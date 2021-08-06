On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Korn Ferry Tour Utah Championshp Scores

The Associated Press
August 6, 2021 9:11 pm
2 min read
      
Friday
At Oakridge Country Club
Farmington, Utah
Purse: $600,000
Yardage 7,045; Par: 71
Second Round

Bobby Bai 67-62_129

Peter Uihlein 65-65_130

Joshua Creel 63-68_131

Steven Alker 64-68_132

        Insight by Zoom: Experts from NASA and the Pacific Northwest National Lab will explore how the culture change brought on by the pandemic will continue in the hybrid workforce in this free webinar.

Brent Grant 67-65_132

Max Rottluff 68-64_132

Derek Ernst 64-68_132

Blayne Barber 67-65_132

Eric Cole 65-67_132

Evan Harmeling 65-68_133

Seth Reeves 69-64_133

Anders Albertson 67-66_133

        Read more: Sports News

Lorens Chan 70-63_133

Taylor Montgomery 67-66_133

David Kocher 67-66_133

Scott Gutschewski 65-68_133

David Skinns 65-68_133

José de Jesús Rodríguez 66-68_134

Justin Lower 70-64_134

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Andrew Novak 66-68_134

Nathan Stamey 71-63_134

Grant Hirschman 65-69_134

Dan McCarthy 67-67_134

Nicolas Echavarria 66-68_134

Brett Stegmaier 64-70_134

Callum Tarren 69-65_134

Mark Blakefield 63-71_134

Brady Schnell 66-69_135

Austin Smotherman 67-68_135

Kyle Reifers 68-67_135

Ryan McCormick 68-67_135

Dawson Armstrong 69-66_135

Kevin Yu 69-66_135

Billy Kennerly 66-69_135

Erik Barnes 64-71_135

Matt Oshrine 67-68_135

Nicholas Lindheim 68-67_135

Max McGreevy 67-68_135

Trevor Cone 70-65_135

Paul Haley II 69-67_136

Dawie van der Walt 72-64_136

Ben Kohles 67-69_136

Tyson Alexander 71-65_136

Nick Hardy 72-64_136

Curtis Luck 74-62_136

Jamie Lovemark 66-70_136

Zach Cabra 69-67_136

Byron Meth 65-71_136

T.J. Vogel 70-66_136

Brandon Wu 67-69_136

Brett Drewitt 69-67_136

Tom Whitney 70-66_136

Ryan Ruffels 68-68_136

Brad Hopfinger 68-68_136

Jake Knapp 65-71_136

Jimmy Stanger 72-65_137

Luke Guthrie 68-69_137

Tommy Gainey 69-68_137

Spencer Levin 70-67_137

Alex Prugh 68-69_137

Brandon Crick 68-69_137

Brian Campbell 71-66_137

Zach Wright 69-68_137

Kevin Roy 69-68_137

Braden Thornberry 70-67_137

Brad Brunner 68-69_137

T.K. Kim 66-71_137

Patrick Fishburn 68-69_137

Chad Ramey 70-67_137

George Cunningham 69-68_137

Hayden Buckley 68-69_137

Rick Lamb 68-69_137

Alex Kang 66-71_137

Andy Pope 66-71_137

Kent Bulle 70-67_137

Missed the cut

Curtis Thompson 72-66_138

Jamie Arnold 69-69_138

Jonathan Randolph 68-70_138

Zecheng Dou 67-71_138

Alex Chiarella 70-68_138

Max Greyserman 71-67_138

Harrison Endycott 70-68_138

Scott Langley 68-70_138

Andres Gonzales 67-71_138

Brandon Harkins 70-68_138

Dylan Wu 68-70_138

Jack Maguire 68-70_138

Shad Tuten 65-73_138

Jared Sawada 69-69_138

Wade Binfield 68-71_139

Taylor Dickson 72-67_139

John Chin 72-67_139

Greg Yates 67-72_139

Harry Hall 69-70_139

Augusto Núñez 70-69_139

Ross Miller 71-68_139

John VanDerLaan 72-67_139

Roberto Díaz 65-74_139

Drew Weaver 65-74_139

Steve LeBrun 68-71_139

Chase Koepka 67-72_139

Chandler Phillips 72-67_139

Mickey DeMorat 68-71_139

Chase Johnson 68-71_139

Rowin Caron 69-70_139

Daniel Summerhays 68-72_140

KK Limbhasut 70-70_140

Patrick Flavin 70-70_140

Rhett Rasmussen 71-69_140

John Oda 69-71_140

Tag Ridings 70-70_140

Rodrigo Lee 68-72_140

J.T. Griffin 68-72_140

James Nicholas 70-70_140

Andy Spencer 68-72_140

Hayden Springer 69-71_140

Andre Metzger 72-69_141

Conrad Shindler 72-69_141

Jonathan Hodge 69-72_141

Chandler Eaton 74-67_141

Marcelo Rozo 68-73_141

Ben Silverman 68-73_141

Chase Wright 69-72_141

Charlie Saxon 69-72_141

Chip McDaniel 69-72_141

Stuart Macdonald 70-71_141

Nicholas Thompson 69-73_142

Will Cannon 74-68_142

Nick Voke 70-72_142

Robby Ormand 71-71_142

Brian Richey 74-68_142

Kevin Dougherty 69-74_143

Eric Axley 69-74_143

Chandler Blanchet 68-75_143

Vince India 71-72_143

Kevin Lucas 69-74_143

Luke Kwon 71-72_143

Peyton White 74-69_143

Michael Sakane 70-73_143

Martin Piller 70-73_143

Matt Atkins 71-72_143

Quade Cummins 72-71_143

Brett Coletta 71-73_144

Michael Arnaud 73-71_144

Cyril Bouniol 74-70_144

Rico Hoey 72-72_144

Jim Renner 76-69_145

Steve Lewton 72-73_145

Whee Kim 75-71_146

Garett Reband 72-74_146

Sean Kelly 75-72_147

Matt Gilchrest 71-76_147

Michael Miller 77-74_151

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Marine Corps puts out fires in oversees training exercise