Korn Ferry Tour Utah Championshp Par Scores

|Friday
|At Oakridge Country Club
|Farmington, Utah
|Purse: $600,000
|Yardage 7,045; Par: 71
|Second Round
Bobby Bai 67-62_129 -13
Peter Uihlein 65-65_130 -12
Joshua Creel 63-68_131 -11
Steven Alker 64-68_132 -10
Brent Grant 67-65_132 -10
Max Rottluff 68-64_132 -10
Derek Ernst 64-68_132 -10
Blayne Barber 67-65_132 -10
Eric Cole 65-67_132 -10
Evan Harmeling 65-68_133 -9
Seth Reeves 69-64_133 -9
Anders Albertson 67-66_133 -9
Lorens Chan 70-63_133 -9
Taylor Montgomery 67-66_133 -9
David Kocher 67-66_133 -9
Scott Gutschewski 65-68_133 -9
David Skinns 65-68_133 -9
José de Jesús Rodríguez 66-68_134 -8
Justin Lower 70-64_134 -8
Andrew Novak 66-68_134 -8
Nathan Stamey 71-63_134 -8
Grant Hirschman 65-69_134 -8
Dan McCarthy 67-67_134 -8
Nicolas Echavarria 66-68_134 -8
Brett Stegmaier 64-70_134 -8
Callum Tarren 69-65_134 -8
Mark Blakefield 63-71_134 -8
Brady Schnell 66-69_135 -7
Austin Smotherman 67-68_135 -7
Kyle Reifers 68-67_135 -7
Ryan McCormick 68-67_135 -7
Dawson Armstrong 69-66_135 -7
Kevin Yu 69-66_135 -7
Billy Kennerly 66-69_135 -7
Erik Barnes 64-71_135 -7
Matt Oshrine 67-68_135 -7
Nicholas Lindheim 68-67_135 -7
Max McGreevy 67-68_135 -7
Trevor Cone 70-65_135 -7
Paul Haley II 69-67_136 -6
Dawie van der Walt 72-64_136 -6
Ben Kohles 67-69_136 -6
Tyson Alexander 71-65_136 -6
Nick Hardy 72-64_136 -6
Curtis Luck 74-62_136 -6
Jamie Lovemark 66-70_136 -6
Zach Cabra 69-67_136 -6
Byron Meth 65-71_136 -6
T.J. Vogel 70-66_136 -6
Brandon Wu 67-69_136 -6
Brett Drewitt 69-67_136 -6
Tom Whitney 70-66_136 -6
Ryan Ruffels 68-68_136 -6
Brad Hopfinger 68-68_136 -6
Jake Knapp 65-71_136 -6
Jimmy Stanger 72-65_137 -5
Luke Guthrie 68-69_137 -5
Tommy Gainey 69-68_137 -5
Spencer Levin 70-67_137 -5
Alex Prugh 68-69_137 -5
Brandon Crick 68-69_137 -5
Brian Campbell 71-66_137 -5
Zach Wright 69-68_137 -5
Kevin Roy 69-68_137 -5
Braden Thornberry 70-67_137 -5
Brad Brunner 68-69_137 -5
T.K. Kim 66-71_137 -5
Patrick Fishburn 68-69_137 -5
Chad Ramey 70-67_137 -5
George Cunningham 69-68_137 -5
Hayden Buckley 68-69_137 -5
Rick Lamb 68-69_137 -5
Alex Kang 66-71_137 -5
Andy Pope 66-71_137 -5
Kent Bulle 70-67_137 -5
|Missed the cut
Curtis Thompson 72-66_138 -4
Jamie Arnold 69-69_138 -4
Jonathan Randolph 68-70_138 -4
Zecheng Dou 67-71_138 -4
Alex Chiarella 70-68_138 -4
Max Greyserman 71-67_138 -4
Harrison Endycott 70-68_138 -4
Scott Langley 68-70_138 -4
Andres Gonzales 67-71_138 -4
Brandon Harkins 70-68_138 -4
Dylan Wu 68-70_138 -4
Jack Maguire 68-70_138 -4
Shad Tuten 65-73_138 -4
Jared Sawada 69-69_138 -4
Wade Binfield 68-71_139 -3
Taylor Dickson 72-67_139 -3
John Chin 72-67_139 -3
Greg Yates 67-72_139 -3
Harry Hall 69-70_139 -3
Augusto Núñez 70-69_139 -3
Ross Miller 71-68_139 -3
John VanDerLaan 72-67_139 -3
Roberto Díaz 65-74_139 -3
Drew Weaver 65-74_139 -3
Steve LeBrun 68-71_139 -3
Chase Koepka 67-72_139 -3
Chandler Phillips 72-67_139 -3
Mickey DeMorat 68-71_139 -3
Chase Johnson 68-71_139 -3
Rowin Caron 69-70_139 -3
Daniel Summerhays 68-72_140 -2
KK Limbhasut 70-70_140 -2
Patrick Flavin 70-70_140 -2
Rhett Rasmussen 71-69_140 -2
John Oda 69-71_140 -2
Tag Ridings 70-70_140 -2
Rodrigo Lee 68-72_140 -2
J.T. Griffin 68-72_140 -2
James Nicholas 70-70_140 -2
Andy Spencer 68-72_140 -2
Hayden Springer 69-71_140 -2
Andre Metzger 72-69_141 -1
Conrad Shindler 72-69_141 -1
Jonathan Hodge 69-72_141 -1
Chandler Eaton 74-67_141 -1
Marcelo Rozo 68-73_141 -1
Ben Silverman 68-73_141 -1
Chase Wright 69-72_141 -1
Charlie Saxon 69-72_141 -1
Chip McDaniel 69-72_141 -1
Stuart Macdonald 70-71_141 -1
Nicholas Thompson 69-73_142 E
Will Cannon 74-68_142 E
Nick Voke 70-72_142 E
Robby Ormand 71-71_142 E
Brian Richey 74-68_142 E
Kevin Dougherty 69-74_143 +1
Eric Axley 69-74_143 +1
Chandler Blanchet 68-75_143 +1
Vince India 71-72_143 +1
Kevin Lucas 69-74_143 +1
Luke Kwon 71-72_143 +1
Peyton White 74-69_143 +1
Michael Sakane 70-73_143 +1
Martin Piller 70-73_143 +1
Matt Atkins 71-72_143 +1
Quade Cummins 72-71_143 +1
Brett Coletta 71-73_144 +2
Michael Arnaud 73-71_144 +2
Cyril Bouniol 74-70_144 +2
Rico Hoey 72-72_144 +2
Jim Renner 76-69_145 +3
Steve Lewton 72-73_145 +3
Whee Kim 75-71_146 +4
Garett Reband 72-74_146 +4
Sean Kelly 75-72_147 +5
Matt Gilchrest 71-76_147 +5
Michael Miller 77-74_151 +9
