-69-72_277
Jamie Arnold, $7,920 67-73-66-72_278
Wade Binfield, $7,920 69-66-67-76_278
Nicholas Lindheim, $7,920 71-68-71-68_278
Dan McCarthy, $7,920 69-70-69-70_278
Taylor Pendrith, $7,920 68-69-69-72_278
Hayden Buckley, $5,710 68-72-68-71_279
Alex Chiarella, $5,710 70-70-67-72_279
Ryan McCormick, $5,710 69-69-72-69_279
Michael Miller, $5,710 70-69-68-72_279
Austin Smotherman, $5,710 72-64-68-75_279
Nicholas Thompson, $5,710 71-66-68-74_279
Anders Albertson, $4,838 71-66-74-69_280
Billy Kennerly, $4,838 67-68-72-73_280
Kevin Roy, $4,838 72-68-69-71_280
Taylor Dickson, $4,069 69-68-69-75_281
Nicolas Echavarria, $4,069 67-70-74-70_281
Steve Lewton, $4,069 67-69-70-75_281
Jason Millard, $4,069 68-72-71-70_281
José de Jesús Rodríguez, $4,069 68-71-70-72_281
Marcelo Rozo, $4,069 69-71-66-75_281
Greyson Sigg, $4,069 70-70-68-73_281
John VanDerLaan, $4,069 68-69-69-75_281
Erik Barnes, $3,469 71-68-66-77_282
Patrick Flavin, $3,469 66-71-72-73_282
Stuart Macdonald, $3,469 69-67-71-75_282
John Oda, $3,469 69-68-69-76_282
Kyle Reifers, $3,469 67-72-71-72_282
Daniel Summerhays, $3,469 68-70-70-74_282
Curtis Luck, $3,211 70-68-75-70_283
Tyson Alexander, $3,211 68-70-72-73_283
Tommy Gainey, $3,211 69-70-71-73_283
J.T. Griffin, $3,211 71-66-72-74_283
Scott Gutschewski, $3,211 72-67-70-74_283
Max McGreevy, $3,211 68-72-72-71_283
Chandler Phillips, $3,211 71-69-71-72_283
David Kocher, $3,128 68-71-73-72_284
Rick Lamb, $3,128 69-71-73-71_284
Brandon Harkins, $3,083 71-69-68-77_285
Jonathan Hodge, $3,083 69-70-70-76_285
Andrew Novak, $3,083 65-69-73-78_285
Shad Tuten, $3,083 69-70-75-71_285
Brady Schnell, $3,045 68-69-71-78_286
John Chin, $3,023 72-68-78-70_288
Brett Drewitt, $3,023 73-67-74-74_288
Kevin Lucas, $3,000 65-72-75-77_289
