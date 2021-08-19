L.A. Angels 13, Detroit 10

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|42
|13
|16
|13
|8
|8
|
|Ohtani dh
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.272
|Fletcher 2b
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Gosselin 3b
|6
|2
|3
|2
|0
|2
|.282
|Walsh 1b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|.267
|Upton lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.222
|Lagares lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Adell rf
|5
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.213
|Marsh cf
|5
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|.235
|Stassi c
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.278
|J.Iglesias ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|10
|14
|10
|1
|8
|
|Grossman lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.240
|Schoop 1b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.288
|Candelario 3b
|5
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.277
|Cabrera dh
|5
|0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.252
|Cameron cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.194
|W.Castro 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.216
|Short ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.146
|Reyes rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Garneau c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Los Angeles
|020
|006
|131_13
|16
|1
|Detroit
|250
|210
|000_10
|14
|1
E_Gosselin (4), Garneau (1). LOB_Los Angeles 12, Detroit 6. 2B_Walsh (24), J.Iglesias (21), Cabrera (10), Reyes (6), Grossman (17), Schoop (22). 3B_Marsh 2 (2). HR_Stassi (11), off Fulmer; Gosselin (5), off Krol; Short (6), off Quintana; Candelario (10), off Slegers; W.Castro (9), off Slegers. RBIs_Marsh 3 (6), Stassi 3 (28), Gosselin 2 (32), Walsh 2 (72), Upton (40), Adell (11), Ohtani (88), Cabrera 4 (55), Cameron (10), Short (19), Candelario 2 (46), W.Castro (36), Schoop (67). SB_Grossman (14), J.Iglesias (5). CS_Reyes (1). SF_Ohtani.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 7 (Upton 3, Fletcher 2, Marsh, Stassi); Detroit 4 (W.Castro, Short, Schoop, Candelario). RISP_Los Angeles 4 for 12; Detroit 5 for 12.
Runners moved up_Stassi, Cameron.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quintana
|1
|1-3
|7
|6
|5
|0
|1
|29
|6.84
|Slegers
|3
|1-3
|7
|4
|4
|1
|2
|76
|6.97
|Wantz
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|4.05
|Mayers, W, 4-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.95
|Warren, S, 1-1
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|2.08
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manning
|4
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|4
|4
|96
|5.91
|Holland
|
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|12
|6.82
|Jiménez
|0
|
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|15
|6.49
|Funkhouser, H, 6
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|24
|3.08
|Fulmer, L, 5-5, BS, 7-10
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|38
|3.73
|Krol
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|5.11
Jiménez pitched to 3 batters in the 6th
Inherited runners-scored_Slegers 3-3, Wantz 1-0, Holland 2-0, Jiménez 3-3, Funkhouser 3-3, Fulmer 2-1. HBP_Slegers (Cameron). PB_Stassi (7).
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Adam Beck.
T_3:58. A_20,847 (41,083).
