Ky Derby champ Medina Spirit wins in comeback for Baffert

The Associated Press
August 29, 2021 10:01 pm
DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) — Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit held off Rock Your World in the stretch to win the $100,000 Shared Belief at Del Mar on Sunday for embattled trainer Bob Baffert.

Medina Spirit raced for the first time since finishing third as the 9-5 favorite in the Preakness on May 15, days after the colt’s medication positive from the Derby on May 1 was revealed by Baffert.

Rock Your World, who beat Medina Spirit in the Santa Anita Derby in April, finished well back in the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes.

Ridden by John Velazquez, Medina Spirit ran a mile in 1:37.29. He paid $3.80, $2.40 and $2.10. Rock Your World returned $2.80 and $2.20, ande Stilleto Boy paid $3.80 to show.

Medina Spirit tested positive for the corticosteroid betamethasone, which is not allowed on race day in Kentucky. His Derby victory remains the subject of a court battle.

Baffert is pointing Medina Spirit toward the Pennsylvania Derby at Parx Racing on Sept. 25.

