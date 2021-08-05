Korn Ferry Tour Utah Championshp Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Thursday
|At Oakridge Country Club
|Farmington, Utah
|Purse: $600,000
|Yardage 7,045; Par: 71
|First Round
Joshua Creel 32-31_063 -8
Mark Blakefield 34-29_063 -8
Erik Barnes 33-31_064 -7
Derek Ernst 32-32_064 -7
Brett Stegmaier 34-30_064 -7
Steven Alker 32-32_064 -7
Grant Hirschman 33-32_065 -6
Byron Meth 33-32_065 -6
Roberto Díaz 30-35_065 -6
Drew Weaver 31-34_065 -6
Scott Gutschewski 34-31_065 -6
Eric Cole 34-31_065 -6
David Skinns 32-33_065 -6
Shad Tuten 32-33_065 -6
Jake Knapp 33-32_065 -6
Peter Uihlein 31-34_065 -6
Evan Harmeling 32-33_065 -6
Billy Kennerly 34-32_066 -5
Nicolas Echavarria 32-34_066 -5
Alex Kang 34-32_066 -5
Andy Pope 34-32_066 -5
José de Jesús Rodríguez 33-33_066 -5
Brady Schnell 33-33_066 -5
Andrew Novak 32-34_066 -5
Jamie Lovemark 32-34_066 -5
T.K. Kim 33-33_066 -5
Dan McCarthy 34-33_067 -4
Matt Oshrine 32-35_067 -4
Taylor Montgomery 33-34_067 -4
David Kocher 33-34_067 -4
Brandon Wu 33-34_067 -4
Andres Gonzales 36-31_067 -4
Max McGreevy 33-34_067 -4
Blayne Barber 35-32_067 -4
Chase Koepka 33-34_067 -4
Austin Smotherman 31-36_067 -4
Ben Kohles 33-34_067 -4
Greg Yates 34-33_067 -4
Anders Albertson 34-33_067 -4
Zecheng Dou 33-34_067 -4
Brent Grant 35-32_067 -4
Bobby Bai 35-32_067 -4
Patrick Fishburn 35-33_068 -3
Marcelo Rozo 34-34_068 -3
Scott Langley 34-34_068 -3
Dylan Wu 35-33_068 -3
Nicholas Lindheim 33-35_068 -3
Hayden Buckley 34-34_068 -3
Ben Silverman 34-34_068 -3
Rick Lamb 37-31_068 -3
Steve LeBrun 34-34_068 -3
Jack Maguire 34-34_068 -3
Ryan Ruffels 33-35_068 -3
J.T. Griffin 35-33_068 -3
Rodrigo Lee 34-34_068 -3
Brad Hopfinger 33-35_068 -3
Mickey DeMorat 35-33_068 -3
Chase Johnson 34-34_068 -3
Andy Spencer 31-37_068 -3
Wade Binfield 32-36_068 -3
Luke Guthrie 35-33_068 -3
Jonathan Randolph 33-35_068 -3
Kyle Reifers 35-33_068 -3
Brandon Crick 33-35_068 -3
Alex Prugh 34-34_068 -3
Daniel Summerhays 33-35_068 -3
Ryan McCormick 34-34_068 -3
Chandler Blanchet 34-34_068 -3
Max Rottluff 34-34_068 -3
Brad Brunner 34-34_068 -3
George Cunningham 37-32_069 -2
John Oda 33-36_069 -2
Brett Drewitt 36-33_069 -2
Chase Wright 35-34_069 -2
Charlie Saxon 34-35_069 -2
Callum Tarren 31-38_069 -2
Chip McDaniel 33-36_069 -2
Theo Humphrey 35-34_069 -2
Hayden Springer 35-34_069 -2
Jared Sawada 35-34_069 -2
Rowin Caron 35-34_069 -2
Kevin Dougherty 38-31_069 -2
Paul Haley II 34-35_069 -2
Tommy Gainey 35-34_069 -2
Nicholas Thompson 34-35_069 -2
Jamie Arnold 36-33_069 -2
Seth Reeves 34-35_069 -2
Harry Hall 33-36_069 -2
Eric Axley 34-35_069 -2
Zach Wright 33-36_069 -2
Kevin Roy 33-36_069 -2
Zach Cabra 33-36_069 -2
Kevin Lucas 35-34_069 -2
Dawson Armstrong 34-35_069 -2
Jonathan Hodge 37-32_069 -2
Kevin Yu 35-34_069 -2
Chad Ramey 35-35_070 -1
Martin Piller 34-36_070 -1
Harrison Endycott 35-35_070 -1
T.J. Vogel 35-35_070 -1
Brandon Harkins 33-37_070 -1
Tag Ridings 37-33_070 -1
Trevor Cone 34-36_070 -1
Tom Whitney 34-36_070 -1
Stuart Macdonald 35-35_070 -1
James Nicholas 35-35_070 -1
Kent Bulle 36-34_070 -1
Justin Lower 35-35_070 -1
Spencer Levin 36-34_070 -1
KK Limbhasut 34-36_070 -1
Augusto Núñez 35-35_070 -1
Braden Thornberry 36-34_070 -1
Alex Chiarella 36-34_070 -1
Lorens Chan 37-33_070 -1
Patrick Flavin 34-36_070 -1
Nick Voke 36-34_070 -1
Michael Sakane 36-34_070 -1
Brett Coletta 37-34_071 E
Matt Gilchrest 37-34_071 E
Matt Atkins 36-35_071 E
Robby Ormand 35-36_071 E
Tyson Alexander 35-36_071 E
Brian Campbell 36-35_071 E
Vince India 36-35_071 E
Max Greyserman 35-36_071 E
Ross Miller 35-36_071 E
Luke Kwon 37-34_071 E
Nathan Stamey 35-36_071 E
Rhett Rasmussen 35-36_071 E
Garett Reband 39-33_072 +1
Chandler Phillips 36-36_072 +1
Rico Hoey 35-37_072 +1
Quade Cummins 35-37_072 +1
Taylor Dickson 35-37_072 +1
Jimmy Stanger 35-37_072 +1
John Chin 35-37_072 +1
Curtis Thompson 34-38_072 +1
Dawie van der Walt 37-35_072 +1
Nick Hardy 36-36_072 +1
Andre Metzger 36-36_072 +1
Conrad Shindler 37-35_072 +1
Steve Lewton 35-37_072 +1
John VanDerLaan 38-34_072 +1
Michael Arnaud 36-37_073 +2
Cyril Bouniol 38-36_074 +3
Brian Richey 36-38_074 +3
Tyrone Van Aswegen 38-36_074 +3
Curtis Luck 36-38_074 +3
Will Cannon 37-37_074 +3
Chandler Eaton 37-37_074 +3
Peyton White 37-37_074 +3
Whee Kim 38-37_075 +4
Sean Kelly 37-38_075 +4
Jim Renner 38-38_076 +5
Michael Miller 36-41_077 +6
