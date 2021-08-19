On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
L.A. Angels 13, Detroit 10

The Associated Press
August 19, 2021 5:24 pm
1 min read
      
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 42 13 16 13 8 8
Ohtani dh 3 2 2 1 2 0 .272
Fletcher 2b 6 1 2 0 0 0 .298
Gosselin 3b 6 2 3 2 0 2 .282
Walsh 1b 4 1 3 2 2 0 .267
Upton lf 4 0 0 1 1 2 .222
Lagares lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .239
Adell rf 5 2 0 1 1 1 .213
Marsh cf 5 2 3 3 1 1 .235
Stassi c 5 2 2 3 0 2 .278
J.Iglesias ss 4 1 1 0 1 0 .266
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 41 10 14 10 1 8
Grossman lf 4 2 2 0 1 1 .240
Schoop 1b 5 2 3 1 0 0 .288
Candelario 3b 5 3 3 2 0 0 .277
Cabrera dh 5 0 2 4 0 0 .252
Cameron cf 4 0 0 1 0 2 .194
W.Castro 2b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .216
Short ss 5 1 1 1 0 2 .146
Reyes rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .212
Garneau c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .250
Los Angeles 020 006 131_13 16 1
Detroit 250 210 000_10 14 1

E_Gosselin (4), Garneau (1). LOB_Los Angeles 12, Detroit 6. 2B_Walsh (24), J.Iglesias (21), Cabrera (10), Reyes (6), Grossman (17), Schoop (22). 3B_Marsh 2 (2). HR_Stassi (11), off Fulmer; Gosselin (5), off Krol; Short (6), off Quintana; Candelario (10), off Slegers; W.Castro (9), off Slegers. RBIs_Marsh 3 (6), Stassi 3 (28), Gosselin 2 (32), Walsh 2 (72), Upton (40), Adell (11), Ohtani (88), Cabrera 4 (55), Cameron (10), Short (19), Candelario 2 (46), W.Castro (36), Schoop (67). SB_Grossman (14), J.Iglesias (5). CS_Reyes (1). SF_Ohtani.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 7 (Upton 3, Fletcher 2, Marsh, Stassi); Detroit 4 (W.Castro, Short, Schoop, Candelario). RISP_Los Angeles 4 for 12; Detroit 5 for 12.

Runners moved up_Stassi, Cameron.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Quintana 1 1-3 7 6 5 0 1 29 6.84
Slegers 3 1-3 7 4 4 1 2 76 6.97
Wantz 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 26 4.05
Mayers, W, 4-4 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.95
Warren, S, 1-1 2 0 0 0 0 2 17 2.08
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Manning 4 2-3 5 2 2 4 4 96 5.91
Holland 2-3 3 3 3 0 1 12 6.82
Jiménez 0 1 3 3 2 0 15 6.49
Funkhouser, H, 6 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 1 24 3.08
Fulmer, L, 5-5, BS, 7-10 1 3 3 3 1 1 38 3.73
Krol 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 20 5.11

Jiménez pitched to 3 batters in the 6th

Inherited runners-scored_Slegers 3-3, Wantz 1-0, Holland 2-0, Jiménez 3-3, Funkhouser 3-3, Fulmer 2-1. HBP_Slegers (Cameron). PB_Stassi (7).

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Adam Beck.

T_3:58. A_20,847 (41,083).

