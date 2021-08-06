Korn Ferry Tour Utah Championshp Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Friday
|At Oakridge Country Club
|Farmington, Utah
|Purse: $600,000
|Yardage 7,045; Par: 71
|Second Round
Bobby Bai 67-62_129
Peter Uihlein 65-65_130
Joshua Creel 63-68_131
Steven Alker 64-68_132
Brent Grant 67-65_132
Max Rottluff 68-64_132
Derek Ernst 64-68_132
Blayne Barber 67-65_132
Eric Cole 65-67_132
Evan Harmeling 65-68_133
Seth Reeves 69-64_133
Anders Albertson 67-66_133
Lorens Chan 70-63_133
Taylor Montgomery 67-66_133
David Kocher 67-66_133
Scott Gutschewski 65-68_133
David Skinns 65-68_133
José de Jesús Rodríguez 66-68_134
Justin Lower 70-64_134
Andrew Novak 66-68_134
Nathan Stamey 71-63_134
Grant Hirschman 65-69_134
Dan McCarthy 67-67_134
Nicolas Echavarria 66-68_134
Brett Stegmaier 64-70_134
Callum Tarren 69-65_134
Mark Blakefield 63-71_134
Brady Schnell 66-69_135
Austin Smotherman 67-68_135
Kyle Reifers 68-67_135
Ryan McCormick 68-67_135
Dawson Armstrong 69-66_135
Kevin Yu 69-66_135
Billy Kennerly 66-69_135
Erik Barnes 64-71_135
Matt Oshrine 67-68_135
Nicholas Lindheim 68-67_135
Max McGreevy 67-68_135
Trevor Cone 70-65_135
Paul Haley II 69-67_136
Dawie van der Walt 72-64_136
Ben Kohles 67-69_136
Tyson Alexander 71-65_136
Nick Hardy 72-64_136
Curtis Luck 74-62_136
Jamie Lovemark 66-70_136
Zach Cabra 69-67_136
Byron Meth 65-71_136
T.J. Vogel 70-66_136
Brandon Wu 67-69_136
Brett Drewitt 69-67_136
Tom Whitney 70-66_136
Ryan Ruffels 68-68_136
Brad Hopfinger 68-68_136
Jake Knapp 65-71_136
Jimmy Stanger 72-65_137
Luke Guthrie 68-69_137
Tommy Gainey 69-68_137
Spencer Levin 70-67_137
Alex Prugh 68-69_137
Brandon Crick 68-69_137
Brian Campbell 71-66_137
Zach Wright 69-68_137
Kevin Roy 69-68_137
Braden Thornberry 70-67_137
Brad Brunner 68-69_137
T.K. Kim 66-71_137
Patrick Fishburn 68-69_137
Chad Ramey 70-67_137
George Cunningham 69-68_137
Hayden Buckley 68-69_137
Rick Lamb 68-69_137
Alex Kang 66-71_137
Andy Pope 66-71_137
Kent Bulle 70-67_137
|Missed the cut
Curtis Thompson 72-66_138
Jamie Arnold 69-69_138
Jonathan Randolph 68-70_138
Zecheng Dou 67-71_138
Alex Chiarella 70-68_138
Max Greyserman 71-67_138
Harrison Endycott 70-68_138
Scott Langley 68-70_138
Andres Gonzales 67-71_138
Brandon Harkins 70-68_138
Dylan Wu 68-70_138
Jack Maguire 68-70_138
Shad Tuten 65-73_138
Jared Sawada 69-69_138
Wade Binfield 68-71_139
Taylor Dickson 72-67_139
John Chin 72-67_139
Greg Yates 67-72_139
Harry Hall 69-70_139
Augusto Núñez 70-69_139
Ross Miller 71-68_139
John VanDerLaan 72-67_139
Roberto Díaz 65-74_139
Drew Weaver 65-74_139
Steve LeBrun 68-71_139
Chase Koepka 67-72_139
Chandler Phillips 72-67_139
Mickey DeMorat 68-71_139
Chase Johnson 68-71_139
Rowin Caron 69-70_139
Daniel Summerhays 68-72_140
KK Limbhasut 70-70_140
Patrick Flavin 70-70_140
Rhett Rasmussen 71-69_140
John Oda 69-71_140
Tag Ridings 70-70_140
Rodrigo Lee 68-72_140
J.T. Griffin 68-72_140
James Nicholas 70-70_140
Andy Spencer 68-72_140
Hayden Springer 69-71_140
Andre Metzger 72-69_141
Conrad Shindler 72-69_141
Jonathan Hodge 69-72_141
Chandler Eaton 74-67_141
Marcelo Rozo 68-73_141
Ben Silverman 68-73_141
Chase Wright 69-72_141
Charlie Saxon 69-72_141
Chip McDaniel 69-72_141
Stuart Macdonald 70-71_141
Nicholas Thompson 69-73_142
Will Cannon 74-68_142
Nick Voke 70-72_142
Robby Ormand 71-71_142
Brian Richey 74-68_142
Kevin Dougherty 69-74_143
Eric Axley 69-74_143
Chandler Blanchet 68-75_143
Vince India 71-72_143
Kevin Lucas 69-74_143
Luke Kwon 71-72_143
Peyton White 74-69_143
Michael Sakane 70-73_143
Martin Piller 70-73_143
Matt Atkins 71-72_143
Quade Cummins 72-71_143
Brett Coletta 71-73_144
Michael Arnaud 73-71_144
Cyril Bouniol 74-70_144
Rico Hoey 72-72_144
Jim Renner 76-69_145
Steve Lewton 72-73_145
Whee Kim 75-71_146
Garett Reband 72-74_146
Sean Kelly 75-72_147
Matt Gilchrest 71-76_147
Michael Miller 77-74_151
Comments